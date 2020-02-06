Log in
ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS PLC

(ZEG)
  Report
Zegona Communications : ANNOUNCES £4.4M DIVIDEND - 4.1% YIELD

02/06/2020 | 02:52am EST

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OR TO ANY US PERSON, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICAOR ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA (OTHER THAN SPAIN)OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS PLC ('Zegona')

LEI: 213800ASI1VZL2ED4S65

6 FEBRUARY 2020

ZEGONA ANNOUNCES £4.4 million DIVIDEND - 4.1% YIELD

Zegona is pleased to announce the payment of an interim dividend of 2.0 pence per share, in line with its dividend policy:

· Zegona's Board of Directors has today declared an interim dividend of 2.0 pence per share, equivalent to £4,418,6131

· In total 4.5 pence per share has been paid to shareholders in the last 12 months, equating to a dividend yield of 4.1%2

· Ex-dividend date 13th February 20203, and Payment of the dividend 6th March 20204.

Zegona has been consistent in its commitment to paying dividends, with more than £35 million being paid to shareholders since 2016. Zegona's policy is to pass 100% of all Euskaltel dividends straight through to its shareholders. Euskaltel S.A. has a strong history of paying dividends, with €55.4 million being paid to shareholders in 2019, a 12% increase on the €49.7 million paid in 2018. On 5th February 2020, Euskaltel paid an interim dividend to shareholders of €25.0 million.

Eamonn O'Hare, Zegona Chairman and CEO commented; 'We are delighted to announce the payment of an interim dividend of £4.4 million, delivering on our commitment to pass 100% of all Euskaltel dividends straight through to our shareholders.'

Enquiries

Tavistock (Public Relations adviser - UK)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7920 3150

Lulu Bridges - lulu.bridges@tavistock.co.uk

Jos Simson - jos.simson@tavistock.co.uk

1 Based on 220,930,645 shares in issue as at 3rd February 2020. The total number of shares in issue may decrease before the record date if shares are cancelled as a result of Zegona's on-market share buyback programme for an aggregate purchase price of up to £10 million, announced on 7th January 2020.

2Total dividends of 4.5 pence per share, assuming a price per Zegona share of £1.103

3Record date 14th February 2020

4The payment of the dividend to eligible holders of shares is expected to be effected through CREST or by BACS/cheque (in the case of shares held in certificated form) paid on 6th March 2020

IMPORTANT NOTICES

This announcement has been prepared in accordance with English law, the Listing Rules and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules and information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been prepared in accordance with the laws of jurisdictions outside England.

The distribution of this announcement in jurisdictions outside the United Kingdom may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction.

Disclaimer

Zegona Communications plc published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 07:51:03 UTC
