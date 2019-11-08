ZERO : Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2019 0 11/08/2019 | 04:45am EST Send by mail :

Consolidated financial results for the first quarter ending of the fiscal year June 30, 2020 (From July 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019) (1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes) Profit attributable to Total comprehensive Sales revenue Operating income Profit before tax Quarterly income equity shareholders income of the quarter of the company Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % 1Q FY2019 22,931 9.5 1,217 246.5 1,223 254.9 804 - 803 - 786 - 1Q FY2018 20,939 8.2 351 ∆69.0 344 ∆69.5 21 ∆96.8 23 ∆96.5 ∆37 - Basic quarterly earnings per share Diluted quarterly earnings per share Yen Yen 1Q FY2019 48.15 48.08 1Q FY2018 1.39 1.38 (Note) "-" is shown because the change in Quarterly profit and in profit attributable to equity shareholders for Q1 FY2019 of the company exceed 1,000%. (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Total capital Equity attributable to equity Equity ratio attributable to equity shareholders of the company shareholders of the company Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen % 1Q FY2019 45,086 23,527 23,510 52.1 FY2018 39,554 23,072 23,056 58.3 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen FY2018 --- 4.00 --- 20.90 24.90 FY2019 --- FY2019 (forecast) 15.00 19.60 34.60 (Note) Amendment from the most recently announced dividend forecast: No 3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending June 30, 2020 (From July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes) Profit attributable to Sales revenue Operating income Profit before tax equity shareholders Basic earnings per share of the company Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 95,000 5.3 4,000 21.0 3,980 20.8 2,300 38.7 138.33 (Note) Revisions from the most recently released business forecast: No (Note) Changes in significant subsidiary companies during the current quarter (Changes in the specific subsidiary companies following changes in the scope of consolidation): No New ⎯ Co. (Company name), Exclusions ⎯ Co. (Company name) (2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates  Changes in the accounting policies required by IFRS : Yes  Changes in the accounting policies due to other reasons : No  Changes in the accounting estimates : Yes (Note) For details, please refer to the attached page. See "2. Summary of the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes, (6) Notes regarding Summary Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policy), (Changes in Accounting Estimates)" on page 12-13. (3) Number of issued shares (common shares)  Total number of issued shares at the end of the 1Q FY2019 17,560,242 shares FY2018 17,560,242 shares period (including treasury shares)  Number of treasury shares at the end of the period 1Q FY2019 1,030,369 shares FY2017 1,030,369 shares  Average number of shares during the period 1Q FY2019 16,685,873 shares 3Q FY2017 16,626,875 shares (total up to this quarter) Earnings summary is not within the scope of the quarterly review by a certified public accountant or auditor Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes The earnings forecast, and other forward-looking statements herein are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the Company considers reasonable. The actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors such as economic status of the major domestic and international markets or exchange rates fluctuation. o Attached Documents - Table of Contents 1. Qualitative information on the quarterly financial results 2 (1) Explanation regarding the operating results 2 (2) Explanation regarding the financial position 3 (3) Explanation on future forecast information, such as consolidated earnings forecast 4 2. Summary of the consolidated financial statements and major notes 5 (1) Summary of the quarterly consolidated financial position 5 (2) Summary of the quarterly consolidated profit and loss statement 7 (3) Summary of the quarterly consolidated comprehensive income statement 8 (4) Summary of the quarterly consolidated statement of changes in equity 9 (5) Summary of the quarterly consolidated statement of cash flows 10 (6) Notes regarding summary quarterly consolidated financial statements 12 (Notes on going concern assumption) 12 (Changes in accounting policy) 12 (Changes in accounting estimate) 13 (Segment information) 14 － 1 － 1. Qualitative information on the quarterly financial results Explanation regarding the operating results Japan's economy during the consolidated cumulative period of the first quarter continued to recover gradually; personal consumption also improved with a steady employment and income environment, but economic environment remain unclear due to the uncertainty of the foreign economic situation, beginning with the trade problem in the US and China. In the domestic automotive market, the total number of new vehicles sales increased at 108.1% (statistical data of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association) as compared to the consolidated cumulative period of the same quarter from the previous year (hereinafter referred to as the same quarter from the previous year) due to the last minute surge in demand before the consumption tax rate increase.. The number of registered used cars, as with the number of new vehicle sales, increased compared to the same quarter from the previous year. On the other hand, the business environment of the logistics industry is in serious circumstances with insufficient drivers due to the background of a strained supply and demand in the labor market as well as cost increase factors such as increased wages, increased hiring costs, continued high fuel expenses, and compliance response. Under such circumstances, our group devised a 3-yearmid-term plan from July of 2018 until June of 2021, and are proceeding with the following 5 topics: (1) development of new businesses in anticipation of a reduction of the domestic automobile market and next generation mobility society, (2) Expansion of human resources business corresponding to the strained supply and demand in the labor market and decreasing working age population, (3) Expansion of foreign business in anticipation of economic growth such as in ASEAN countries, (4) Maximization of effect to establish regional block companies through promotion of transportation reform in the vehicle transportation business, and (5) Creation of group synergy including subsidiaries and cooperating companies and promotion of optimization. As a result, the business results of our group are as follows: sales revenue of 22,931 million yen (109.5% compared to the same quarter from the previous year) and operating profit of 1,217 million yen (346.6% compared to the same quarter from the previous year). Also, the profit before taxes was 1,223 million yen (354.9% compared to the same quarter from the previous year), and the profit of the quarter attributable to the equity shareholders of the company was 803 million yen (34.86-fold compared to the same quarter from the previous year). Number of units related to domestic distribution of automobiles Units: vehicles Domestic July of 2018 to September of July of 2019 to September of Compared to the 2018 2019 previous year Number of new vehicles sold Domestic *1 1,214,818 1,316,263 108.4% manufacturer (out of this, Nissan *1 (154,836) (154,521) (99.8%) Motor) Foreign manufacturer *2 76,312 80,002 104.8% Total of new vehicle 1,291,130 1,396,265 108.1% sales Number of used vehicle registrations Registered vehicles *3 898,707 964,714 107.3% Light vehicles *4 710,988 755,558 106.3% Total number of used 1,609,695 1,720,272 106.9% vehicles registered Number of vehicles *3 44,189 44,637 101.0% permanently deleted Export July of 2018 to September of July of 2019 to September of Compared to the 2018 2019 previous year New vehicles of domestic *1 1,143,939 1,195,515 104.5% manufacturers Used vehicles *5 358,472 372,681 104.0% (registered vehicles) *1 Calculated from Japan Automobile Industry Association statistics *2 Calculated from Japan Automobile Importers' Association statistics *3 Calculated from Japan Automobile Dealers Association statistics *4 Calculated from Japan Mini Vehicles Association statistics *5 Trial calculated from the number of export deleted registered vehicles in the Japan Automobile Dealers Association statistics － 2 － The segment business results are as follows. Automobile related businesses For vehicle transportation, which is the core business, the number of units for transportation contracts for new used vehicles increased due to the last minute surge in demand even with the smaller scale compared to the previous consumption tax increase, and the start of Mitsubishi Motors' vehicle transportation business in the middle of August of 2019,which led to an increase in revenue. There was a decrease in revenue in the used vehicle export business due to the delay in shipment resulting from the impact of Typhoon 15, but there was an overall increase in revenue in the automotive related businesses. The restructuring of the transportation system including cooperating companies has been accelerated with the impetus of establishment of regional block companies in the vehicle transportation business, and thorough implementation of cost management is being continued while aiming to achieve a systematic allocation and optimum distribution network throughout Japan. Profits increased in the automotive business due to the revision of transportation charges from January of 2019, review of the depreciation period of car carriers to match the actual life expectancy, and drop in unit price of fuel expenses compared to the same quarter of the previous year, in the midst of business challenges such as promoting initiatives for work style reforms to create a rewarding company and decrease the total work hours, increased labor costs and recruitment costs to deal with driver shortages, and increased vehicle costs due to the increased number of vehicles and the measures against aging of car carriers. As a result, the overall sales revenue in the automobile related businesses was 16,307 million yen (108.8% compared to the same quarter from the previous year), and the segment profit was 1,618 million yen (278.6% compared to the same quarter from the previous year). Human resource business With tightening of the labor demand accompanying the economic recovery, and increasing in personnel expenses, the difficulty in employment in major cities have become serious matters; therefore, the Group has promoted a regional shift from the major cities to smaller cities and reinforcement of the sales system, and has reviewed its product portfolio strategically and continuously. In addition to the fact that the existing pick up service and driver dispatch business have transitioned steadily, participation in the newly entered airport related business has increased revenues; the profit increased with restructuring non-profitable business and cost reduction. As a result, the sales revenue of the overall human resource business was 4,902 million yen (107.1% compared to the same quarter from the previous year), and the segment profit was 247 million yen (159.4% compared to the same quarter from the previous year). General cargo business Revenue in the transport / warehousing business increased due to the increased cargo volume from the last minute surge in demand of the consumption tax rate increase in clients mainly handling household equipment, and the revenue in the port cargo handling business increased due to increased coal cargo and automobile cargo handling. Furthermore, the CKD business was launched and contributed to the sales revenue increase, increasing the revenue in the overall general cargo business as well. Profit increased with the increased revenue in the transport / warehousing business and port cargo business, but expenses related to the launch of the CKD business continued, and there was a significant decrease overall in profit in the general cargo business. As a result of the above, the sales revenue of the overall general cargo business was 1,721 million yen (125.3% compared to the same quarter of the previous year), and the segment loss was 137 million yen (segment profit of 173 million yen in the same quarter of the previous year). Furthermore, the company expenses not included in the abovementioned report segment (expenses affiliated with our company's management division), etc. are allocated as an item in the "adjustment amount" as indicated in "2. (Segment information) in the summary of consolidated statements for the quarter," and totaled 510 million yen. Explanation regarding financial position ① Status of assets, liabilities, and equity (Assets) Current assets decreased 766 million yen (4.2%) compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year and were 17,411 million yen. This was mainly because, cash and cash equivalents decreased 474 million yen, the operating receivables and other receivables also decreased by 215 million yen. Non-current assets increased by 6,298 million yen (29.5%) compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 27,675 million yen. This was mainly due to an increase of tangible fixed assets of 6,334 million yen resulting from an increase of assets of right to use, etc. As a result, total assets increased by 5,531 million yen (14.0%) compared to the previous consolidated fiscal year to 45,086 million yen. (Liabilities) Current liabilities increased 1,586 million yen (12.6%) compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 14,148 million yen. － 3 － This was mainly due to other financial liabilities increasing by 2,356 million yen due to an increase of lease debts, while income tax payables decreased by 438 million yen. Non-current liabilities increased by 3,490 million yen (89.0%) compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 7,411 million yen. This was mainly due to an increase of 3,565 million yen in other financial liabilities due to lease debts, etc. As a result, total liabilities increased by 5,077 million yen (30.8%) compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 21,559 million yen. (Equity) Total equity increased by 454 million yen (2.0%) compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 23,527 million yen. This is mainly because retained earnings increased by 477 million yen due to the recording of quarterly profits attributable to equity shareholders of the company. Cash flow status Cash and cash equivalents (hereinafter referred to as "funds") at the end of the consolidated accounting period of the first quarter decreased by 474 million yen compared to the end of the previous consolidated accounting fiscal year to 2,991million yen. Each cash flow status category during the consolidated cumulative period of the first quarter and their causes are as follows. (Cash flow through operating activities) Funds obtained as a result of operating activities were 1,092 million yen (there was an income of 1,010 million yen during the same period of the previous year). The main cause of the increase in funds were 804 million for profit from this period and 1.082 million yen for depreciation and amortization expenses which are non-fund expenses; the main cause of the decrease in funds was 832 million yen for payment of corporate income. To compere the same period of the previous year cash flow, due to the adoption of IFRS16, depreciation and amortization increased. (Cashflow through investment activities) Net cash used in investment activities was 501 million yen (expenditures of 405 million yen during the same period of the previous year). The main itemization breakdown for expenditures was 461 million yen for acquisition of tangible fixed assets and investment property. (Cashflow through financial activities) Funds used as a result of financing activities were 1,064 million yen (income of 92 million yen in the previous year). The main itemization breakdown for income was 115 million yen for short-term borrowings, and the main itemization breakdown for expenditures were 802 million yen lease liabilities payments and 345 million for dividends. To compere the same period of the previous year cash flow, due to the adoption of IFRS16, lease liabilities payments increased. Explanation regarding the future forecast information such as consolidated business forecast

In the domestic vehicle market, the backlash against last-minute demand before consumption tax rate increase will be expected, and still the other situation is uncertain, we have not made any amendments to the consolidated earnings forecast announced on August 8, 2019. － 4 － 2. Summary of the consolidated financial statements and major notes Summary of quarterly consolidated statement of financial position (Unit: million yen) End of the previous consolidated End of the consolidated accounting accounting year (June 30, 2019) period of the first quarter (September 30, 2019) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 3,465 2,991 Trade and other receivables 13,281 13,066 Inventories 922 1,004 Other financial assets 4 4 Other current assets 503 344 Total current assets 18,177 17,411 Non-current assets Tangible fixed assets 11,931 18,265 Goodwill and intangible assets 2,803 2,800 Investment properties 3,393 3,363 Investment accounting processed with 986 973 equity method Other financial assets 1,629 1,611 Other non-current assets 291 324 Deferred tax assets 341 335 Total non-current assets 21,377 27,675 Total assets 39,554 45,086 － 5 － (Unit: million yen) End of the previous consolidated End of the consolidated accounting accounting year (June 30, 2019) period of the first quarter (September 30, 2019) Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payable 6,976 6,838 Loans 1,283 1,389 Other financial liabilities 720 3,077 Income taxes payable, etc. 901 463 Other current liabilities 2,679 2,378 Total current liabilities 12,561 14,148 Non-current liabilities Loans 154 130 Other financial liabilities 1,519 5,085 Retirement benefits liabilities 1,725 1,646 Other non-current liabilities 306 309 Deferred tax liabilities 214 238 Total non-current liabilities 3,920 7,411 Total liabilities 16,481 21,559 Equity Capital 3,390 3,390 Capital surplus 3,362 3,376 Treasury stock △687 △687 Other component of funds 236 199 Retained earnings 16,754 17,231 Total equity attributable to the equity 23,056 23,510 shareholders of the company Non-controlling interest 16 17 Total Equity 23,072 23,527 Total liabilities and equity 39,554 45,086 － 6 － Summary of quarterly consolidated profit and loss statement (Unit: million yen) Consolidated cumulative period Consolidated cumulative period for the previous third quarter of this third quarter (from July 1, 2018 (from July 1, 2019 to September 30, 2018) to September 30, 2019) Sales revenue 20,939 22,931 Cost of sales △18,537 △19,521 Gross Profit 2,401 3,409 Selling, general and administrative expenses △2,277 △2,233 Other income 239 54 Other expenses △12 △13 Operating profit 351 1,217 Financial profit 2 6 Financial expenses △13 △13 Investment gain / loss through equity method 4 13 Profit before tax 344 1,223 Corporate income tax expenses △323 △419 Profits of the quarter 21 804 Attribution of the profits of the quarter: Equity shareholders of the company 23 803 Non-controlling interest △1 0 Profits of the quarter 21 804 Quarterly earnings per share Basic quarterly earnings per share (yen) 1.39 48.15 Diluted quarterly earnings per share (yen) 1.38 48.08 － 7 － Summary of quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income (Unit: million yen) Consolidated cumulative period Consolidated cumulative period for the previous first quarter of this first quarter (from July 1, 2018 (from July 1, 2019 to September 30, 2018) to September 30, 2019) Profits for the quarter 21 804 Other comprehensive income Items not transferring over to profit or loss: Remeasurement of defined benefit system 32 19 Financial assets measured by fair value through other comprehensive income △76 △11 Total of the items not transferring over to △44 8 profit or loss Items which may be transferred over to profit or loss Other comprehensive income equity of affiliated company accounted for by the △14 △26 equity method Total of the items which may be transferred △14 △26 over to profit or loss Other comprehensive income after tax △59 △18 deduction Comprehensive income for the quarter △37 786 Attribution of the comprehensive income for the quarter: Equity shareholders of the company △36 785 Non-controlling interest △1 0 Comprehensive income for the quarter △37 786 － 8 － Summary of quarterly consolidated statement of changes in equity Consolidated accounting period of the first quarter (from July 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018) (Unit: million yen) Equity attributable to equity shareholders of the company Other components of funds Financial Total equity assets Non- Total Fluctuation measured Remeas- attributing to Conversion controlling Capital Treasury Retained equity Capital of fair value by fair urement Total other the equity interest surplus stock difference of financial value of earnings shareholders of business components assets through defined of the activities of funds which can other benefit company overseas be sold compre- system hensive profits Balance on July 1, 2018 3,390 3,305 △687 △47 464 - - 416 15,682 22,108 11 22,119 Cumulative effect amount △464 △18 △18 △18 due to change of 464 - accounting method Carrying amount with the △687 △47 change in accounting 3,390 3,305 - 464 - 416 15,664 22,089 11 22,101 method reflected Profits of the quarter - 23 23 △1 21 Other comprehensive △14 △76 32 △59 △59 △59 income Comprehensive △14 △76 32 △59 △36 △1 △37 income of the - - - - 23 quarter Dividends of surplus - △282 △282 △282 Share-based payment 14 - 14 14 transactions, etc. Transfer from other △32 △32 32 - - capital component to Retained earnings Total transactions, - △32 △32 △250 △268 △268 etc. with the - 14 - - - - owners Balance on September 30, 3,390 3,320 △687 △62 - 387 - 325 15,436 21,785 9 21,795 2018 Consolidated accounting period of the previous first quarter (from July 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019) (Unit: million yen) Equity attributable to equity shareholders of the company Other components of funds Total equity Fluctuation Non-controlling Remeas- attributing to Total equity Conversion of fair Capital Treasury urement Retained the equity interests Capital Total other surplus stock difference value of of earnings shareholders of business financial components defined of the activities assets of funds benefit company overseas which can system be sold Balance on July 1, 2019 3,390 3,362 △687 △50 286 - 236 16,754 23,056 16 23,072 Profits of the quarter 803 803 0 804 Other comprehensive income △26 △11 19 △18 △18 △18 Comprehensive income of - - - △26 △11 19 △18 803 785 0 786 the quarter Dividends of the surplus - △345 △345 △345 Share-based payment 14 - 14 14 transactions Transfer from other capital △19 △19 component to retained 19 - - earnings Total of transactions, etc., - 14 - - - △19 △19 △326 △331 - △331 with the owners Balance on September 30, 2019 3,390 3,376 △687 △76 275 - 199 17,231 23,510 17 23,527 Unit: million － 9 － (5) Summary of quarterly consolidated cash flow statements (Unit: million yen) Consolidated cumulative period Consolidated cumulative period for the previous first quarter of this first quarter (from July 1, 2018 (from July 1, 2019 to September 30, 2018) to September 30, 2019) Cash flow from operating activities Profits of the quarter 21 804 Depreciation and amortization costs 420 1,082 Interest income and dividend △5 △6 Interest expense 13 13 Investment gain / loss through equity method △4 △13 Corporate income tax expenses 323 419 Increase / decrease of trade receivables (△ is △25 204 an increase) Increase / decrease of inventories (△ is an △335 △82 increase) Increase / decrease of trade payables 168 334 (△ is a decrease) Increase / decrease in retirement benefits △96 △65 liabilities (△ is a decrease) Other △252 △758 Subtotal 227 1,932 Interest and dividend received 5 6 Interest paid △13 △13 Corporate income tax paid △1,230 △832 Net cash provided by (used in) operating △1,010 1,092 activities Cash flow from investment activities Payment for acquisition of tangible fixed assets △387 △461 and investment properties Proceed from sales of tangible fixed assets and 0 2 investment properties Payment for intangible assets △77 △38 Payment for loans receivable △1 △3 Proceed from loans receivable 4 3 Other 55 △4 Net cash provided by (used in) investment △405 △501 activities － 10 － Consolidated cumulative period Consolidated cumulative period for the previous first quarter of this first quarter (from July 1, 2018 (from July 1, 2019 to September 30, 2018) to September 30, 2019) Cash flow from financing activities Net increase or decrease of short-term loans (△ 600 115 is a decrease) Repayment of long-term loans △78 △32 Repayment of finance lease debts △146 - Repayment of lease debts - △802 Dividend paid △282 △345 Cash flow through financing activities 92 △1,064 Increase / decrease in of cash and cash △1,324 △474 equivalents (△ is a decrease) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of 5,273 3,465 the quarter Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end 3,949 2,991 of the quarter － 11 － Notes regarding summary of quarterly consolidated financial statements (Notes on going concern assumption)

There are no applicable matters.

(Changes in accounting policies)

The important company policies that our group applies to this quarterly consolidated financial statement summary will be the same company policies applicable to the consolidated financial statements of the previous consolidated accounting year excluding the below. Application of IFRS No. 16 (lease)

Our group has applied the following standards starting from this first quarter of the consolidated accounting period. Standard Name of the standard Summary IFRS No. 16 Lease Definition of lease and revision of accounting process In the application of IFRS No. 16 "Lease (announced in January of 2016, hereinafter referred to as IFRS No. 16), retroactive revision approach is being applied. Therefore, revised comparison information is not shown again, and the cumulative effect of the application of IFRS No. 16 is recognized on the initial application date, which is July 1, 2019. In the previous consolidated accounting year, our group has classified all substantial risks and lease contracts with economic benefit as finance lease. Lease assets are initially recognized at the fair value or the current value of the total amount of minimum payment lease fee. Lease contracts other than finance leases are classified as operating leases and are not appropriated in the consolidated statement of affairs of our group. The payment lease fee of operating leases is recognized as an expense throughout the lease period based on the straight-line method. During this consolidated accounting year, our group did not categorize borrower leases as finance leases or operating leases in accordance with IFRS No. 16, has introduced a single accounting model, and has recognized lease debts which show the obligation to pay the right-of-use asset and lease fee which show the right to use the underlying assets as a general rule for all leases, excluding cases of short term leases with a lease period shorter than 12 months or small amount assets leases. Accompanying the application of IFRS No. 16, for borrower lease transactions, our group has measured the right to use asset at acquisition cost and the lease debt at the current value of the total amount of unpaid lease fees at the lease commencement date. The acquisition cost of the right to use asset is initially measured by adjusting the prepaid lease payment, etc. to the initial measured amount of the lease debt. In the summary of consolidated financial status statement for the quarter, the right-of-use asset is shown as included in the "tangible fixed assets," and the lease debt is included in the "other financial debts." The depreciation of the right-of-use assets and interest costs related to the lease debt are appropriated after recognizing the right-of-use assets and the lease debts. Our group estimates the lease period of the right-of-use asset by adding a reasonably certain time period in which executing an option to extend the lease or executing an option to cancel the lease will not be exercised during the irrevocability period of the lease. Also, the discount rate applied to the lease debts related to the applicable right-of-use assets utilize the borrowing interest rate of the borrower. The right-of-use assets are depreciated using the straight-line method over the shorter of either the useful life period or the lease period. Also, our group utilizes the following practical expedients in applying the IFRS No. 16. Regarding leases in which the lease period is to be concluded within 12 months of the application start date, the same accounting process method of short-term leases

short-term leases Exclude the initial direct cost from the measurement of right-of use as of the date of initial application

right-of use as of the date of initial application Carry over the past decision of whether the transaction is a lease or not for the contracts signed before the previous consolidated accounting year

Utilize ex post facto decisions in the case of calculating the lease period for contracts which include extension or cancellation options Effect on the summary of the consolidated financial statements of the quarter

When applying IFRS No. 16, a method of recognizing the cumulative effect from the application of the standard on the application start date, which is the accepted transitional measure, is utilized. The revised comparison information is not displayed again due to this,8,871million yen for right-of-use assets and 8,720 million yen for lease debts are appropriated in the summary of consolidated financial status statements for this quarter on July 1, 2019. This is mainly an influence of the lease fee classified as an operating lease in IAS No. 17 being appropriated as an asset and debt upon application of IFRS No. 16. Furthermore, there is no effect on the accumulated earnings at the beginning of the term because right-of-use assets that is the same amount as the lease debts (however, advance lease fee and unpaid lease fee are revised) is recognized when the lease debt is recognized. The average of the added borrowing interest applied to the lease debts at the time of the application start date was 0.2%. － 12 － Also, the cash flow due to sales activities increased, and the cash flow due to financial activities decreased in conjunction with the change of display in the operating lease cost. － 13 － The difference between the total of the minimum lease fee of the operating leases at the last date of the fiscal year immediately before the application start date, and the lease debt recognized in the summary of the consolidated financial status statement for the quarter as of the application start date, is as follows. (Million yen) Amount Balance of unpaid lease fees for operating lease contracts (June 30, 2019) 1,965 Balance of unpaid lease fees for operating lease contracts after discount (July 1, 2019) 1,946 Lease debts classified in the finance leases (June 30, 2019) 2,149 Effects, etc., from the review of lease period due to the application of IFRS No. 16 4,624 Lease debts recognized in the summary of the consolidated financial status statement as of the 8,720 application start date (Change of accounting estimates) In creating the summary of the consolidated financial statements for the quarter conforming to IFRS, managers are required to apply the accounting policy as well as to determine, estimate, and presume the effect thereof on the assets, debts, profits, and cost amount. The actual business results may differ compared to these estimates. The estimate and the assumptions which become the base of the estimates will be continuously reviewed. The effect from the accounting estimate review is recognized in the accounting period in which the estimate is reviewed as well as in the future accounting period thereafter. Excluding the accounting estimate changes indicated below, the estimate and decisions significantly affecting the amount in the summary of the consolidated financial statements in the quarter are the same as the consolidated financial statements in the previous consolidated accounting year. (Change in life expectancy) Regarding some of the sales vehicles in the automobile related business possessed by our company, it became clear that long-term usage can be expected through regular maintenance, etc. Due to this, the life expectancy has been revised from the conventional 7 years to 10 years starting the first quarter of the consolidated accounting period going forward. Due to this, 75 million yen has been added to the sales profit and pre-tax profits for this first quarter of the consolidated cumulative period. Also, the effect on the segment information is indicated in the applicable portions. － 14 － (Segment information) The segment information of our group is as follows. Consolidated cumulative period of the previous first quarter (from July 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018) (Unit: million yen) Total amount Automobile Human General Adjustment on the quarterly related resource cargo Total amount consolidated businesses businesses businesses (note) financial statements Sales revenue Sales revenue from external 14,986 4,579 1,373 20,939 - 20,939 customers Sales revenue between segments 8 225 98 331 △331 - Total 14,994 4,804 1,472 21,270 △331 20,939 Segment profit (operating profit) 580 155 173 910 △558 351 (Note) The △558 million yen adjustment amount in the segment profits includes the total company cost △558 million yen and 0 million yen of transaction elimination between segments. The total company cost is an expense related to the management divisions of our company not belonging to the reporting segment. Consolidated cumulative period of this first quarter (from July 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019) (Unit: million yen) Total amount Automobile Human General Adjustment on the quarterly related resource cargo Total amount consolidated businesses businesses businesses (note) financial statements Sales revenue Sales revenue from external 16,307 4,902 1,721 22,931 - 22,931 customers Sales revenue between segments 9 280 116 406 △406 - Total 16,316 5,182 1,838 23,337 △406 22,931 Segment profit (operating profit)(△is 1,618 247 △137 1,728 △510 1,217 loss) (Note) 1. The △510 million yen adjustment amount in the segment profits includes the total company cost △510 million yen and 0 million yen of transaction elimination between segments. The total company cost is an expense related to the management divisions of our company not belonging to the reporting segment. 2. As indicated in "2. Summarized quarterly consolidated statement's (Change of estimates appropriated in accounting)," the life expectancy has been changed starting from the consolidated cumulative period of this first quarter for some of the vehicles for sales in our company's automobile related businesses. Due to this change, the segment profit during the consolidated cumulative period of this first quarter has increased 75 million yen in the automotive related businesses compared to that of the conventional method. － 15 － Attachments Original document

