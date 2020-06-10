Zegona Communications : £5.7 MILLION DIVIDEND PAYMENT – 4.8% YIELD

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OR TO ANY US PERSON, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICAOR ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA (OTHER THAN SPAIN)OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.
ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS PLC ('Zegona')
LEI: 213800ASI1VZL2ED4S65
10 June 2020
ZEGONA ANNOUNCES £5.7 million DIVIDEND PAYMENT - 4.8% Yield
On 2 June 2020, Euskaltel shareholders approved a €0.17 per share dividend to be paid in July. Zegona has committed to pass 100% of all Euskaltel dividends straight through to its shareholders, so Zegona's Board of Directors has yesterday declared an interim dividend of 2.6 pence per share, equivalent to £ 5,706,811[1]. In total, 4.6 pence per share has been paid to shareholders in the last 12 months[2], equating to a dividend yield of 4.8[3]%.
The expected timetable for the dividend is[4]:
|
Ex-dividend date
|
2 July 2020
|
Record date
|
3 July 2020
|
Payment of the dividend
|
31 July 2020
Enquiries
Tavistock (Public Relations adviser - UK)
Tel: +44 (0)20 7920 3150
Lulu Bridges - lulu.bridges@tavistock.co.uk
Jos Simson - jos.simson@tavistock.co.uk
[1]Based on 219,492,730 shares outstanding on 9 June 2020.
[2]Excluding the 2.5p per share dividend announced on August 2, 2019
[3]Based on the closing price of Zegona's shares on 9 June 2020 of 95.00 pence per share
[4]The payment of the dividend to eligible holders of shares is expected to be effected through CREST or by BACS/cheque (in the case of shares held in certificated form)
