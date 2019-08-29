Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Zendesk Inc    ZEN

ZENDESK INC

(ZEN)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/29 04:00:11 pm
81.4 USD   +1.69%
06:01pZENDESK : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
08/07ZENDESK : Introduces WhatsApp for Zendesk
BU
08/02ZENDESK : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zendesk : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) today announced its participation in an upcoming conference.

  • Mikkel Svane, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Zendesk’s presentation is scheduled for 10:50 a.m., Pacific Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible by visiting Zendesk’s investor website at investor.zendesk.com. An archived version will be available for six months.

About Zendesk

The best customer experiences are built with Zendesk. Our customer service and engagement products are powerful and flexible, and scale to meet the needs of any business. Zendesk serves businesses across a multitude of industries, with more than 145,000 paid customer accounts offering service and support in over 30 languages. Zendesk is headquartered in San Francisco, and operates worldwide with 17 offices in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America. Learn more at www.zendesk.com.

Source: Zendesk, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZENDESK INC
06:01pZENDESK : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
08/07ZENDESK : Introduces WhatsApp for Zendesk
BU
08/02ZENDESK : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
08/02ZENDESK : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
07/30ZENDESK : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30ZENDESK, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
07/30ZENDESK : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
07/23ZENDESK : Releases Benchmark Reports on the Biggest Gaps in Customer Experience ..
PU
07/19ZENDESK : Centilytics Brings Updates for the Security Services and Integrates a ..
AQ
07/11ZENDESK : Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 810 M
EBIT 2019 17,7 M
Net income 2019 -184 M
Debt 2019 78,9 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -50,7x
P/E ratio 2020 -59,5x
EV / Sales2019 11,1x
EV / Sales2020 8,39x
Capitalization 8 884 M
Chart ZENDESK INC
Duration : Period :
Zendesk Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZENDESK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 103,95  $
Last Close Price 81,40  $
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mikkel Asger Svane Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Tom Keiser Chief Operating Officer
Elena Gomez Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Dana Stalder Independent Directors
Caryn Marooney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZENDESK INC37.14%8 884
ADOBE27.94%136 957
WORKDAY INC.16.05%41 953
AUTODESK8.92%30 764
ELECTRONIC ARTS19.20%27 231
SQUARE INC10.80%26 546
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group