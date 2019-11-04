Log in
Zendesk : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Zendesk, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – ZEN

11/04/2019 | 06:35pm EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) between February 6, 2019 and October 1, 2019 (the “Class Period”) of the important December 23, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Zendesk investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Zendesk class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1698.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Zendesk’s clients had been subject to data breaches dating back to 2016; (2) Zendesk was experiencing slowing demand for its SaaS offerings, particularly in Germany, the U.K. and Australia, due in large part to political uncertainty and China trade issues; (3) for the forgoing reasons, Zendesk’s business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as represented during the Class Period; and (4) as a result, Zendesk’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 23, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1698.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 814 M
EBIT 2019 24,7 M
Net income 2019 -172 M
Debt 2019 135 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -46,5x
P/E ratio 2020 -55,0x
EV / Sales2019 10,1x
EV / Sales2020 7,71x
Capitalization 8 072 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 94,06  $
Last Close Price 71,96  $
Spread / Highest target 52,9%
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mikkel Asger Svane Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Tom Keiser Chief Operating Officer
Elena Castanada Gomez Chief Financial Officer
Colleen Berube Chief Information Officer
Caryn Marooney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZENDESK, INC.23.75%8 102
ADOBE INC.22.80%134 487
WORKDAY INC.3.54%37 695
AUTODESK16.83%32 993
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.20.77%28 086
SQUARE, INC.11.61%26 738
