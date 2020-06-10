Log in
ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS PLC

(ZEG)
Zegona Communications : £5.7 MILLION DIVIDEND PAYMENT – 4.8% YIELD

06/10/2020

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OR TO ANY US PERSON, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICAOR ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA (OTHER THAN SPAIN)OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS PLC ('Zegona')

LEI: 213800ASI1VZL2ED4S65

10 June 2020

ZEGONA ANNOUNCES £5.7 million DIVIDEND PAYMENT - 4.8% Yield

On 2 June 2020, Euskaltel shareholders approved a €0.17 per share dividend to be paid in July. Zegona has committed to pass 100% of all Euskaltel dividends straight through to its shareholders, so Zegona's Board of Directors has yesterday declared an interim dividend of 2.6 pence per share, equivalent to £ 5,706,811[1]. In total, 4.6 pence per share has been paid to shareholders in the last 12 months[2], equating to a dividend yield of 4.8[3]%.

The expected timetable for the dividend is[4]:

Ex-dividend date

2 July 2020

Record date

3 July 2020

Payment of the dividend

31 July 2020

Enquiries

Tavistock (Public Relations adviser - UK)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7920 3150

Lulu Bridges - lulu.bridges@tavistock.co.uk

Jos Simson - jos.simson@tavistock.co.uk

IMPORTANT NOTICES

This announcement has been prepared in accordance with English law, the Listing Rules and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules and information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been prepared in accordance with the laws of jurisdictions outside England.

The distribution of this announcement in jurisdictions outside the United Kingdom may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction.

[1]Based on 219,492,730 shares outstanding on 9 June 2020.

[2]Excluding the 2.5p per share dividend announced on August 2, 2019

[3]Based on the closing price of Zegona's shares on 9 June 2020 of 95.00 pence per share

[4]The payment of the dividend to eligible holders of shares is expected to be effected through CREST or by BACS/cheque (in the case of shares held in certificated form)

Disclaimer

Zegona Communications plc published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 06:07:00 UTC
