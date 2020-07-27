Log in
Zentalis In Collaboration Agreement with Eli Lilly on Breast Cancer Treatment

07/27/2020 | 07:44am EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. said it is in a collaboration agreement with Eli Lilly.

Under the agreement, Zentalis will evaluate the combination of its ZN-c5 and Lilly's Verzenio, or abemaciclib, in patients with ER+/HER2- advanced breast cancer.

Zentalis is responsible for conducting the study and Lilly will provide all required doses of abemaciclib. Zentalis said that it maintains full ownership of ZN-c5, its lead product candidate.

Zentalis is currently conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of ZN-c5 in patients with ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer, both as a monotherapy and in combination with palbociclib, which is marketed as Ibrance by Pfizer.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY -1.23% 159.54 Delayed Quote.21.39%
PFIZER LIMITED 1.51% 4341.95 End-of-day quote.2.79%
PFIZER, INC. -1.95% 37.66 Delayed Quote.-3.88%
ZENTALIS PHARMACEUTICALS, LLC -3.06% 39.61 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -85,3 M - -
Net cash 2020 4,12 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -10,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 421 M 1 421 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 64
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart ZENTALIS PHARMACEUTICALS, LLC
Duration : Period :
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, LLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZENTALIS PHARMACEUTICALS,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 44,75 $
Last Close Price 39,61 $
Spread / Highest target 13,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Y. Sun Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Bunker Chief Operating Officer
Melissa B. Epperly Chief Financial Officer
Robert E. Winkler Chief Medical Officer
Dimitris Voliotis Senior Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZENTALIS PHARMACEUTICALS, LLC0.00%1 421
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.54%389 974
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.56%295 183
PFIZER, INC.-3.88%209 195
MERCK & CO., INC.-15.23%194 608
NOVARTIS AG-15.05%186 498
