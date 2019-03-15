Zemaitijos Pienas : Regarding the total number of votes of Žemaitijos pienas AB and its capital

Zemaitijos Pienas

Total number of voting rights and capital

Regarding the total number of votes of Žemaitijos pienas AB and its capital

Following Article 29 Part 2 of the Republic of Lithuania Law on Securities, we hereby provide information about the total number of votes granted by shares issued by Žemaitijos pienas AB, size of its authorized capital, number of shares and their par value, and other details. Data is provided as of 1 March 2019.

Class, type of shares Total number of shares (units)/total number of votes (units) Par value of s share (EUR) Company's authorized capital (EUR) Part of the authorized capital (%) ISIN code Number of shares possessed by the Company, % Ordinary registered shares[1] 48 375 000/

46 147 772[2] 0,29 14 028 750 100 LT0000121865 2 227 228

4,60

[1] Ordinary shares are common shares of a company which grant no special benefits or restrictions of rights. They are the parts of a company's authorized capital, whose owners (shareholders) become company's members which are entitled to vote at annual meetings, receive dividends from a profit of a company, and also other rights and duties stipulated in laws.

[2] As of 1 March 2019 Žemaitijos pienas AB possesses 2.227.228 units of own shares, which grant no right to the Company to exercise property and non-property rights granted by them (including a voting right) pursuant to Article 27 Part 4 Paragraph 1, Article 54 Part 7 of the Republic of Lithuania Law on Companies, so the shares issued by the Company grant 46.147.772 votes in total.