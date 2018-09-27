Zehnder : opens its new factory in Manisa (TR) and launches its new “Center of Climate” construction project in Lahr (DE)

27 September 2018 marks the official launch date of the Zehnder Group's new factory for bathroom radiators in the Turkish city of Manisa. Spanning around 16,000 m2 including space for warehouse and logistics operations, the new production site offers significantly more capacity than the production areas in the previous rented building. This demonstrates that the Zehnder Group is keen to meet the growing international demand for bathroom radiators. The Group's operations in Manisa focus primarily on supplying its main markets in Europe. The total investment was, as budgeted, in the region of EUR 20 million.

'Turkey represents a major production site for the Zehnder Group. We have been producing bathroom radiators here for over ten years and know that we can rely on both experienced managers and dedicated employees. The new factory is allowing us to not only strengthen our production site in Manisa, but also enhance our competitive edge on an international scale,' explains CFO René Grieder.

After the successful construction of the new production site in Turkey, yet another major project is set to be brought to life in Germany as the company's largest sales market in the form of a 'Center of Climate' at the Lahr site. The building will cover a total area of around 5000 m2 and will include classrooms, live training areas, a showroom, a laboratory, meeting and conference rooms, office spaces and a social area where customers and employees can meet.

The building will be constructed in line with the KfW 55 low-energy standard and is set to fulfil the criteria for the Gold sustainability certificate of the German Sustainable Building Council (DGNB). The final design planning stage will begin before the end of 2018 and construction is scheduled to start at the end of 2019. The new 'Center of Climate' should then be ready to open in spring 2021. The total investment will be in the region of EUR 17 million.

Part of the Zehnder Group's strategy is to form closer ties with its customers by sharing knowledge relating to all aspects of modern building services. In 2015, it opened a new training center known as 'Campus Zehnder' in Evry, France. The 'Zehnder Academy' was later inaugurated at the Swiss headquarters in 2016. Around 20,000 customers now receive training across the Group every year.

CFO René Grieder: 'With the new 'Center of Climate', we hope to strengthen our ties with customers in Germany, our largest market, by bringing more tradespeople, planners and architects to Lahr. At the same time, we will be providing attractive work spaces for our employees at the Lahr site.'