Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Zegona Communications PLC    ZEG   GB00BVGBY890

ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS PLC

(ZEG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/11 03:00:00 am
101.5 GBp   --.--%
02:23aZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS : Appointment of joint corporate broker
PU
04/09ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS : Update on acquisition of euskaltel shares
PU
02/11ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS : Admission of new ordinary shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Zegona Communications : APPOINTMENT OF JOINT CORPORATE BROKER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 02:23am EDT

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OR TO ANY US PERSON, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICAOR ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA (OTHER THAN THE UNITED KINGDOM AND SPAIN)OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS PLC ('Zegona')

LEI: 213800ASI1VZL2ED4S65

11 April 2019

APPOINTMENT OF JOINT CORPORATE BROKER

Zegona Communications PLC ('Zegona') is pleased to announce that it has appointed Barclays Bank PLC as joint corporate broker with immediate effect alongside J.P. Morgan Cazenove, Zegona's existing corporate broker.

Barclays Bank PLC

Nicola Tennent

Stuart Jempson

Tel: +44 (0)20 3134 9801

J.P. Morgan Cazenove

James Deal

Tel: +44 (0)20 7134 4000

Tavistock (Public Relations adviser)

Jos Simson - jos.simson@tavistock.co.uk

Lulu Bridges - lulu.bridges@tavistock.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0)20 7920 3150

IMPORTANT NOTICES

This announcement has been prepared in accordance with English law, the Listing Rules and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules and information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been prepared in accordance with the laws of jurisdictions outside England.

The distribution of this announcement in jurisdictions outside the United Kingdom may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction.

Disclaimer

Zegona Communications plc published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 06:22:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS PLC
02:23aZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS : Appointment of joint corporate broker
PU
04/09ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS : increases Euskaltel stake to 21%
AQ
04/09ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS : Update on acquisition of euskaltel shares
PU
02/11ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS : Admission of new ordinary shares
PU
01/18Orange Considering Bid for Spain's Euskaltel -TMTFinance
DJ
01/17Orange considers potential bid for Euskaltel - source
RE
01/15ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS : General meeting and publication of prospectus
PU
01/03ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS : scraps Euskaltel tender offer
AQ
2018ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS : Publication of Relevant Fact
PU
2018ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS : keen to leverage Virgin connection?
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -4,79 M
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 9,06 M
Yield 2018 5,26%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0
EV / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 261 M
Chart ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS PLC
Duration : Period :
Zegona Communications PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,39 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
Managers
NameTitle
Eamonn Francis O'Hare Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert W. Samuelson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Dean Checkley Chief Financial Officer
Mark Irvine John Brangstrup Watts Non-Executive Director
Murray Scott Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS PLC-14.71%295
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS4.25%244 328
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP1.78%80 298
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.72%80 259
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%58 770
ORANGE3.71%44 380
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About