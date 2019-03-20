Zendesk : Showcase Returns to Dallas

On April 10, 2019, Zendesk,
Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) is hosting the Zendesk
Showcase event in Dallas for the second year in a row. The free
one-day event brings customer experience, IT, and support leaders
together for conversations about how to create the best possible
experiences for both employees and customers.
Attendees will have the opportunity to explore best practices in
customer experience, get practical advice on industry trends, and meet
Zendesk executives, partners, and product specialists versed on the
latest technology.
This year’s speaker lineup features local business leaders,
entrepreneurs and experts from innovative brands that prioritize
service, including:
-
Erin Foster, Head of Creative at Bumble Bizz
-
Sam Goff, Guest Services Director at Magnolia
-
Zac Garcia, Global Customer Experience Ops Manager at Fossil
-
Stephanie Dorman, SVP Client Services at Mediaocean
-
Christopher ‘Chilly’ Wildon, Director, Customer Experience at WP Engine
-
Kelly Cordova, IT Support Manager at Kendra Scott
For more information and to register for the event, go to zendeskshowcase.com/dallas.
About Zendesk
The best customer experiences are built with Zendesk. Our customer
service and engagement products are powerful and flexible, and scale to
meet the needs of any business. Zendesk serves businesses across
hundreds of industries, with more than 125,000 paid customer accounts
offering service and support in over 30 languages. Zendesk is
headquartered in San Francisco, and operates worldwide with 16 offices
in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America. Learn more
at www.zendesk.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005190/en/