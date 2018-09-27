Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Zehnder Group AG    ZEH   CH0276534614

ZEHNDER GROUP AG (ZEH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Zehnder : opens its new factory in Manisa (TR) and launches its new “Center of Climate” construction project in Lahr (DE)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 07:06am CEST

27 September 2018 marks the official launch date of the Zehnder Group's new factory for bathroom radiators in the Turkish city of Manisa. Spanning around 16,000 m2 including space for warehouse and logistics operations, the new production site offers significantly more capacity than the production areas in the previous rented building. This demonstrates that the Zehnder Group is keen to meet the growing international demand for bathroom radiators. The Group's operations in Manisa focus primarily on supplying its main markets in Europe. The total investment was, as budgeted, in the region of EUR 20 million.

'Turkey represents a major production site for the Zehnder Group. We have been producing bathroom radiators here for over ten years and know that we can rely on both experienced managers and dedicated employees. The new factory is allowing us to not only strengthen our production site in Manisa, but also enhance our competitive edge on an international scale,' explains CFO René Grieder.

After the successful construction of the new production site in Turkey, yet another major project is set to be brought to life in Germany as the company's largest sales market in the form of a 'Center of Climate' at the Lahr site. The building will cover a total area of around 5000 m2 and will include classrooms, live training areas, a showroom, a laboratory, meeting and conference rooms, office spaces and a social area where customers and employees can meet.

The building will be constructed in line with the KfW 55 low-energy standard and is set to fulfil the criteria for the Gold sustainability certificate of the German Sustainable Building Council (DGNB). The final design planning stage will begin before the end of 2018 and construction is scheduled to start at the end of 2019. The new 'Center of Climate' should then be ready to open in spring 2021. The total investment will be in the region of EUR 17 million.

Part of the Zehnder Group's strategy is to form closer ties with its customers by sharing knowledge relating to all aspects of modern building services. In 2015, it opened a new training center known as 'Campus Zehnder' in Evry, France. The 'Zehnder Academy' was later inaugurated at the Swiss headquarters in 2016. Around 20,000 customers now receive training across the Group every year.

CFO René Grieder: 'With the new 'Center of Climate', we hope to strengthen our ties with customers in Germany, our largest market, by bringing more tradespeople, planners and architects to Lahr. At the same time, we will be providing attractive work spaces for our employees at the Lahr site.'

Disclaimer

Zehnder Group AG published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 05:05:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZEHNDER GROUP AG
07:06aZEHNDER : opens its new factory in Manisa (TR) and launches its new “Cente..
PU
09/24ZEHNDER : Matthias Huenerwadel appointed as CEO of the Zehnder Group
PU
07/17ZEHNDER : acquires Finnish ventilation company Enervent and expands market posit..
PU
07/10ZEHNDER : completes consultation procedure at Gränichen site
PU
06/01ZEHNDER : Acquisition of InteliVENT OÜ to strengthen market position in the Balt..
PU
05/29ZEHNDER : optimises radiator production network in Europe
PU
04/16ZEHNDER GROUP AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/11ZEHNDER : Deaths
AQ
02/10FISHIN' ON THE ICE : Anglers seek $7,000 pike Feb. 17
AQ
01/19ZEHNDER : records significant sales growth
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 605 M
EBIT 2018 31,5 M
Net income 2018 21,8 M
Finance 2018 25,2 M
Yield 2018 2,23%
P/E ratio 2018 20,65
P/E ratio 2019 15,82
EV / Sales 2018 0,58x
EV / Sales 2019 0,55x
Capitalization 378 M
Chart ZEHNDER GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Zehnder Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZEHNDER GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 40,4 €
Spread / Average Target 4,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans-Peter Zehnder Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
René Grieder Chief Financial Officer
Franz Furrer Head-Group Information Technology
Thomas Benz Vice Chairman
Urs Buchmann Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZEHNDER GROUP AG9.01%442
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL-6.38%33 094
MELROSE INDUSTRIES0.90%13 660
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.3.75%8 698
WATSCO INC3.69%6 610
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB36.26%5 449
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.