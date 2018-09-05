Zemaitijos Pienas : Regarding Completion of Purchase of Žemaitijos Pienas, ab Own Shares

Zemaitijos Pienas
Notification on material event
Regarding Completion of Purchase of Žemaitijos Pienas, ab Own Shares
On 03 September 2018, the purchase of Žemaitijos pienas, AB own shares through Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange was completed (market - VSE Tender Offer (in Genium INET Trading System). During the purchase of its own shares, the company purchased 59 557 shares, and now Žemaitijos pienas, AB holds 2,227 228 shares or 4.60 per cent of its own shares.
Lawyer
G. Keliauskas
+ 370 444 22208
