Zendesk : To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

02/08/2019 | 04:16pm EST

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) today announced its participation in three upcoming conferences.

  • Mikkel Svane, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference in San Francisco, California on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Zendesk’s presentation is scheduled for 3:20 p.m., Pacific Time.
  • Norman Gennaro, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales, will present at the JMP Securities’ Technology Research Conference in San Francisco, California on Monday, February 25, 2019. Zendesk’s presentation is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Pacific Time.
  • Elena Gomez, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom conference in San Francisco, California on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Zendesk’s presentation is scheduled for 4:00 p.m., Pacific Time.

A live webcast of each presentation will be accessible by visiting Zendesk’s investor website at investor.zendesk.com. An archived version will be available for six months.

About Zendesk

The best customer experiences are built with Zendesk. Our customer service and engagement products are powerful and flexible, and scale to meet the needs of any business. Zendesk serves businesses across hundreds of industries, with more than 125,000 paid customer accounts offering service and support in over 30 languages. Zendesk is headquartered in San Francisco, and operates worldwide with 16 offices in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America. Learn more at www.zendesk.com.

Source: Zendesk, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 801 M
EBIT 2019 17,2 M
Net income 2019 -149 M
Finance 2019 132 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 9,62x
EV / Sales 2020 7,33x
Capitalization 7 843 M
Chart ZENDESK INC
Duration : Period :
Zendesk Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZENDESK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 85,2 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mikkel Asger Svane Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Tom Keiser Chief Operating Officer
Elena Gomez Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Dana Stalder Independent Directors
Caryn Marooney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZENDESK INC25.53%7 843
ADOBE SYSTEMS12.16%123 756
WORKDAY16.87%40 681
AUTODESK17.07%32 974
SQUARE INC28.28%29 751
ELECTRONIC ARTS1.65%25 409
