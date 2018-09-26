Zentiva : Current Report - additional report on transactions with affiliates 26.09.2018

Current Report Current Report according -art. 82 from Law no. 24/2017 and art. 144 from Regulation no.5/2018 Date of the report: -26.09.2018 Name of the issuer -S.C. ZENTIVA S.A. Main seat: -Bd. Theodor Pallady nr.50, Bucuresti Tel. /Fax no.: - 021-3047200 /021-345.40.04 Unique Code: -336206 Registration No. -J40/363/1991 Shared capital - 41.696.115 RON Capital market -Bucharest Stock Exchange

Significant events to be reported:

With regard to the current report dated 17.09.2013, when Zentiva S.A. informed about the conclusion with Sanofi SA of a cash management agreement, Zentiva SA informs:

(i)On 21.09.2018, Sanofi SA, Zentiva Group a.s. and Zentiva SA concluded an assignment of the cash management agreement, through which Sanofi SA transferred towards Zentiva Group a.s. all its rights and obligations from the cash management agreement. The cash management agreement was amended in order to reflect such transfer and with regard to applicable law, competent courts, addresses for notifications and interest.

ii)The value of the cash management agreement, during the year 2018 till the date of its assignment (01.01.2018 - 21.09.2018), representing only interest income, is 2.675.388,03 RON.

In relation to the rationale of setting up the value of the agreement, please note that the capital movements specific to the cash management operations have not been considered.

As per the available internal accounting data, at the date of the present current report, the value of the mutual receivables are:

- Zentiva SA receivables to be received from Sanofi SA: 0 RON;

- Sanofi SA receivables to be received from Zentiva SA : 0 RON;

- Zentiva SA receivables to be received from Zentiva Group a.s.: 474,1 RON

- Zentiva Group a.s. receivables to be received from Zentiva SA: 5.877.926,23 RON

Zentiva SA

Simona CocosGeneral Manager

Zentiva SA

Registrul Comertului : J40/363/1991 - Cod Unic : RO 336206 - IBAN RO65FTSB6448700041001RON in RON, BNP Paribas - sucursala Bucuresti