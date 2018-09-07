Log in
ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS (ZMP1L)
Zemaitijos Pienas : REGARDING SALES OF SIA MUIŽAS PIENS SHARES (REVISED)

09/07/2018 | 06:22am CEST

Zemaitijos Pienas
Notification on material event

REGARDING SALES OF SIA MUIŽAS PIENS SHARES (REVISED)

Clarified circumstances of the concluded transaction

Žemaitijos pienas, AB has concluded a transaction for 32 percent. or 19 pcs shares of SIA Muižas piens, all managed by AB 'Žemaitijos pienas' shares have been transferred for 27,000 Eur to Samogitija, UAB, which is a subsidiary company of AB 'Žemaitijos pienas investicija',. The shares will be registered in the Register of Enterprises of the Republic of Latvia in the near future.

Gintaras Keliauskas
Lawyer
+ 370 444 22208

Disclaimer

Žemaitijos pienas AB published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 04:21:04 UTC
