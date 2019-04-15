Log in
ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS

(ZMP1L)
Zemaitijos Pienas : Ex-Dividend Date

04/15/2019 | 01:33am EDT

Zemaitijos Pienas
Notification on material event

Ex-Dividend Date

Žemaitijos pienas, AB, company code 180240752, address: Sedos str. 35, Telšiai, Lithuania hereby informs that 24 April 2019 is an ex-dividend date of Žemaitijos pienas, AB. Shares acquired on this day and thereafter by transactions concluded on Nasdaq Baltic will not give the right to receive dividend allocated by the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 10 April 2019.

Gintaras Keliauskas
Lawyer
+370 444 22208

Disclaimer

Žemaitijos pienas AB published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 05:32:05 UTC
