Zenitel : Security Industry Veteran Joins Zenitel

Zenitel, a leading supplier of intelligent communication solutions, announced the hiring of a key executive in their Americas Onshore Business Unit Operations.

Tracy Little has been named the VP of Sales and Business Development. He will join the Americas Security and Safety Leadership team to lead the market and sales strategies of Zenitel's suite of intelligent communications solutions.

'Intelligent Communications as a category has the potential for explosive growth in this age of voice', said Jim Hoffpauir, President of Americas Security and Safety, BU Onshore. 'Zenitel has world class technology as well as world class strategic technology alliances. Tracy represents cutting edge leadership in market acceleration that can take our highly differentiated value proposition into new markets, channels, and new customers.'

'Zenitel's opportunity to help organizations mitigate risk and provide real-time actionable response at their time of need is unparalleled', said Little. 'Leading security technology companies rely on Zenitel's leadership in intelligent communications to complement their strategies. And customers are discovering that communication is critical to their success. I believe Zenitel has an extraordinary opportunity to drive the next generation of communications in this market.'

