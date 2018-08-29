Zendesk : Announces Speaker Lineup for Flagship Conference, Relate

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) today announced the agenda and speaker lineup
for its annual global user conference, Zendesk
Relate, which will take place November 12-14, 2018 in San Francisco.
Relate will bring together 1,500 attendees for three full days of
conversations about building the best customer experiences, what’s new
at Zendesk, and much more.
Relate gathers thought leaders and experts from around the globe to
discuss a new world of possibility for the best customer experiences and
how companies and individuals alike can break free from the status quo,
including:
-
Mindy Kaling, Actor, Writer, Producer & Director
-
Cleo Wade, Poet, Artist & Author
-
Mikkel Svane, Founder & CEO, Zendesk
-
Omar Johnson, Former CMO, Beats by Dre & Former VP of Marketing, Apple
-
Amy Gallo, Writer, Speaker, & Author, Harvard Business Review
-
Khalida Ali, Sr. Manager, Diversity & Inclusion, Zendesk
-
Jenny Dempsey, Social Media & Customer Experience Leader
-
Maxwell Luthy, Director of Trends & Insights, TrendWatching
-
InaMarie Johnson, Chief People Officer, Zendesk
“To thrive in today’s changing landscape, brands need to not only look
ahead, but also continue delivering authentic and emotional customer
experiences. Zendesk empowers companies to do that,” said Maxwell Luthy,
Director of Trends & Insights at TrendWatching. “I’m looking forward to
Relate and the important conversations about how we can evolve with the
modern customer and build the best customer experiences for the future.”
The agenda
includes 50+ sessions across five tracks covering issues and topics
geared toward how Zendesk is reimagining the customer experience, such
as:
-
Collaborating with chatbots
-
Handling customer conflict
-
Delivering dynamic experiences with an open, modern platform
-
Translating metrics for the c-suite
-
Transforming your support from transactional to consultative
-
Scaling with smart self-service
-
Modernizing the customer experience
“Customers are moving forward, and so many brands are failing to keep up
because entrenched technology and complex processes are holding them
back,” said Sarah Stealey Reed, Senior Director of Content Marketing and
Events at Zendesk. “At this year’s Relate we’ll dig into how we can move
away from ‘the way we’ve always done things’ to adapt and evolve as fast
as our customers.”
Relate will also include a Zendesk Training Day with product workshops,
product training and certification, and hands-on exercises to enhance
your Zendesk admin skills.
Buy tickets at a 50%* discounted rate at this
link using the code “ZendeskLaborDay,” expiring Sept 7th at midnight
PST.
Relate is sponsored by DigitalGenius, MaestroQA, Lessonly, tymeshift,
Unbabel, Five9, azuqua, 729solutions, acclaro, and playvox.
*50% will be given off our final Relate ticket value of $1,299. Not
valid with other discount codes or for Training and Certification and is
only valid for tickets purchased in this time frame.
About Zendesk Relate
Relate is Zendesk’s flagship user conference. Relate takes place over
three days, and offers new discussions around industry best practices
and trends, product information and inspiring speaker sessions. The
conference includes multiple tracks for everyone from CIOs to support
agents, and over 200 speakers from the customer experience industry and
beyond. The audience of 1,500 attendees comes from across the country
and around the world, offering a bevy of opportunities for networking
and stimulating conversation. And the food is pretty good too. For more
information go to https://relate.zendesk.com/.
About Zendesk
The best customer experiences are built with Zendesk. Zendesk’s powerful
and flexible customer service and engagement platform scales to meet the
needs of any business, from startups and small businesses to growth
companies and enterprises. Zendesk serves businesses across a multitude
of industries, with more than 125,000 paid customer accounts offering
service and support in more than 30 languages. Headquartered in San
Francisco, Zendesk operates worldwide with 15 offices in North America,
Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America. Learn more at www.zendesk.com.
