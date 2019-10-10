Log in
Zee Entertainment Enterprises : celebrates 27 glorious years of Extraordinary Entertainment!

10/10/2019 | 03:46am EDT

Zee Entertainment celebrates 27 glorious years of

Extraordinary Entertainment!

  • India's first private satellite television Company completes 27 years of pioneering initiatives which contributed immensely to India's liberalization journey

Mumbai, October 1, 2019: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL), a leading global media and entertainment powerhouse, today marks the completion of 27 illustrious years of entertaining over a billion people around the world. In its journey of crafting extraordinary entertainment experiences for audiences across the globe, ZEE has been the front-runner in successfully implementing several pioneering initiatives which contributed immensely to India's liberalization journey.

Firmly engrained with a consumer-first approach, ZEE continues to deliver robust operational performance across all its business verticals viz. Broadcasting, Digital, Movies, Music and LIVE Events. Despite operational challenges being faced by the industry, ZEE maintains its position as the number 1 non-sports entertainment network in the country with an all India viewership share of 18.6% (FY20 YTD). With digital being the next growth driver for the Company, ZEE's Digital Entertainment Platform - ZEE5 has established its position with a strong line-up of cutting-edge content and partnerships with leading players in the digital ecosystem.

Continuing to attract the best minds in the industry, ZEE took yet another pioneering step this year as it announced the M&E industry's largest learning and development initiative "Embark" for the capability building of frontline managers. The company has been widely recognised for fostering a culture of entrepreneurship and was adjudged the Best Place to Work in Media & Entertainment in a study conducted by 'Great Place to Work Institute' in 2019.

Over the last two decades and more, ZEE as a Company has created immense value for its stakeholders and will continue to deliver extraordinary performance, reaching higher milestones across the world as a Global Media & Entertainment Powerhouse.

==========================================================================

Note to Editors:

About Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) is a worldwide media brand offering entertainment content to diverse audiences. With a presence in over 173 countries and a reach of more than 1.3 billion people around the globe, ZEEL is among the largest global content companies across genres, languages, and platforms.

With its new brand ideology and purpose - "Extraordinary Together", ZEEL aspires to provide a unified brand experience and to delight consumers across the world by creating extraordinary entertainment and experiences that inspire to transcend the ordinary and become extraordinary.

ZEEL is present across broadcasting, movies, music, digital, live entertainment and theatre businesses, both within India and overseas. ZEEL has more than 260,000 hours of television content and houses the world's largest Hindi film library with rights to more than 4,800 movie titles across various languages. ZEEL has also produced several movies for theatrical release and is the fastest growing music label in India. It has presence in the digital space with ZEE5 and has also ventured into live events.

Media Contacts:

Parag Darade / Chandni Mathur

Corporate Communications - Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL)

Mobile: +91 9820085872 / +91 9892441996

Email: parag.darade@zee.esselgroup.com/ chandni.mathur@zee.esselgroup.com

Disclaimer

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 07:45:03 UTC
