ZENTIVA SA (ROSCD)
Zentiva : Current Report - Board changes - 03.09.2018

09/05/2018 | 10:27pm CEST

Current Raport

Current Report according

- art. 234, para. (1), letter (g) from Regulation no.5/2018

Date of the report:

-03.09.2018

Name of the issuer

-ZENTIVA S.A.

Main seat:

-Bd. Theodor Pallady nr.50, Bucuresti

Tel. /Fax no.:

- 021-3047200 /021-345.40.04

Unique Code:

-336206

Registration No.

-J/40/363/1991

Shared capital

- 41.696.115 RON

Capital market

-Bucharest Stock Exchange

Significant events to be reported:

ZENTIVA S.A. (the "Company") informs on the fallowing changes within theBoard of Administration:

1.Termination of Mrs.Fouchs Valentin Emmanuelle' mandates as Member and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Zentiva SA, due to her resignation, effective as ofSeptember 3, 2018.

2.Appointment of Mr.Lasserre Xavier Pierre Christianas provisional member of the Board of Directors of Zentiva SA.

This appointment will be effective as ofSeptember 3, 2018.

3.Appointment of Mr.Lasserre Xavier Pierre Christian,as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Zentiva SA. This appointment will be effective as ofSeptember 3, 2018

4.Termination of Mr.Christophe Courcelle'mandate as Member of the Board of Directors of Zentiva SA, due to his resignation, effective as ofSeptember 3, 2018.

5.Appointment of Mr.Blery Carol Jean Noel,as provisional member of the Board of Directors of Zentiva SA.

This appointment will be effective as ofSeptember 3, 2018.

Simona CocosGeneral Manager

Zentiva SA- Bdul Theodor Pallady nr. 50 - 032266, sector 3 , Bucuresti - Romania tel. (+40) 21.304.71.29 - fax (+40) 21.345.40.04,

Registrul Comertului : J40/363/1991 - Cod Unic : RO 336206 - IBAN RO65FTSB6448700041001RON in RON, BNP Paribas - sucursala Bucuresti

Disclaimer

Zentiva SA published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 20:26:08 UTC
