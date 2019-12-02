Zensun Enterprises : Proxy Form for the Extraordinary General Meeting

ZENSUN ENTERPRISES LIMITED

正商實業有限公司

(formerly known as ZH International Holdings Limited

正恒國際控股有限公司)

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 185)

Number of shares to which this

form of proxy relates(Note 1)

FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, 20 DECEMBER 2019 AT 10:00 A.M.

I/We(Note 2) of

being the registered holder(s) of shares in the issued share capital of Zensun Enterprises Limited 正商實業有限公司 (the "Company") hereby appoint the Chairman of the meeting( N o t e 3 )

or of

as my/our proxy to attend, act and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf as directed below at the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the Company to be held at United Conference Centre, 10/F, United Centre, 95 Queensway, Hong Kong on Friday, 20 December 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (and at any adjournment thereof).

Please tick ("✔") the appropriate boxes to indicate how you wish your vote(s) to be cast(Note 4).

FOR (Note 4) AGAINST (Note 4)

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

"THAT

the Management and Sales Services Framework Agreement (as defined and described in the circular of the Company dated 3 December 2019 (the " Circular "), a copy of the Circular marked "A" together with a copy of the Management and Sales Services Framework Agreement marked "B" are tabled before this meeting and initialed by the chairman of this meeting for identification purpose) and the transactions contemplated thereunder as described in the Circular and the implementation thereof be and are hereby approved, ratified and confirmed; the Annual Caps as defined and described in the Circular in respect of the Services as defined and described in the Circular to be provided by the Company and its subsidiaries under the transactions contemplated under the Management and Sales Services Framework Agreement for each of the financial years ending 31 December 2019, 2020 and 2021 be and are hereby approved; and any one director of the Company, or any two directors of the Company if the affixation of the common seal is necessary, be and is/are hereby authorised for and on behalf of the Company to execute all such other documents and agreements and do all such acts and things as he/she or they may in his/her or their absolute discretion consider to be necessary, desirable, appropriate or expedient to implement and/or give effect to the Management and Sales Services Framework Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder and the Annual Caps and all matters incidental or ancillary thereto."

Date: 2019 Signature(s) (Note 5)

Notes:

Please insert the number of shares to which this form of proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s). If more than one proxy is appointed, the number of shares in respect of which each such proxy so appointed must be specified. Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS . If any proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting is preferred, please strike out the words "the Chairman of the meeting" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. Every shareholder present in person or by proxy shall be entitled to one vote for each share held by him. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK (" ✔ ") THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK (" ✔ ") THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". If no direction is given, your proxy will vote or abstain at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the EGM other than those referred to in the notice convening the EGM. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing. In case of a corporation, the same must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney so authorised. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT. In case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of votes of the other joint holder(s) and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the Register of Members of the Company. In order to be valid, this form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's share registrar, Tricor Friendly Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof (i.e. not later than Wednesday, 18 December 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time)). Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the EGM if you so wish, and in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

The full text of the resolution is set out in the Notice of EGM.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the EGM of the Company (the "Purposes"). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing by mail to the Company.