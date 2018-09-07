Zemaitijos Pienas : REGARDING SALES OF SIA MUIŽAS PIENS SHARES (REVISED)

Zemaitijos Pienas
Notification on material event
REGARDING SALES OF SIA MUIŽAS PIENS SHARES (REVISED)
Clarified circumstances of the concluded transaction
Žemaitijos pienas, AB has concluded a transaction for 32 percent. or 19 pcs shares of SIA Muižas piens, all managed by AB 'Žemaitijos pienas' shares have been transferred for 27,000 Eur to Samogitija, UAB, which is a subsidiary company of AB 'Žemaitijos pienas investicija',. The shares will be registered in the Register of Enterprises of the Republic of Latvia in the near future.
Gintaras Keliauskas
Lawyer
+ 370 444 22208
