Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF LITHUANIA  >  Zemaitijos Pienas    ZMP1L   LT0000121865

ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS

(ZMP1L)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zemaitijos Pienas : Regarding the total number of votes of Žemaitijos pienas AB and its capital

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 10:34am EDT

Zemaitijos Pienas
Total number of voting rights and capital

Regarding the total number of votes of Žemaitijos pienas AB and its capital

Following Article 29 Part 2 of the Republic of Lithuania Law on Securities, we hereby provide information about the total number of votes granted by shares issued by Žemaitijos pienas AB, size of its authorized capital, number of shares and their par value, and other details. Data is provided as of 1 March 2019.

Class, type of shares

Total number of shares (units)/total number of votes (units)

Par value of s share (EUR) Company's authorized capital (EUR) Part of the authorized capital (%)

ISIN code

Number of shares possessed by the Company, %

Ordinary registered shares[1]

48 375 000/
46 147 772[2]

0,29 14 028 750 100

LT0000121865

2 227 228
4,60

Lawyer
Gintaras Keliauskas
+ 370 444 22208

[1] Ordinary shares are common shares of a company which grant no special benefits or restrictions of rights. They are the parts of a company's authorized capital, whose owners (shareholders) become company's members which are entitled to vote at annual meetings, receive dividends from a profit of a company, and also other rights and duties stipulated in laws.

[2] As of 1 March 2019 Žemaitijos pienas AB possesses 2.227.228 units of own shares, which grant no right to the Company to exercise property and non-property rights granted by them (including a voting right) pursuant to Article 27 Part 4 Paragraph 1, Article 54 Part 7 of the Republic of Lithuania Law on Companies, so the shares issued by the Company grant 46.147.772 votes in total.

Disclaimer

Žemaitijos pienas AB published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 14:33:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS
10:34aZEMAITIJOS PIENAS : Regarding the total number of votes of Žemaitijos piena..
PU
2018ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS : Regarding registration of the transaction between associated..
PU
2018ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS : Opinion of the Audit Committee on the Transaction With the A..
PU
2018ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS : Regarding sales of sia muiŽas piens shares (revised)
PU
2018ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS : Lithuanian dairy company Zemaitijos Pienas sells 32% stake i..
AQ
2018ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS : Regarding Completion of Purchase of Žemaitijos Pienas, ..
PU
2018ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS : Regarding acquisition (purchasing) of AB “Žemaiti..
PU
2018ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS : On the decision of the Vilnius Regional Administrative Court
PU
2018ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS : Financial results of Žemaitijos Pienas AB for the first..
PU
2018ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS : Regarding the Appointment of the Member of the Board
PU
More news
Chart ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS
Duration : Period :
Zemaitijos Pienas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Robertas Pazemeckas General Director
Kestutis Treciokas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Romusas Jarulaitis Chairman
Ader Hugo Member-Supervisory Board
Kulvinskas Aristydas Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS20.67%0
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP15.04%23 815
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED1.85%12 364
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS JSC--.--%10 274
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD.14.03%9 912
NESTLE (MALAYSIA) BERHAD--.--%8 488
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.