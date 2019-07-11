Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Zegona Communications PLC    ZEG   GB00BVGBY890

ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS PLC

(ZEG)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/10 11:35:09 am
104.5 GBp   --.--%
02:28aZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS : Update on Zegona's Strategy for Euskaltel
PU
06/05ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS : Update on euskaltel board representation
PU
04/25ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS : Notice of AGM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Zegona Communications : Update on Zegona's Strategy for Euskaltel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 02:28am EDT

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OR TO ANY US PERSON, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICAOR ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA (OTHER THAN THE UNITED KINGDOM AND SPAIN)OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS PLC ('Zegona')

LEI: 213800ASI1VZL2ED4S65

11 July 2019

UPDATE ON ZEGONA's STRATEGY FOR EUSKALTEL

Zegona is making significant progress in its strategy to return Euskaltel to growth. A key component of that strategy is for Zegona to increase its influence on the Euskaltel board. Today we announce that Robert Samuelson, Zegona's COO, was reappointed as Zegona's second proprietary director on Euskaltel's board at an extraordinary shareholders' meeting held on 10 July 2019. At the meeting, shareholders also ratified the earlier appointments of Eamonn O'Hare, Zegona's Chairman and CEO to the Euskaltel boardand Jose Miguel Garcia as the new CEO of Euskaltel.

Enquiries

Tavistock (Public Relations adviser - UK)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7920 3150

Jos Simson - jos.simson@tavistock.co.uk

Llorente y Cuenca (Public Relations adviser - Spain)

Tel: +34 (0) 91 563 7722

Jorge López-Zafra - jlopez@llorenteycuenca.com

IMPORTANT NOTICES

This announcement has been prepared in accordance with English law, the Listing Rules and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules and information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been prepared in accordance with the laws of jurisdictions outside England.

The distribution of this announcement in jurisdictions outside the United Kingdom may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction.

Disclaimer

Zegona Communications plc published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 06:27:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS PLC
02:28aZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS : Update on Zegona's Strategy for Euskaltel
PU
06/05ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS : Update on euskaltel board representation
PU
04/25ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS : Notice of AGM
PU
04/25ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS : Final Results
PU
04/16ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS : displaces Basque Country bank as leading Euskaltel inves..
AQ
04/11ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS : Appointment of joint corporate broker
PU
04/09ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS : increases Euskaltel stake to 21%
AQ
04/09ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS : Update on acquisition of euskaltel shares
PU
02/11ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS : Admission of new ordinary shares
PU
01/18Orange Considering Bid for Spain's Euskaltel -TMTFinance
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -4,79 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,35%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 258 M
Chart ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS PLC
Duration : Period :
Zegona Communications PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,51  €
Last Close Price 1,16  €
Spread / Highest target 29,8%
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eamonn Francis O'Hare Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert W. Samuelson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Dean Checkley Chief Financial Officer
Mark Irvine John Brangstrup Watts Non-Executive Director
Murray Scott Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS PLC-12.18%290
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.39%241 153
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP15.35%90 011
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.98%82 098
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%55 779
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED20.27%42 674
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About