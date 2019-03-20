Zendesk : Showcase Returns to Dallas

Executives from Bumble, Magnolia, Fossil and more join Zendesk for a one-day customer experience event

On April 10, 2019, Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) is hosting the Zendesk Showcase event in Dallas for the second year in a row. The free one-day event brings customer experience, IT, and support leaders together for conversations about how to create the best possible experiences for both employees and customers.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore best practices in customer experience, get practical advice on industry trends, and meet Zendesk executives, partners, and product specialists versed on the latest technology.

This year’s speaker lineup features local business leaders, entrepreneurs and experts from innovative brands that prioritize service, including:

Erin Foster, Head of Creative at Bumble Bizz

Sam Goff, Guest Services Director at Magnolia

Zac Garcia, Global Customer Experience Ops Manager at Fossil

Stephanie Dorman, SVP Client Services at Mediaocean

Christopher ‘Chilly’ Wildon, Director, Customer Experience at WP Engine

Kelly Cordova, IT Support Manager at Kendra Scott

For more information and to register for the event, go to zendeskshowcase.com/dallas.

About Zendesk

The best customer experiences are built with Zendesk. Our customer service and engagement products are powerful and flexible, and scale to meet the needs of any business. Zendesk serves businesses across hundreds of industries, with more than 125,000 paid customer accounts offering service and support in over 30 languages. Zendesk is headquartered in San Francisco, and operates worldwide with 16 offices in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America. Learn more at www.zendesk.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005190/en/