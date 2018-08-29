Log in
ZENDESK INC (ZEN)
Zendesk : Announces Speaker Lineup for Flagship Conference, Relate

08/29/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

Mindy Kaling, Cleo Wade, and More to Speak about Reinventing the Customer Experience at Zendesk’s Global User Conference

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) today announced the agenda and speaker lineup for its annual global user conference, Zendesk Relate, which will take place November 12-14, 2018 in San Francisco. Relate will bring together 1,500 attendees for three full days of conversations about building the best customer experiences, what’s new at Zendesk, and much more.

Relate gathers thought leaders and experts from around the globe to discuss a new world of possibility for the best customer experiences and how companies and individuals alike can break free from the status quo, including:

  • Mindy Kaling, Actor, Writer, Producer & Director
  • Cleo Wade, Poet, Artist & Author
  • Mikkel Svane, Founder & CEO, Zendesk
  • Omar Johnson, Former CMO, Beats by Dre & Former VP of Marketing, Apple
  • Amy Gallo, Writer, Speaker, & Author, Harvard Business Review
  • Khalida Ali, Sr. Manager, Diversity & Inclusion, Zendesk
  • Jenny Dempsey, Social Media & Customer Experience Leader
  • Maxwell Luthy, Director of Trends & Insights, TrendWatching
  • InaMarie Johnson, Chief People Officer, Zendesk

“To thrive in today’s changing landscape, brands need to not only look ahead, but also continue delivering authentic and emotional customer experiences. Zendesk empowers companies to do that,” said Maxwell Luthy, Director of Trends & Insights at TrendWatching. “I’m looking forward to Relate and the important conversations about how we can evolve with the modern customer and build the best customer experiences for the future.”

The agenda includes 50+ sessions across five tracks covering issues and topics geared toward how Zendesk is reimagining the customer experience, such as:

  • Collaborating with chatbots
  • Handling customer conflict
  • Delivering dynamic experiences with an open, modern platform
  • Translating metrics for the c-suite
  • Transforming your support from transactional to consultative
  • Scaling with smart self-service
  • Modernizing the customer experience

“Customers are moving forward, and so many brands are failing to keep up because entrenched technology and complex processes are holding them back,” said Sarah Stealey Reed, Senior Director of Content Marketing and Events at Zendesk. “At this year’s Relate we’ll dig into how we can move away from ‘the way we’ve always done things’ to adapt and evolve as fast as our customers.”

Relate will also include a Zendesk Training Day with product workshops, product training and certification, and hands-on exercises to enhance your Zendesk admin skills.

Buy tickets at a 50%* discounted rate at this link using the code “ZendeskLaborDay,” expiring Sept 7th at midnight PST.

Relate is sponsored by DigitalGenius, MaestroQA, Lessonly, tymeshift, Unbabel, Five9, azuqua, 729solutions, acclaro, and playvox.

*50% will be given off our final Relate ticket value of $1,299. Not valid with other discount codes or for Training and Certification and is only valid for tickets purchased in this time frame.

About Zendesk Relate

Relate is Zendesk’s flagship user conference. Relate takes place over three days, and offers new discussions around industry best practices and trends, product information and inspiring speaker sessions. The conference includes multiple tracks for everyone from CIOs to support agents, and over 200 speakers from the customer experience industry and beyond. The audience of 1,500 attendees comes from across the country and around the world, offering a bevy of opportunities for networking and stimulating conversation. And the food is pretty good too. For more information go to https://relate.zendesk.com/.

About Zendesk

The best customer experiences are built with Zendesk. Zendesk’s powerful and flexible customer service and engagement platform scales to meet the needs of any business, from startups and small businesses to growth companies and enterprises. Zendesk serves businesses across a multitude of industries, with more than 125,000 paid customer accounts offering service and support in more than 30 languages. Headquartered in San Francisco, Zendesk operates worldwide with 15 offices in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America. Learn more at www.zendesk.com.

Source: Zendesk, Inc.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 585 M
EBIT 2018 2,90 M
Net income 2018 -130 M
Finance 2018 257 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 11,3x
EV / Sales 2019 8,56x
Capitalization 6 844 M
Chart ZENDESK INC
Duration : Period :
Zendesk Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZENDESK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 69,2 $
Spread / Average Target 3,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mikkel Asger Svane Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Tom Keiser Chief Operating Officer
Elena Gomez Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Dana Stalder Independent Directors
Caryn Marooney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZENDESK INC98.91%6 844
ADOBE SYSTEMS50.10%128 487
ELECTRONIC ARTS21.64%39 312
AUTODESK47.51%33 886
SQUARE INC133.05%31 652
WORKDAY49.66%31 467
