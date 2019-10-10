Zee Entertainment Enterprises : celebrates 27 glorious years of Extraordinary Entertainment!

Zee Entertainment celebrates 27 glorious years of

Extraordinary Entertainment!

India's first private satellite television Company completes 27 years of pioneering initiatives which contributed immensely to India's liberalization journey

Mumbai, October 1, 2019: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL), a leading global media and entertainment powerhouse, today marks the completion of 27 illustrious years of entertaining over a billion people around the world. In its journey of crafting extraordinary entertainment experiences for audiences across the globe, ZEE has been the front-runner in successfully implementing several pioneering initiatives which contributed immensely to India's liberalization journey.

Firmly engrained with a consumer-first approach, ZEE continues to deliver robust operational performance across all its business verticals viz. Broadcasting, Digital, Movies, Music and LIVE Events. Despite operational challenges being faced by the industry, ZEE maintains its position as the number 1 non-sports entertainment network in the country with an all India viewership share of 18.6% (FY20 YTD). With digital being the next growth driver for the Company, ZEE's Digital Entertainment Platform - ZEE5 has established its position with a strong line-up of cutting-edge content and partnerships with leading players in the digital ecosystem.

Continuing to attract the best minds in the industry, ZEE took yet another pioneering step this year as it announced the M&E industry's largest learning and development initiative "Embark" for the capability building of frontline managers. The company has been widely recognised for fostering a culture of entrepreneurship and was adjudged the Best Place to Work in Media & Entertainment in a study conducted by 'Great Place to Work Institute' in 2019.

Over the last two decades and more, ZEE as a Company has created immense value for its stakeholders and will continue to deliver extraordinary performance, reaching higher milestones across the world as a Global Media & Entertainment Powerhouse.

