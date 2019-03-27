Zendesk : Poised for Next Phase of Growth in ANZ with New Leadership

Zendesk,
Inc. (NYSE: ZEN), a leading customer experience and engagement
software company, today announced plans to continue to expand its
footprint across Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) by appointing Amy Foo
as Managing Director.
The announcement follows a year of strong growth, where Zendesk ANZ saw
a strong double digit growth in total number of customer accounts
including a number of high-profile enterprise customer wins, including
Showpo and Xinja. This boost solidifies Zendesk ANZ as the largest
market in the region, and fourth largest market for the company
globally. ANZ was also a significant contributor to the Asia Pacific
(APAC) region’s growth, which saw more than 50 percent increase in
revenue, outpacing the company’s year-on-year revenue growth of 41
percent.
Amy Foo, Managing Director ANZ and Vice President Finance and Operations
APAC, Zendesk, said, “It is remarkable to see how much the CX landscape
has changed since we opened our first APAC headquarters in Melbourne in
2010. Homegrown startups and global enterprises alike have embraced how
Zendesk sees the future of CX, however there are still some challenges
ahead as the gap between customer expectations and reality widens. My
first priority is to work with our engineering and go-to-market teams to
help our customers see how they can bridge this gap, while continuing to
strengthen our growth mindset.”
Under Amy’s leadership, the organisation will continue to deepen its
relationships with the market’s startups and small-to-medium sized
businesses, and further showcase its product offerings to large scale,
multinational enterprises. This focus supports Zendesk’s roadmap for
being a multi-billion dollar company by continuing its upmarket
momentum, and leveraging the recent launch of products such as Zendesk
Sunshine, Zendesk
Sell, and Zendesk
Explore.
According to Elena Gomez, Chief Financial Officer, Zendesk, “Amy is a
natural leader. She has built immense trust and respect across all
levels and functions of the organisation over the past six years. I am
excited to see how she will lead our business into our next phase of
growth, particularly in a mission-critical market like ANZ.”
A key factor to achieving its growth has been Zendesk’s continuous
investment into finding and fostering local talent. The number of
employees grew by almost half (49 percent) in FY18 to more than 300
people across engineering and go-to-market roles (including sales,
marketing, people operations, and finance) spread across offices in
Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Auckland.
Key to its people growth has been ongoing partnerships with the
Victorian Government via programs with InvestVic and LaunchVic to
attract talent across both tech and non-tech roles. For example, Zendesk
was recently featured in LaunchVic’s Scale Up Your Career campaign.
These partnerships, as well as expanding and emulating their success
outside of Melbourne, will be a key part of the brand’s future growth
plans.
Amy takes the reins from Brett Adam, who recently moved into the role of
Chief Architect, based in the company’s global headquarters in San
Francisco. Amy joined Zendesk in 2013 as Finance Director for Asia
Pacific, and will retain her current role as Vice President Finance and
Operations for the region in tandem with her new Managing Director
title, and will continue to report to Elena Gomez, Zendesk’s Chief
Financial Officer.
