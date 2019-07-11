Zegona Communications : Update on Zegona's Strategy for Euskaltel

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OR TO ANY US PERSON, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICAOR ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA (OTHER THAN THE UNITED KINGDOM AND SPAIN)OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS PLC ('Zegona')

LEI: 213800ASI1VZL2ED4S65

11 July 2019

UPDATE ON ZEGONA's STRATEGY FOR EUSKALTEL

Zegona is making significant progress in its strategy to return Euskaltel to growth. A key component of that strategy is for Zegona to increase its influence on the Euskaltel board. Today we announce that Robert Samuelson, Zegona's COO, was reappointed as Zegona's second proprietary director on Euskaltel's board at an extraordinary shareholders' meeting held on 10 July 2019. At the meeting, shareholders also ratified the earlier appointments of Eamonn O'Hare, Zegona's Chairman and CEO to the Euskaltel boardand Jose Miguel Garcia as the new CEO of Euskaltel.

Enquiries

Tavistock (Public Relations adviser - UK)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7920 3150

Jos Simson - jos.simson@tavistock.co.uk

Llorente y Cuenca (Public Relations adviser - Spain)

Tel: +34 (0) 91 563 7722

Jorge López-Zafra - jlopez@llorenteycuenca.com

IMPORTANT NOTICES

This announcement has been prepared in accordance with English law, the Listing Rules and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules and information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been prepared in accordance with the laws of jurisdictions outside England.

The distribution of this announcement in jurisdictions outside the United Kingdom may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction.