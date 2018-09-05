Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF LITHUANIA  >  Zemaitijos Pienas    ZMP1L   LT0000121865

ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS (ZMP1L)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Zemaitijos Pienas : Regarding Completion of Purchase of Žemaitijos Pienas, ab Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 07:37am CEST

Zemaitijos Pienas
Notification on material event

Regarding Completion of Purchase of Žemaitijos Pienas, ab Own Shares

On 03 September 2018, the purchase of Žemaitijos pienas, AB own shares through Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange was completed (market - VSE Tender Offer (in Genium INET Trading System). During the purchase of its own shares, the company purchased 59 557 shares, and now Žemaitijos pienas, AB holds 2,227 228 shares or 4.60 per cent of its own shares.

Lawyer
G. Keliauskas
+ 370 444 22208

Disclaimer

Žemaitijos pienas AB published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 05:36:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS
07:37aZEMAITIJOS PIENAS : Regarding Completion of Purchase of Žemaitijos Pienas, ..
PU
08/10ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS : Regarding acquisition (purchasing) of AB “Žemaiti..
PU
07/27ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS : On the decision of the Vilnius Regional Administrative Court
PU
07/25ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS : Financial results of Žemaitijos Pienas AB for the first..
PU
07/25ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS : Regarding the Appointment of the Member of the Board
PU
07/25ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS : Regarding completion of purchase of Žemaitijos pienas, ..
PU
07/18ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS : Regarding the approval of a peaceful settlement agreement an..
PU
07/10ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS : Concluded Transactions on Securities
PU
07/04ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS : Concerning the approval of a conciliation and termination of..
PU
06/28ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS : Regarding acquisition (purchasing) of AB “Žemaiti..
PU
More news
Chart ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS
Duration : Period :
Zemaitijos Pienas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Robertas Pazemeckas General Director
Kestutis Treciokas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Romusas Jarulaitis Chairman
Ader Hugo Member-Supervisory Board
Kulvinskas Aristydas Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS-0.57%0
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP-25.41%21 154
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED-0.43%11 423
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD.-0.77%10 243
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS JSC--.--%9 778
NESTLE (MALAYSIA) BERHAD--.--%8 312
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.