Zegona Communications : ANALYST AND INVESTOR UPDATE CALL

ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS PLC ('Zegona')

LEI: 213800ASI1VZL2ED4S65

3 OCTOBER 2019

ANALYST AND INVESTOR UPDATE CALL

Zegona will hold a conference call for investors and analysts to provide an update on the progress of its investment in Euskaltel and on its wider strategy at 15:00 BST today (Thursday 3rd October 2019). A copy of the presentation and a live and on demand audio webcast of the call will be available on the Company's website, www.zegona.com

No material new information will be made available during the presentation.

Enquiries

Tavistock (Public Relations adviser)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7920 3150

Lulu Bridges - lulu.bridges@tavistock.co.uk

Jos Simson - jos.simson@tavistock.co.uk

About Zegona

Zegona was established in 2015 with the objective of investing in businesses in the European Telecommunications, Media and Technology sector and improving their performance to deliver attractive shareholder returns. Zegona is listed on the standard listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and the Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange, and is led by former Virgin Media executives Eamonn O'Hare and Robert Samuelson.

About Euskaltel

Euskaltel is the leading converged telecommunications provider in the North of Spain, with a network covering nearly 2.3 million households. It provides high speed broadband, data rich mobile, advanced TV and fixed communications services to residential and business customers under the Euskaltel, R Cable and Telecable brands. Euskaltel is listed on the Madrid stock exchange.