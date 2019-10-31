Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Zendesk, Inc.    ZEN

ZENDESK, INC.

(ZEN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Zendesk, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 07:43pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Zendesk, Inc. (“Zendesk” or “the Company”) (NYSE: ZEN) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between February 6, 2019 and October 1, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before December 23, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Zendesk suffered data breaches of its customer’s private information dating back to 2016. At the same time, the Company suffered from lower demand for SaaS offerings in Europe and Australia. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Zendesk, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZENDESK, INC.
07:43pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ze..
BU
02:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Zendesk, Inc...
BU
11:01aLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Zendesk, ..
BU
10/30ZENDESK, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directo..
AQ
10/29ZENDESK : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/29ZENDESK : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
10/29SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) Sued for Mi..
BU
10/29SHAREHOLDER ALERT - ZENDESK, INC. (Z : December 23, 2019
PR
10/29ZENDESK ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsui..
BU
10/26ZENDESK : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 814 M
EBIT 2019 24,6 M
Net income 2019 -173 M
Debt 2019 135 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -46,6x
P/E ratio 2020 -49,6x
EV / Sales2019 9,80x
EV / Sales2020 7,49x
Capitalization 7 841 M
Chart ZENDESK, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zendesk, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZENDESK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 97,39  $
Last Close Price 70,65  $
Spread / Highest target 55,7%
Spread / Average Target 37,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mikkel Asger Svane Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Tom Keiser Chief Operating Officer
Elena Castanada Gomez Chief Financial Officer
Colleen Berube Chief Information Officer
Caryn Marooney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZENDESK, INC.18.97%7 707
ADOBE INC.23.06%134 772
WORKDAY INC.2.77%37 415
AUTODESK15.68%32 670
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.19.64%28 504
SQUARE, INC.10.82%26 550
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group