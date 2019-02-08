Zendesk : To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) today announced its participation in three
upcoming conferences.
Mikkel Svane, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Goldman
Sachs Technology and Internet Conference in San Francisco, California
on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Zendesk’s presentation is scheduled
for 3:20 p.m., Pacific Time.
Norman Gennaro, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales, will present
at the JMP Securities’ Technology Research Conference in San
Francisco, California on Monday, February 25, 2019. Zendesk’s
presentation is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Pacific Time.
Elena Gomez, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Morgan
Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom conference in San Francisco,
California on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Zendesk’s presentation is
scheduled for 4:00 p.m., Pacific Time.
A live webcast of each presentation will be accessible by visiting
Zendesk’s investor website at investor.zendesk.com. An archived version
will be available for six months.
About Zendesk
The best customer experiences are built with Zendesk. Our customer
service and engagement products are powerful and flexible, and scale to
meet the needs of any business. Zendesk serves businesses across
hundreds of industries, with more than 125,000 paid customer accounts
offering service and support in over 30 languages. Zendesk is
headquartered in San Francisco, and operates worldwide with 16 offices
in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America. Learn more
at www.zendesk.com.
