Zendesk : Expands Amazon Web Services Support to Make Customer Data More Actionable

07/11/2019 | 10:05am EDT

Native connector for Amazon EventBridge allows easy access to customer experience data across the organization

AWS Summit 2019-- Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) announced the Zendesk Events Connector for the newly launched Amazon Web Services (AWS) service Amazon EventBridge. The Zendesk Events Connector allows companies to quickly and easily connect customer experience data to the AWS services that developers already use to improve their understanding of the customer journey.

Modern customers expect their interactions with companies to be easy, personalized and responsive – all of which relies on accessing and understanding customer data. Built on the cloud, the Zendesk Events Connector is an easy, scalable, and secure way to stream near real-time data changes (events) from Zendesk into AWS. This seamless experience is achieved through Amazon EventBridge, a serverless, highly available, and scalable event bus service that allows applications to communicate with each other using events.

“Customer experience teams will no longer be let down by disconnected and siloed systems that don’t share a complete picture of the customer,” said Adrian McDermott, president of products, Zendesk. “We are excited to work with AWS to further the movement towards companies having open access to all data, in a simple, safe and secure manner.”

This new capability from Zendesk provides companies with a near real-time understanding of customer interactions. With this data and the power of AWS, companies can build better, more innovative customer experiences by enhancing customer information with machine learning (ML), security and compliance tools, or custom analytics and business intelligence through services such as AWS Lambda, Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon Kinesis, and Amazon SageMaker.

“Customer information shouldn’t only be used to resolve tickets, it should become a part of a company’s competitive advantage,” said Dustin Lawler, VP of Technical Services, Datadog. “By integrating Zendesk into Datadog through the AWS EventBridge, we are able to leverage this important source of data throughout the entire organization in real time.”

Last fall, Zendesk announced Zendesk Sunshine, an open and flexible CRM platform focused on utilizing the power of AWS to seamlessly connect all customer data. The Zendesk Events Connector is part of the larger effort for Zendesk Sunshine to further accelerate the ability to free customer data and allow developers to build out functionality with the tools they love – entirely on open standards with the security, scalability, and reliability of AWS at its core. Zendesk Sunshine has already seen over 1,000 customers enable the platform.

The Zendesk Events Connector will be available as part of an early access program starting July 11. More information can be found at zendesk.com/eventsconnector.

About Zendesk

The best customer experiences are built with Zendesk. Our customer service and engagement products are powerful and flexible, and scale to meet the needs of any business. Zendesk serves businesses across hundreds of industries, with more than 145,000 paid customer accounts offering service and support in over 30 languages. Zendesk is headquartered in San Francisco, and operates worldwide with 17 offices in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America. Learn more at www.zendesk.com.

About Sunshine

Zendesk Sunshine is an open and flexible customer relationship management (CRM) platform built completely in the public cloud on Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). Zendesk Sunshine enables businesses to connect and understand all their customer data, wherever it lives, and gives their developers the ability to build and deploy customer apps and services faster. Sunshine is built entirely on open standards, with the security, scalability and reliability of AWS built into its core. Learn more at www.zendesk.com/platform.


© Business Wire 2019
