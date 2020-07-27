Zentalis In Collaboration Agreement with Eli Lilly on Breast Cancer Treatment

By Michael Dabaie

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. said it is in a collaboration agreement with Eli Lilly.

Under the agreement, Zentalis will evaluate the combination of its ZN-c5 and Lilly's Verzenio, or abemaciclib, in patients with ER+/HER2- advanced breast cancer.

Zentalis is responsible for conducting the study and Lilly will provide all required doses of abemaciclib. Zentalis said that it maintains full ownership of ZN-c5, its lead product candidate.

Zentalis is currently conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of ZN-c5 in patients with ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer, both as a monotherapy and in combination with palbociclib, which is marketed as Ibrance by Pfizer.

