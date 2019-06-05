Zegona Communications : UPDATE ON EUSKALTEL BOARD REPRESENTATION

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OR TO ANY US PERSON, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICAOR ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA (OTHER THAN THE UNITED KINGDOM AND SPAIN)OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS PLC ('Zegona')

LEI: 213800ASI1VZL2ED4S65

5 JUNE 2019

UPDATE ON EUSKALTEL BOARD REPRESENTATION

Zegona announces that José Miguel García, Zegona's proprietary director on the board of Euskaltel S.A has today been appointed as Euskaltel's CEO in place of Francisco Arteche. In addition, Eamonn O'Hare, Zegona's Chairman and CEO, has been appointed as Zegona's proprietary director on the Euskaltel Board. As the largest shareholder in Euskaltel, Zegona has also requested an additional proprietary director position, and expects Robert Samuelson, Zegona's COO, to be reappointed to the Euskaltel board in this capacity in due course.

