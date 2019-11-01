Log in
ZENITEL    ZENT   BE0974311434

ZENITEL

(ZENT)
08:43aZENITEL : Security Industry Veteran Joins Zenitel
08/23ZENITEL : Concentrated Inspection Campaign
08/06ZENITEL : reports solid revenue growth and appoints new CEO
Zenitel : Security Industry Veteran Joins Zenitel

11/01/2019 | 08:43am EDT

Zenitel, a leading supplier of intelligent communication solutions, announced the hiring of a key executive in their Americas Onshore Business Unit Operations.

Tracy Little has been named the VP of Sales and Business Development. He will join the Americas Security and Safety Leadership team to lead the market and sales strategies of Zenitel's suite of intelligent communications solutions.

'Intelligent Communications as a category has the potential for explosive growth in this age of voice', said Jim Hoffpauir, President of Americas Security and Safety, BU Onshore. 'Zenitel has world class technology as well as world class strategic technology alliances. Tracy represents cutting edge leadership in market acceleration that can take our highly differentiated value proposition into new markets, channels, and new customers.'

'Zenitel's opportunity to help organizations mitigate risk and provide real-time actionable response at their time of need is unparalleled', said Little. 'Leading security technology companies rely on Zenitel's leadership in intelligent communications to complement their strategies. And customers are discovering that communication is critical to their success. I believe Zenitel has an extraordinary opportunity to drive the next generation of communications in this market.'

Disclaimer

Zenitel NV published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 12:42:10 UTC
