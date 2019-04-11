Zegona Communications : APPOINTMENT OF JOINT CORPORATE BROKER

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OR TO ANY US PERSON, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICAOR ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA (OTHER THAN THE UNITED KINGDOM AND SPAIN)OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS PLC ('Zegona')

LEI: 213800ASI1VZL2ED4S65

11 April 2019

APPOINTMENT OF JOINT CORPORATE BROKER

Zegona Communications PLC ('Zegona') is pleased to announce that it has appointed Barclays Bank PLC as joint corporate broker with immediate effect alongside J.P. Morgan Cazenove, Zegona's existing corporate broker.

Barclays Bank PLC

Nicola Tennent

Stuart Jempson

Tel: +44 (0)20 3134 9801

J.P. Morgan Cazenove

James Deal

Tel: +44 (0)20 7134 4000

Tavistock (Public Relations adviser)

Jos Simson - jos.simson@tavistock.co.uk

Lulu Bridges - lulu.bridges@tavistock.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0)20 7920 3150

