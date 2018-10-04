Zendesk : Announces Date of Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) today announced that it will release financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2018, following the close of the U.S. markets on October 30, 2018. In conjunction with its earnings press release, the company will post a detailed shareholder letter to its Investor Relations website https://investor.zendesk.com.

Zendesk will host a conference call to answer questions at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, October 30, 2018. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investor.zendesk.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 833-287-0801 or +1 647-689-4460 (outside the U.S. and Canada). The conference ID is 3698067. A replay of the call via webcast will be available at https://investor.zendesk.com or by dialing 800-585-8367 or +1 416-621-4642 (outside the U.S. and Canada) and entering passcode 3698067. The dial-in replay will be available until the end of the day on November 1, 2018. The webcast replay will be available for 12 months.

The best customer experiences are built with Zendesk. Zendesk’s powerful and flexible customer service and engagement platform scales to meet the needs of any business, from startups and small businesses to growth companies and enterprises. Zendesk serves businesses across a multitude of industries, with more than 125,000 paid customer accounts offering service and support in more than 30 languages. Headquartered in San Francisco, Zendesk operates worldwide with 15 offices in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America. Learn more at www.zendesk.com

