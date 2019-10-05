Log in
Zee Entertainment Enterprises : Conference Call on Oct 5, 2019

0
10/05/2019 | 05:17pm EDT

I N V E S T O R C A L L

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) invites you to a conference call with Mr. Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, ZEEL on Saturday, 5th October.

We invite you to join the call and look forward to your participation. Early registration on the

weblink is encouraged to avoid delay in joining the call. The operator will provide instructions on

asking questions before and during the call. The transcript of the conference call would also be available on the Company's website within a few days of the call.

Best Regards,

Investor Relations Team

Date: October 05, 2019

Time: 5:00 PM (India Time); 7:30 PM (HK/SG Time);

12:30 PM (UK Time); 7:30 AM (US Time EDT)

To avoid a delay in joining the call,

click on the below URL

https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistratio

n/register?confirmationNumber=98282&linkSecurityStr

ing=2d4567e0

Universal Access Numbers: +91 22 6280 1109 +91 22 7115 8010

International Toll Free Numbers:

HK : 800 964 448

SG : 800 101 2045

UK : 0 808 101 1573

USA : 1 866 746 2133

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited

18th Floor, A Wing, Marathon Futurex, N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai -400 013, India zeel.investorrelations@zee.esselgroup.com

Disclaimer

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited published this content on 05 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2019 21:16:02 UTC
