Zendesk : To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) today announced its participation in three upcoming conferences.

Mikkel Svane, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference in San Francisco, California on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Zendesk’s presentation is scheduled for 3:20 p.m., Pacific Time.

Norman Gennaro, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales, will present at the JMP Securities’ Technology Research Conference in San Francisco, California on Monday, February 25, 2019. Zendesk’s presentation is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Pacific Time.

Elena Gomez, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom conference in San Francisco, California on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Zendesk’s presentation is scheduled for 4:00 p.m., Pacific Time.

A live webcast of each presentation will be accessible by visiting Zendesk’s investor website at investor.zendesk.com. An archived version will be available for six months.

About Zendesk

The best customer experiences are built with Zendesk. Our customer service and engagement products are powerful and flexible, and scale to meet the needs of any business. Zendesk serves businesses across hundreds of industries, with more than 125,000 paid customer accounts offering service and support in over 30 languages. Zendesk is headquartered in San Francisco, and operates worldwide with 16 offices in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America. Learn more at www.zendesk.com.

Source: Zendesk, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190208005431/en/