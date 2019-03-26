Log in
Zemaitijos Pienas : Opinion of the Audit Committee on the Transaction With the Associated Party Has Been Received

03/26/2019 | 12:10pm EDT

Zemaitijos Pienas
Notification on material event

Opinion of the Audit Committee on the Transaction With the Associated Party Has Been Received

AB 'Žemaitijos pienas' received the opinion of the Audit Committee on the conclusion of the transaction between associated parties, the basis for the submission of the opinion was Article 372 of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania.

The subject of the assessment and opinion of the Audit Committee was the request of AB 'Šilutės Rambynas', received on 19/03/2019, to acquire ownership of real estate (industrial, administrative, auxiliary and other premises and yard structures) located in Klaipėdos str. 3, Šilutė town.

The Audit Committee of the Company, after examining the request of ABF 'Šilutės Rambynas', concluded that the provisions of the Purchase-Sale Agreement correspond to the market conditions and therefore it does not object to such transaction.

At the request of the shareholder submitted by written or electronic means of communication, the company may forward a copy of this opinion to the shareholder against signature, by registered mail or by electronic means, if the security of the transmitted information is ensured and the identity of the shareholder can be established.

The received opinion is also available to the shareholder at the company's registered office at Sedos 35, Telšiai, during business hours of the company. The opinion of the Audit Committee may be provided if the request is received within 7 days of the date of receipt of this opinion.

Gintaras Keliauskas
Lawyer
+ 370 444 22208

Disclaimer

Žemaitijos pienas AB published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 16:09:05 UTC
