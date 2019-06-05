Log in
ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS PLC

(ZEG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/05 11:35:16 am
105 GBp   --.--%
Zegona Communications : UPDATE ON EUSKALTEL BOARD REPRESENTATION

06/05/2019 | 12:33pm EDT

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OR TO ANY US PERSON, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICAOR ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA (OTHER THAN THE UNITED KINGDOM AND SPAIN)OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS PLC ('Zegona')

LEI: 213800ASI1VZL2ED4S65

5 JUNE 2019

UPDATE ON EUSKALTEL BOARD REPRESENTATION

Zegona announces that José Miguel García, Zegona's proprietary director on the board of Euskaltel S.A has today been appointed as Euskaltel's CEO in place of Francisco Arteche. In addition, Eamonn O'Hare, Zegona's Chairman and CEO, has been appointed as Zegona's proprietary director on the Euskaltel Board. As the largest shareholder in Euskaltel, Zegona has also requested an additional proprietary director position, and expects Robert Samuelson, Zegona's COO, to be reappointed to the Euskaltel board in this capacity in due course.

Enquiries

Tavistock (Public Relations adviser - UK)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7920 3150

Jos Simson - jos.simson@tavistock.co.uk

Lulu Bridges - lulu.bridges@tavistock.co.uk

Llorente y Cuenca (Public Relations adviser - Spain)

Tel: +34 (0) 91 563 7722

Jorge López-Zafra - jlopez@llorenteycuenca.com

IMPORTANT NOTICES

This announcement has been prepared in accordance with English law, the Listing Rules and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules and information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been prepared in accordance with the laws of jurisdictions outside England.

The distribution of this announcement in jurisdictions outside the United Kingdom may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction.

Disclaimer

Zegona Communications plc published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 16:32:04 UTC
