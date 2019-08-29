Zendesk : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) today announced its participation in an upcoming conference.

Mikkel Svane, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Zendesk’s presentation is scheduled for 10:50 a.m., Pacific Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible by visiting Zendesk’s investor website at investor.zendesk.com. An archived version will be available for six months.

