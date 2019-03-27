Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Zendesk Inc    ZEN

ZENDESK INC

(ZEN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zendesk : Poised for Next Phase of Growth in ANZ with New Leadership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 06:11pm EDT

Amy Foo has been promoted to Managing Director of Zendesk ANZ to support and drive growth for Zendesk’s largest market in Asia-Pacific

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN), a leading customer experience and engagement software company, today announced plans to continue to expand its footprint across Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) by appointing Amy Foo as Managing Director.

The announcement follows a year of strong growth, where Zendesk ANZ saw a strong double digit growth in total number of customer accounts including a number of high-profile enterprise customer wins, including Showpo and Xinja. This boost solidifies Zendesk ANZ as the largest market in the region, and fourth largest market for the company globally. ANZ was also a significant contributor to the Asia Pacific (APAC) region’s growth, which saw more than 50 percent increase in revenue, outpacing the company’s year-on-year revenue growth of 41 percent.

Amy Foo, Managing Director ANZ and Vice President Finance and Operations APAC, Zendesk, said, “It is remarkable to see how much the CX landscape has changed since we opened our first APAC headquarters in Melbourne in 2010. Homegrown startups and global enterprises alike have embraced how Zendesk sees the future of CX, however there are still some challenges ahead as the gap between customer expectations and reality widens. My first priority is to work with our engineering and go-to-market teams to help our customers see how they can bridge this gap, while continuing to strengthen our growth mindset.”

Under Amy’s leadership, the organisation will continue to deepen its relationships with the market’s startups and small-to-medium sized businesses, and further showcase its product offerings to large scale, multinational enterprises. This focus supports Zendesk’s roadmap for being a multi-billion dollar company by continuing its upmarket momentum, and leveraging the recent launch of products such as Zendesk Sunshine, Zendesk Sell, and Zendesk Explore.

According to Elena Gomez, Chief Financial Officer, Zendesk, “Amy is a natural leader. She has built immense trust and respect across all levels and functions of the organisation over the past six years. I am excited to see how she will lead our business into our next phase of growth, particularly in a mission-critical market like ANZ.”

A key factor to achieving its growth has been Zendesk’s continuous investment into finding and fostering local talent. The number of employees grew by almost half (49 percent) in FY18 to more than 300 people across engineering and go-to-market roles (including sales, marketing, people operations, and finance) spread across offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Auckland.

Key to its people growth has been ongoing partnerships with the Victorian Government via programs with InvestVic and LaunchVic to attract talent across both tech and non-tech roles. For example, Zendesk was recently featured in LaunchVic’s Scale Up Your Career campaign. These partnerships, as well as expanding and emulating their success outside of Melbourne, will be a key part of the brand’s future growth plans.

Amy takes the reins from Brett Adam, who recently moved into the role of Chief Architect, based in the company’s global headquarters in San Francisco. Amy joined Zendesk in 2013 as Finance Director for Asia Pacific, and will retain her current role as Vice President Finance and Operations for the region in tandem with her new Managing Director title, and will continue to report to Elena Gomez, Zendesk’s Chief Financial Officer.

About Zendesk:

The best customer experiences are built with Zendesk. Our customer service and engagement products are powerful and flexible, and scale to meet the needs of any business. Zendesk serves businesses across hundreds of industries, with more than 125,000 paid customer accounts offering service and support in over 30 languages. Zendesk is headquartered in San Francisco, and operates worldwide with 16 offices in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America. Learn more at www.zendesk.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZENDESK INC
06:11pZENDESK : Poised for Next Phase of Growth in ANZ with New Leadership
BU
03/20ZENDESK : Best helpdesk software of 2019
AQ
03/20ZENDESK : Showcase Returns to Dallas
BU
02/22APP REVIEW MONITOR FOR ZENDESK : Change the Way You Work with Mobile App Reviews
AQ
02/19THE DIGITAL ACHIEVEMENT GAP : Companies Struggle to Meet Customer Expectations
BU
02/19ZENDESK : SMSF software firm launches new support platform
AQ
02/16ZENDESK : Hires First Chief Customer Officer, Expands Executive Bench with New C..
AQ
02/14ZENDESK : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
02/14ZENDESK : Hires First Chief Customer Officer, Expands Executive Bench with New C..
BU
02/08ZENDESK : To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 803 M
EBIT 2019 16,8 M
Net income 2019 -149 M
Finance 2019 132 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 11,2x
EV / Sales 2020 8,56x
Capitalization 9 122 M
Chart ZENDESK INC
Duration : Period :
Zendesk Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZENDESK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 86,6 $
Spread / Average Target 2,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mikkel Asger Svane Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Tom Keiser Chief Operating Officer
Elena Gomez Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Dana Stalder Independent Directors
Caryn Marooney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZENDESK INC44.22%9 122
ADOBE SYSTEMS17.41%129 904
WORKDAY20.59%42 766
AUTODESK21.27%34 146
SQUARE INC31.81%31 028
ELECTRONIC ARTS28.92%30 655
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.