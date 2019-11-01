Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Zenith Energy Ltd.    ZEE   CA98936C1068

ZENITH ENERGY LTD.

(ZEE)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 10/31 01:28:32 pm
0.05 CAD   --.--%
04:17aZENITH ENERGY : Completion of Financing
PU
10/24ZENITH ENERGY : Further Reduction of Debt
PU
10/22ZENITH ENERGY : Increased participation Norwegian Private Placemen
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zenith Energy : Completion of Financing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 04:17am EDT
RNS Number : 8956R
Zenith Energy Ltd
01 November 2019

November 1, 2019

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR'). Upon publication of this announcement via a regulatory information service ('RIS'), the inside information contained in this document is now considered to be in the public domain.

ZENITH ENERGY LTD.

('Zenith' or the 'Company')

Completion of Financing

Zenith Energy Ltd., ('Zenith' or the 'Company'), (LSE: ZEN; TSX.V: ZEE;OSE: ZENA-ME), the international oil & gas production company operating the largest onshore oilfield in Azerbaijan, is pleased to inform that has now fully closed the private placing on the Merkur Market of the Oslo Borse.

Following up on the Company's previous announcement of October 22, 2019, whereby the Company announced increased participation in its Norwegian private placement, the Company announces that it has successfully closed a further increased amount of 8,977,143 new common shares for additional gross proceeds of NOK 3,142,000 (approximately GBP 265,000.00 or CAD 447,000.00). The aggregate number of common shares issued as part of the private placement was 37,000,000 and private placement was completed at a subscription price of NOK 0,35 per share (3 Pence or CAD cents 5.02).

As previously announced, Zenith intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for continuing operational drilling activity at the Company's Muradkhanli fields.

Total Voting Rights

The Company wishes to announce, in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the following information following Admission of the Common Shares issued in the Placing.

Class of share

Total number of shares

Number of voting rights per share

Total number of voting rights per class of share

Common Shares in issue and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange

277,403,856

1

277,403,856

Common Shares in issue and admitted to trading on the TSXV

416,543,509

1

416,543,509

Common Shares in issue and admitted to trading on the Merkur Market of the Oslo Børs

416,543,509

1

416,543,509

No Common Shares are held in treasury. The above figure for total number of Common Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Supplement of the existing Loan Agreement

The Company would like to further announce that it has agreed to supplement an existing convertible loan agreement (the 'Loan Agreement') it has with a consortium of lenders (the 'Lenders') by increasing the maximum amount that may be loaned by the Lenders to the Company under the Loan Agreement by an additional USD$1,000,000, from USD$1,500,000 to USD$2,5000,000. The conversion terms under the Loan Agreement are the same provided in the original loan announced on 5 September 2018, and successfully renegotiated on 11 March 2019. The Loan Agreement provides for an initial immediate advance of USD$500,000 and a further advance of USD$500,000, to be provided at a later time.

Zenith can confirm that the total outstanding liability in relation to the convertible loan provided by the Lenders will now stand at USD$920,000 following the supplement of the existing Loan Agreement.

Andrea Cattaneo, Chief Executive Officer of Zenith, commented:

'The financing Zenith has secured provides additional capital that will be invested directly into our operations.

We are taking all the necessary steps to materially increase our daily production of oil and formulate a clear plan to optimise the execution of our potentially transformational drilling activities. I look forward to providing further information regarding these operations in due course.'

TSXV Approval

The transaction is subject to the approval of the TSXV in Canada.

Further Information:

Zenith Energy Ltd


Andrea Cattaneo, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 (587) 315 9031

E-mail: info@zenithenergy.ca



Peterhouse Capital - Joint Broker

Tel: + 44 (0) 207 469 0930

Lucy Williams


Charles Goodfellow




Novum Securities Limited - Joint Broker

Tel: + 44 (0) 207 399 9400

Charlie Brook-Partridge


Hugh McAlister




IFC Advisory Limited - Financial PR & IR

Tel: + 44 (0) 203 934 6630

Graham Herring


Zach Cohen


Notes to Editors:

Zenith Energy Ltd. is an international oil and gas production company, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX.V:ZEE) and London Stock Exchange (LSE:ZEN). In addition, the Company's common share capital was admitted to trading on the Merkur Market of the Oslo Børs (ZENA:ME) on November 8, 2018. The Merkur Market is a multilateral trading facility owned and operated by the Oslo Børs.

The Company was assigned a medium to long-term issuer credit rating of 'B+ with Positive Outlook' on October 9, 2019 by Arc Ratings, S.A.

The Company operates the largest onshore oilfield in Azerbaijan following the signing of a 25-year REDPSA, (Rehabilitation, Exploration, Development and Production Sharing Agreement), with SOCAR, State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in 2016.

The Company's primary focus is the development of its Azerbaijan operations by leveraging its technical expertise and financial resources to maximise low-cost oil production via a systematic field rehabilitation programme intended to achieve significantly increased revenue. Zenith also operates, or has working interests in, a number of natural gas production concessions in Italy. The Company's Italian operations produce natural gas, condensate and electricity.

Zenith's development strategy is to identify and rapidly seize value-accretive hydrocarbon production opportunities in the onshore oil & gas sector. The Company's Board of Directors and senior management team have the experience and technical expertise to develop the Company successfully.

111062651 v1


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
IOEUAVKRKKAROAA

Disclaimer

Zenith Energy Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 08:16:25 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZENITH ENERGY LTD.
04:17aZENITH ENERGY : Completion of Financing
PU
10/24ZENITH ENERGY : Further Reduction of Debt
PU
10/22ZENITH ENERGY : Increased participation Norwegian Private Placemen
PU
10/21ZENITH ENERGY : Increased participation in Norwegian Private Placement
AQ
10/21ZENITH ENERGY : Private Placement in Norway
PU
10/18ZENITH ENERGY : Potential Private Placement in Norway
PU
10/14ZENITH ENERGY : Drilling Programme and Well Perforation Activities
PU
10/10ZENITH ENERGY : Confirmation of B+, with Positive Outlook Credit Rating
AQ
10/09ZENITH ENERGY : C-37 Production Increases
PU
07/18ZENITH ENERGY : Commencement of Well Deepening Operations in Well C-37
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 20,4 M
Chart ZENITH ENERGY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Zenith Energy Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,05  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrea Cattaneo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Ramón López-Portillo Chairman
Luca Benedetto Chief Financial Officer
Luigi Regis Milano Executive Director
Dario Ezio Sodero Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZENITH ENERGY LTD.0.00%15
CNOOC LIMITED-3.13%67 654
CONOCOPHILLIPS-11.72%60 394
EOG RESOURCES INC.-20.17%40 404
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-32.62%36 996
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED2.40%30 243
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group