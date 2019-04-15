Zemaitijos Pienas : Ex-Dividend Date

Zemaitijos Pienas
Notification on material event
Ex-Dividend Date
Žemaitijos pienas, AB, company code 180240752, address: Sedos str. 35, Telšiai, Lithuania hereby informs that 24 April 2019 is an ex-dividend date of Žemaitijos pienas, AB. Shares acquired on this day and thereafter by transactions concluded on Nasdaq Baltic will not give the right to receive dividend allocated by the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 10 April 2019.
