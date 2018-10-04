Zendesk : Announces Date of Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) today announced that it will release financial
results for the third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2018, following
the close of the U.S. markets on October 30, 2018. In conjunction with
its earnings press release, the company will post a detailed shareholder
letter to its Investor Relations website https://investor.zendesk.com.
Zendesk will host a conference call to answer questions at 2:00 p.m.
Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, October 30, 2018. A
live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investor.zendesk.com.
The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 833-287-0801 or +1
647-689-4460 (outside the U.S. and Canada). The conference ID is
3698067. A replay of the call via webcast will be available at https://investor.zendesk.com
or by dialing 800-585-8367 or +1 416-621-4642 (outside the U.S. and
Canada) and entering passcode 3698067. The dial-in replay will be
available until the end of the day on November 1, 2018. The webcast
replay will be available for 12 months.
About Zendesk
The best customer experiences are built with Zendesk. Zendesk’s powerful
and flexible customer service and engagement platform scales to meet the
needs of any business, from startups and small businesses to growth
companies and enterprises. Zendesk serves businesses across a multitude
of industries, with more than 125,000 paid customer accounts offering
service and support in more than 30 languages. Headquartered in San
Francisco, Zendesk operates worldwide with 15 offices in North America,
Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America. Learn more at www.zendesk.com
