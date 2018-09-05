Zentiva : Current Report - Board changes - 03.09.2018

Current Raport Current Report according - art. 234, para. (1), letter (g) from Regulation no.5/2018 Date of the report: -03.09.2018 Name of the issuer -ZENTIVA S.A. Main seat: -Bd. Theodor Pallady nr.50, Bucuresti Tel. /Fax no.: - 021-3047200 /021-345.40.04 Unique Code: -336206 Registration No. -J/40/363/1991 Shared capital - 41.696.115 RON Capital market -Bucharest Stock Exchange

Significant events to be reported:

ZENTIVA S.A. (the "Company") informs on the fallowing changes within theBoard of Administration:

1.Termination of Mrs.Fouchs Valentin Emmanuelle' mandates as Member and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Zentiva SA, due to her resignation, effective as ofSeptember 3, 2018.

2.Appointment of Mr.Lasserre Xavier Pierre Christianas provisional member of the Board of Directors of Zentiva SA.

This appointment will be effective as ofSeptember 3, 2018.

3.Appointment of Mr.Lasserre Xavier Pierre Christian,as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Zentiva SA. This appointment will be effective as ofSeptember 3, 2018

4.Termination of Mr.Christophe Courcelle'mandate as Member of the Board of Directors of Zentiva SA, due to his resignation, effective as ofSeptember 3, 2018.

5.Appointment of Mr.Blery Carol Jean Noel,as provisional member of the Board of Directors of Zentiva SA.

This appointment will be effective as ofSeptember 3, 2018.

Simona CocosGeneral Manager

