Zegona Communications : APPOINTMENT OF JOINT CORPORATE BROKER

ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS PLC ('Zegona')
LEI: 213800ASI1VZL2ED4S65
11 April 2019
APPOINTMENT OF JOINT CORPORATE BROKER
Zegona Communications PLC ('Zegona') is pleased to announce that it has appointed Barclays Bank PLC as joint corporate broker with immediate effect alongside J.P. Morgan Cazenove, Zegona's existing corporate broker.
Barclays Bank PLC
Nicola Tennent
Stuart Jempson
Tel: +44 (0)20 3134 9801
J.P. Morgan Cazenove
James Deal
Tel: +44 (0)20 7134 4000
Tavistock (Public Relations adviser)
Jos Simson - jos.simson@tavistock.co.uk
Lulu Bridges - lulu.bridges@tavistock.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 7920 3150
