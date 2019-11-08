ZERO : Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2019

Log in
11/08/2019 | 04:45am EST

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ending of the Fiscal Year June 30, 2020 [Based on IFRS]

November 8, 2019

Company name:

ZERO CO., LTD.

Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo

Stock code:

9028

URL: http://www.zero-group.co.jp/

Representative:

President & CEO

Takeo Kitamura

Inquiries:

Director and Manager of Group Strategies Headquarters

Toshihiro Takahashi

TEL 044-520-0106

Scheduled Date of Submission of Quarterly Report:

November 11, 2019

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

No

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the first quarter ending of the fiscal year June 30, 2020 (From July 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Profit attributable to

Total comprehensive

Sales revenue

Operating income

Profit before tax

Quarterly income

equity shareholders

income of the quarter

of the company

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

1Q FY2019

22,931

9.5

1,217

246.5

1,223

254.9

804

-

803

-

786

-

1Q FY2018

20,939

8.2

351

∆69.0

344

∆69.5

21

∆96.8

23

∆96.5

∆37

-

Basic quarterly earnings per share

Diluted quarterly earnings per share

Yen

Yen

1Q FY2019

48.15

48.08

1Q FY2018

1.39

1.38

(Note) "-" is shown because the change in Quarterly profit and in profit attributable to equity shareholders for Q1 FY2019 of the company exceed 1,000%.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Total capital

Equity attributable to equity

Equity ratio attributable to equity

shareholders of the company

shareholders of the company

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

1Q FY2019

45,086

23,527

23,510

52.1

FY2018

39,554

23,072

23,056

58.3

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY2018

---

4.00

---

20.90

24.90

FY2019

---

FY2019 (forecast)

15.00

19.60

34.60

(Note) Amendment from the most recently announced dividend forecast: No

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending June 30, 2020 (From July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Profit attributable to

Sales revenue

Operating income

Profit before tax

equity shareholders

Basic earnings per share

of the company

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

95,000

5.3

4,000

21.0

3,980

20.8

2,300

38.7

138.33

(Note) Revisions from the most recently released business forecast: No

(Note)

  1. Changes in significant subsidiary companies during the current quarter (Changes in the specific subsidiary companies following changes in the scope of consolidation): No

New ⎯ Co. (Company name),

Exclusions ⎯ Co. (Company name)

(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates

Changes in the accounting policies required by IFRS

:

Yes

Changes in the accounting policies due to other reasons

:

No

Changes in the accounting estimates

:

Yes

(Note) For details, please refer to the attached page. See "2. Summary of the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes, (6) Notes regarding

Summary Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policy), (Changes in Accounting Estimates)" on page 12-13.

(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the

1Q FY2019

17,560,242 shares

FY2018

17,560,242 shares

period (including treasury shares)

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

1Q FY2019

1,030,369 shares

FY2017

1,030,369 shares

Average number of shares during the period

1Q FY2019

16,685,873 shares

3Q FY2017

16,626,875 shares

(total up to this quarter)

Earnings summary is not within the scope of the quarterly review by a certified public accountant or auditor

Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes

The earnings forecast, and other forward-looking statements herein are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the Company considers reasonable. The actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors such as economic status of the major domestic and international markets or exchange rates fluctuation.

o Attached Documents - Table of Contents

1. Qualitative information on the quarterly financial results

2

(1)

Explanation regarding the operating results

2

(2)

Explanation regarding the financial position

3

(3)

Explanation on future forecast information, such as consolidated earnings forecast

4

2. Summary of the consolidated financial statements and major notes

5

(1)

Summary of the quarterly consolidated financial position

5

(2)

Summary of the quarterly consolidated profit and loss statement

7

(3)

Summary of the quarterly consolidated comprehensive income statement

8

(4)

Summary of the quarterly consolidated statement of changes in equity

9

(5)

Summary of the quarterly consolidated statement of cash flows

10

(6)

Notes regarding summary quarterly consolidated financial statements

12

(Notes on going concern assumption)

12

(Changes in accounting policy)

12

(Changes in accounting estimate)

13

(Segment information)

14

1

1. Qualitative information on the quarterly financial results

  1. Explanation regarding the operating results

Japan's economy during the consolidated cumulative period of the first quarter continued to recover gradually; personal consumption also improved with a steady employment and income environment, but economic environment remain unclear due to the uncertainty of the foreign economic situation, beginning with the trade problem in the US and China.

In the domestic automotive market, the total number of new vehicles sales increased at 108.1% (statistical data of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association) as compared to the consolidated cumulative period of the same quarter from the previous year (hereinafter referred to as the same quarter from the previous year) due to the last minute surge in demand before the consumption tax rate increase.. The number of registered used cars, as with the number of new vehicle sales, increased compared to the same quarter from the previous year.

On the other hand, the business environment of the logistics industry is in serious circumstances with insufficient drivers due to the background of a strained supply and demand in the labor market as well as cost increase factors such as increased wages, increased hiring costs, continued high fuel expenses, and compliance response.

Under such circumstances, our group devised a 3-yearmid-term plan from July of 2018 until June of 2021, and are proceeding with the following 5 topics: (1) development of new businesses in anticipation of a reduction of the domestic automobile market and next generation mobility society, (2) Expansion of human resources business corresponding to the strained supply and demand in the labor market and decreasing working age population, (3) Expansion of foreign business in anticipation of economic growth such as in ASEAN countries, (4) Maximization of effect to establish regional block companies through promotion of transportation reform in the vehicle transportation business, and (5) Creation of group synergy including subsidiaries and cooperating companies and promotion of optimization.

As a result, the business results of our group are as follows: sales revenue of 22,931 million yen (109.5% compared to the same quarter from the previous year) and operating profit of 1,217 million yen (346.6% compared to the same quarter from the previous year). Also, the profit before taxes was 1,223 million yen (354.9% compared to the same quarter from the previous year), and the profit of the quarter attributable to the equity shareholders of the company was 803 million yen (34.86-fold compared to the same quarter from the previous year).

Number of units related to domestic distribution of automobiles

Units: vehicles

Domestic

July of 2018 to September of

July of 2019 to September of

Compared to the

2018

2019

previous year

Number of new

vehicles sold

Domestic

*1

1,214,818

1,316,263

108.4%

manufacturer

(out of this, Nissan

*1

(154,836)

(154,521)

(99.8%)

Motor)

Foreign manufacturer

*2

76,312

80,002

104.8%

Total of new vehicle

1,291,130

1,396,265

108.1%

sales

Number of used vehicle

registrations

Registered vehicles

*3

898,707

964,714

107.3%

Light vehicles

*4

710,988

755,558

106.3%

Total number of used

1,609,695

1,720,272

106.9%

vehicles registered

Number of vehicles

*3

44,189

44,637

101.0%

permanently deleted

Export

July of 2018 to September of

July of 2019 to September of

Compared to the

2018

2019

previous year

New vehicles of

domestic

*1

1,143,939

1,195,515

104.5%

manufacturers

Used vehicles

*5

358,472

372,681

104.0%

(registered vehicles)

*1 Calculated from Japan Automobile Industry Association statistics

*2 Calculated from Japan Automobile Importers' Association

statistics

*3 Calculated from Japan Automobile Dealers Association statistics

*4 Calculated from Japan Mini Vehicles

Association statistics

*5 Trial calculated from the number of export deleted registered vehicles in the Japan Automobile Dealers

Association statistics

2

The segment business results are as follows.

  • Automobile related businesses

For vehicle transportation, which is the core business, the number of units for transportation contracts for new

  • used vehicles increased due to the last minute surge in demand even with the smaller scale compared to the previous consumption tax increase, and the start of Mitsubishi Motors' vehicle transportation business in the middle of August of 2019,which led to an increase in revenue. There was a decrease in revenue in the used vehicle export business due to the delay in shipment resulting from the impact of Typhoon 15, but there was an overall increase in revenue in the automotive related businesses.

The restructuring of the transportation system including cooperating companies has been accelerated with the impetus of establishment of regional block companies in the vehicle transportation business, and thorough implementation of cost management is being continued while aiming to achieve a systematic allocation and optimum distribution network throughout Japan. Profits increased in the automotive business due to the revision of transportation charges from January of 2019, review of the depreciation period of car carriers to match the actual life expectancy, and drop in unit price of fuel expenses compared to the same quarter of the previous year, in the midst of business challenges such as promoting initiatives for work style reforms to create a rewarding company and decrease the total work hours, increased labor costs and recruitment costs to deal with driver shortages, and increased vehicle costs due to the increased number of vehicles and the measures against aging of car carriers.

As a result, the overall sales revenue in the automobile related businesses was 16,307 million yen (108.8% compared to the same quarter from the previous year), and the segment profit was 1,618 million yen (278.6% compared to the same quarter from the previous year).

  • Human resource business

With tightening of the labor demand accompanying the economic recovery, and increasing in personnel expenses, the difficulty in employment in major cities have become serious matters; therefore, the Group has promoted a regional shift from the major cities to smaller cities and reinforcement of the sales system, and has reviewed its product portfolio strategically and continuously. In addition to the fact that the existing pick up service and driver dispatch business have transitioned steadily, participation in the newly entered airport related business has increased revenues; the profit increased with restructuring non-profitable business and cost reduction.

As a result, the sales revenue of the overall human resource business was 4,902 million yen (107.1% compared to the same quarter from the previous year), and the segment profit was 247 million yen (159.4% compared to the same quarter from the previous year).

  • General cargo business

Revenue in the transport / warehousing business increased due to the increased cargo volume from the last minute surge in demand of the consumption tax rate increase in clients mainly handling household equipment, and the revenue in the port cargo handling business increased due to increased coal cargo and automobile cargo handling. Furthermore, the CKD business was launched and contributed to the sales revenue increase, increasing the revenue in the overall general cargo business as well.

Profit increased with the increased revenue in the transport / warehousing business and port cargo business, but expenses related to the launch of the CKD business continued, and there was a significant decrease overall in profit in the general cargo business.

As a result of the above, the sales revenue of the overall general cargo business was 1,721 million yen (125.3% compared to the same quarter of the previous year), and the segment loss was 137 million yen (segment profit of 173 million yen in the same quarter of the previous year).

Furthermore, the company expenses not included in the abovementioned report segment (expenses affiliated with our company's management division), etc. are allocated as an item in the "adjustment amount" as indicated in "2. (Segment information) in the summary of consolidated statements for the quarter," and totaled 510 million yen.

  1. Explanation regarding financial position Status of assets, liabilities, and equity

(Assets)

Current assets decreased 766 million yen (4.2%) compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year and were 17,411 million yen.

This was mainly because, cash and cash equivalents decreased 474 million yen, the operating receivables and other receivables also decreased by 215 million yen.

Non-current assets increased by 6,298 million yen (29.5%) compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 27,675 million yen.

This was mainly due to an increase of tangible fixed assets of 6,334 million yen resulting from an increase of assets of right to use, etc.

As a result, total assets increased by 5,531 million yen (14.0%) compared to the previous consolidated fiscal year to 45,086 million yen.

(Liabilities)

Current liabilities increased 1,586 million yen (12.6%) compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 14,148 million yen.

3

This was mainly due to other financial liabilities increasing by 2,356 million yen due to an increase of lease debts, while income tax payables decreased by 438 million yen.

Non-current liabilities increased by 3,490 million yen (89.0%) compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 7,411 million yen.

This was mainly due to an increase of 3,565 million yen in other financial liabilities due to lease debts,

etc.

As a result, total liabilities increased by 5,077 million yen (30.8%) compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 21,559 million yen.

(Equity)

Total equity increased by 454 million yen (2.0%) compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 23,527 million yen.

This is mainly because retained earnings increased by 477 million yen due to the recording of quarterly profits attributable to equity shareholders of the company.

  • Cash flow status

Cash and cash equivalents (hereinafter referred to as "funds") at the end of the consolidated accounting period of the first quarter decreased by 474 million yen compared to the end of the previous consolidated accounting fiscal year to 2,991million yen.

Each cash flow status category during the consolidated cumulative period of the first quarter and their causes are as follows.

(Cash flow through operating activities)

Funds obtained as a result of operating activities were 1,092 million yen (there was an income of 1,010 million yen during the same period of the previous year).

The main cause of the increase in funds were 804 million for profit from this period and 1.082 million yen for depreciation and amortization expenses which are non-fund expenses; the main cause of the decrease in funds was 832 million yen for payment of corporate income. To compere the same period of the previous year cash flow, due to the adoption of IFRS16, depreciation and amortization increased.

(Cashflow through investment activities)

Net cash used in investment activities was 501 million yen (expenditures of 405 million yen during the same period of the previous year).

The main itemization breakdown for expenditures was 461 million yen for acquisition of tangible fixed assets and investment property.

(Cashflow through financial activities)

Funds used as a result of financing activities were 1,064 million yen (income of 92 million yen in the previous year).

The main itemization breakdown for income was 115 million yen for short-term borrowings, and the main itemization breakdown for expenditures were 802 million yen lease liabilities payments and 345 million for dividends. To compere the same period of the previous year cash flow, due to the adoption of IFRS16, lease liabilities payments increased.

  1. Explanation regarding the future forecast information such as consolidated business forecast
    In the domestic vehicle market, the backlash against last-minute demand before consumption tax rate increase will be expected, and still the other situation is uncertain, we have not made any amendments to the consolidated earnings forecast announced on August 8, 2019.

4

2. Summary of the consolidated financial statements and major notes

  1. Summary of quarterly consolidated statement of financial position

(Unit: million yen)

End of the previous consolidated

End of the consolidated accounting

accounting year (June 30, 2019)

period of the first quarter

(September 30, 2019)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

3,465

2,991

Trade and other receivables

13,281

13,066

Inventories

922

1,004

Other financial assets

4

4

Other current assets

503

344

Total current assets

18,177

17,411

Non-current assets

Tangible fixed assets

11,931

18,265

Goodwill and intangible assets

2,803

2,800

Investment properties

3,393

3,363

Investment accounting processed with

986

973

equity method

Other financial assets

1,629

1,611

Other non-current assets

291

324

Deferred tax assets

341

335

Total non-current assets

21,377

27,675

Total assets

39,554

45,086

5

(Unit: million yen)

End of the previous consolidated

End of the consolidated accounting

accounting year (June 30, 2019)

period of the first quarter

(September 30, 2019)

Liabilities and Equity

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payable

6,976

6,838

Loans

1,283

1,389

Other financial liabilities

720

3,077

Income taxes payable, etc.

901

463

Other current liabilities

2,679

2,378

Total current liabilities

12,561

14,148

Non-current liabilities

Loans

154

130

Other financial liabilities

1,519

5,085

Retirement benefits liabilities

1,725

1,646

Other non-current liabilities

306

309

Deferred tax liabilities

214

238

Total non-current liabilities

3,920

7,411

Total liabilities

16,481

21,559

Equity

Capital

3,390

3,390

Capital surplus

3,362

3,376

Treasury stock

687

687

Other component of funds

236

199

Retained earnings

16,754

17,231

Total equity attributable to the equity

23,056

23,510

shareholders of the company

Non-controlling interest

16

17

Total Equity

23,072

23,527

Total liabilities and equity

39,554

45,086

6

  1. Summary of quarterly consolidated profit and loss statement

(Unit: million yen)

Consolidated cumulative period

Consolidated cumulative period

for the previous third quarter

of this third quarter

(from July 1, 2018

(from July 1, 2019

to September 30, 2018)

to September 30, 2019)

Sales revenue

20,939

22,931

Cost of sales

18,537

19,521

Gross Profit

2,401

3,409

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,277

2,233

Other income

239

54

Other expenses

12

13

Operating profit

351

1,217

Financial profit

2

6

Financial expenses

13

13

Investment gain / loss through equity method

4

13

Profit before tax

344

1,223

Corporate income tax expenses

323

419

Profits of the quarter

21

804

Attribution of the profits of the quarter:

Equity shareholders of the company

23

803

Non-controlling interest

1

0

Profits of the quarter

21

804

Quarterly earnings per share

Basic quarterly earnings per share (yen)

1.39

48.15

Diluted quarterly earnings per share (yen)

1.38

48.08

7

  1. Summary of quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income

(Unit: million yen)

Consolidated cumulative period

Consolidated cumulative period

for the previous first quarter

of this first quarter

(from July 1, 2018

(from July 1, 2019

to September 30, 2018)

to September 30, 2019)

Profits for the quarter

21

804

Other comprehensive income

Items not transferring over to profit or loss:

Remeasurement of defined benefit system

32

19

Financial assets measured by fair value

through other comprehensive income

76

11

Total of the items not transferring over to

44

8

profit or loss

Items which may be transferred over to profit

or loss

Other comprehensive income equity of

affiliated company accounted for by the

14

26

equity method

Total of the items which may be transferred

14

26

over to profit or loss

Other comprehensive income after tax

59

18

deduction

Comprehensive income for the quarter

37

786

Attribution of the comprehensive income for the

quarter:

Equity shareholders of the company

36

785

Non-controlling interest

1

0

Comprehensive income for the quarter

37

786

8

  1. Summary of quarterly consolidated statement of changes in equity

Consolidated accounting period of the first quarter (from July 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018)

(Unit: million yen)

Equity attributable to equity shareholders of the company

Other components of funds

Financial

Total equity

assets

Non-

Total

Fluctuation

measured

Remeas-

attributing to

Conversion

controlling

Capital

Treasury

Retained

equity

Capital

of fair value

by fair

urement

Total other

the equity

interest

surplus

stock

difference

of financial

value

of

earnings

shareholders

of business

components

assets

through

defined

of the

activities

of funds

which can

other

benefit

company

overseas

be sold

compre-

system

hensive

profits

Balance on July 1, 2018

3,390

3,305

687

47

464

-

-

416

15,682

22,108

11

22,119

Cumulative effect amount

464

18

18

18

due to change of

464

-

accounting method

Carrying amount with the

687

47

change in accounting

3,390

3,305

-

464

-

416

15,664

22,089

11

22,101

method reflected

Profits of the quarter

-

23

23

△1

21

Other comprehensive

△14

△76

32

△59

△59

△59

income

Comprehensive

△14

△76

32

△59

△36

△1

△37

income of the

-

-

-

-

23

quarter

Dividends of surplus

-

△282

△282

△282

Share-based payment

14

-

14

14

transactions, etc.

Transfer from other

△32

△32

32

-

-

capital component to

Retained earnings

Total transactions,

-

△32

△32

△250

△268

△268

etc. with the

-

14

-

-

-

-

owners

Balance on September 30,

3,390

3,320

△687

△62

-

387

-

325

15,436

21,785

9

21,795

2018

Consolidated accounting period of the previous first quarter (from July 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019) (Unit: million yen)

Equity attributable to equity shareholders of the company

Other components of funds

Total equity

Fluctuation

Non-controlling

Remeas-

attributing to

Total equity

Conversion

of fair

Capital

Treasury

urement

Retained

the equity

interests

Capital

Total other

surplus

stock

difference

value of

of

earnings

shareholders

of business

financial

components

defined

of the

activities

assets

of funds

benefit

company

overseas

which can

system

be sold

Balance on July 1, 2019

3,390

3,362

687

50

286

-

236

16,754

23,056

16

23,072

Profits of the quarter

803

803

0

804

Other comprehensive income

26

11

19

18

18

18

Comprehensive income of

-

-

-

26

11

19

18

803

785

0

786

the quarter

Dividends of the surplus

-

345

345

345

Share-based payment

14

-

14

14

transactions

Transfer from other capital

19

19

component to retained

19

-

-

earnings

Total of transactions, etc.,

-

14

-

-

-

19

19

326

331

-

331

with the owners

Balance on September 30, 2019

3,390

3,376

687

76

275

-

199

17,231

23,510

17

23,527

Unit: million

9

(5) Summary of quarterly consolidated cash flow statements

(Unit: million yen)

Consolidated cumulative period

Consolidated cumulative period

for the previous first quarter

of this first quarter

(from July 1, 2018

(from July 1, 2019

to September 30, 2018)

to September 30, 2019)

Cash flow from operating activities

Profits of the quarter

21

804

Depreciation and amortization costs

420

1,082

Interest income and dividend

5

6

Interest expense

13

13

Investment gain / loss through equity method

4

13

Corporate income tax expenses

323

419

Increase / decrease of trade receivables ( is

25

204

an increase)

Increase / decrease of inventories ( is an

335

82

increase)

Increase / decrease of trade payables

168

334

( is a decrease)

Increase / decrease in retirement benefits

96

65

liabilities ( is a decrease)

Other

252

758

Subtotal

227

1,932

Interest and dividend received

5

6

Interest paid

13

13

Corporate income tax paid

1,230

832

Net cash provided by (used in) operating

1,010

1,092

activities

Cash flow from investment activities

Payment for acquisition of tangible fixed assets

387

461

and investment properties

Proceed from sales of tangible fixed assets and

0

2

investment properties

Payment for intangible assets

77

38

Payment for loans receivable

1

3

Proceed from loans receivable

4

3

Other

55

4

Net cash provided by (used in) investment

405

501

activities

10

Consolidated cumulative period

Consolidated cumulative period

for the previous first quarter

of this first quarter

(from July 1, 2018

(from July 1, 2019

to September 30, 2018)

to September 30, 2019)

Cash flow from financing activities

Net increase or decrease of short-term loans (

600

115

is a decrease)

Repayment of long-term loans

78

32

Repayment of finance lease debts

146

-

Repayment of lease debts

-

802

Dividend paid

282

345

Cash flow through financing activities

92

1,064

Increase / decrease in of cash and cash

1,324

474

equivalents ( is a decrease)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of

5,273

3,465

the quarter

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end

3,949

2,991

of the quarter

11

  1. Notes regarding summary of quarterly consolidated financial statements (Notes on going concern assumption)
    There are no applicable matters.
    (Changes in accounting policies)
    The important company policies that our group applies to this quarterly consolidated financial statement summary will be the same company policies applicable to the consolidated financial statements of the previous consolidated accounting year excluding the below.
  1. Application of IFRS No. 16 (lease)
    Our group has applied the following standards starting from this first quarter of the consolidated accounting

period.

Standard

Name of the standard

Summary

IFRS No. 16

Lease

Definition of lease and revision of accounting

process

In the application of IFRS No. 16 "Lease (announced in January of 2016, hereinafter referred to as IFRS No. 16), retroactive revision approach is being applied. Therefore, revised comparison information is not shown again, and the cumulative effect of the application of IFRS No. 16 is recognized on the initial application date, which is July 1, 2019.

In the previous consolidated accounting year, our group has classified all substantial risks and lease contracts with economic benefit as finance lease. Lease assets are initially recognized at the fair value or the current value of the total amount of minimum payment lease fee. Lease contracts other than finance leases are classified as operating leases and are not appropriated in the consolidated statement of affairs of our group. The payment lease fee of operating leases is recognized as an expense throughout the lease period based on the straight-line method.

During this consolidated accounting year, our group did not categorize borrower leases as finance leases or operating leases in accordance with IFRS No. 16, has introduced a single accounting model, and has recognized lease debts which show the obligation to pay the right-of-use asset and lease fee which show the right to use the underlying assets as a general rule for all leases, excluding cases of short term leases with a lease period shorter than 12 months or small amount assets leases.

Accompanying the application of IFRS No. 16, for borrower lease transactions, our group has measured the right to use asset at acquisition cost and the lease debt at the current value of the total amount of unpaid lease fees at the lease commencement date. The acquisition cost of the right to use asset is initially measured by adjusting the prepaid lease payment, etc. to the initial measured amount of the lease debt. In the summary of consolidated financial status statement for the quarter, the right-of-use asset is shown as included in the "tangible fixed assets," and the lease debt is included in the "other financial debts." The depreciation of the right-of-use assets and interest costs related to the lease debt are appropriated after recognizing the right-of-use assets and the lease debts.

Our group estimates the lease period of the right-of-use asset by adding a reasonably certain time period in which executing an option to extend the lease or executing an option to cancel the lease will not be exercised during the irrevocability period of the lease. Also, the discount rate applied to the lease debts related to the applicable right-of-use assets utilize the borrowing interest rate of the borrower. The right-of-use assets are depreciated using the straight-line method over the shorter of either the useful life period or the lease period.

Also, our group utilizes the following practical expedients in applying the IFRS No. 16.

  • Regarding leases in which the lease period is to be concluded within 12 months of the application start date, the same accounting process method of short-term leases
  • Exclude the initial direct cost from the measurement of right-of use as of the date of initial application
  • Carry over the past decision of whether the transaction is a lease or not for the contracts signed before the previous consolidated accounting year
  • Utilize ex post facto decisions in the case of calculating the lease period for contracts which include extension or cancellation options
  1. Effect on the summary of the consolidated financial statements of the quarter
    When applying IFRS No. 16, a method of recognizing the cumulative effect from the application of the

standard on the application start date, which is the accepted transitional measure, is utilized. The revised comparison information is not displayed again due to this,8,871million yen for right-of-use assets and 8,720 million yen for lease debts are appropriated in the summary of consolidated financial status statements for this quarter on July 1, 2019. This is mainly an influence of the lease fee classified as an operating lease in IAS No. 17 being appropriated as an asset and debt upon application of IFRS No. 16. Furthermore, there is no effect on the accumulated earnings at the beginning of the term because right-of-use assets that is the same amount as the lease debts (however, advance lease fee and unpaid lease fee are revised) is recognized when the lease debt is recognized.

The average of the added borrowing interest applied to the lease debts at the time of the application start date was 0.2%.

12

Also, the cash flow due to sales activities increased, and the cash flow due to financial activities decreased in conjunction with the change of display in the operating lease cost.

13

The difference between the total of the minimum lease fee of the operating leases at the last date of the fiscal year immediately before the application start date, and the lease debt recognized in the summary of the consolidated financial status statement for the quarter as of the application start date, is as follows.

(Million yen)

Amount

Balance of unpaid lease fees for operating lease contracts (June 30, 2019)

1,965

Balance of unpaid lease fees for operating lease contracts after discount (July 1, 2019)

1,946

Lease debts classified in the finance leases (June 30, 2019)

2,149

Effects, etc., from the review of lease period due to the application of IFRS No. 16

4,624

Lease debts recognized in the summary of the consolidated financial status statement as of the

8,720

application start date

(Change of accounting estimates)

In creating the summary of the consolidated financial statements for the quarter conforming to IFRS, managers are required to apply the accounting policy as well as to determine, estimate, and presume the effect thereof on the assets, debts, profits, and cost amount. The actual business results may differ compared to these estimates.

The estimate and the assumptions which become the base of the estimates will be continuously reviewed. The effect from the accounting estimate review is recognized in the accounting period in which the estimate is reviewed as well as in the future accounting period thereafter.

Excluding the accounting estimate changes indicated below, the estimate and decisions significantly affecting the amount in the summary of the consolidated financial statements in the quarter are the same as the consolidated financial statements in the previous consolidated accounting year.

(Change in life expectancy)

Regarding some of the sales vehicles in the automobile related business possessed by our company, it became clear that long-term usage can be expected through regular maintenance, etc. Due to this, the life expectancy has been revised from the conventional 7 years to 10 years starting the first quarter of the consolidated accounting period going forward.

Due to this, 75 million yen has been added to the sales profit and pre-tax profits for this first quarter of the consolidated cumulative period. Also, the effect on the segment information is indicated in the applicable portions.

14

(Segment information)

The segment information of our group is as follows.

Consolidated cumulative period of the previous first quarter (from July 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018) (Unit: million yen)

Total amount

Automobile

Human

General

Adjustment

on the

quarterly

related

resource

cargo

Total

amount

consolidated

businesses

businesses

businesses

(note)

financial

statements

Sales revenue

Sales revenue from external

14,986

4,579

1,373

20,939

-

20,939

customers

Sales revenue between segments

8

225

98

331

331

-

Total

14,994

4,804

1,472

21,270

331

20,939

Segment profit (operating profit)

580

155

173

910

558

351

(Note) The 558 million yen adjustment amount in the segment profits includes the total company cost 558 million yen and 0 million yen of transaction elimination between segments. The total company cost is an expense related to the management divisions of our company not belonging to the reporting segment.

Consolidated cumulative period of this first quarter (from July 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)

(Unit: million yen)

Total amount

Automobile

Human

General

Adjustment

on the

quarterly

related

resource

cargo

Total

amount

consolidated

businesses

businesses

businesses

(note)

financial

statements

Sales revenue

Sales revenue from external

16,307

4,902

1,721

22,931

-

22,931

customers

Sales revenue between segments

9

280

116

406

406

-

Total

16,316

5,182

1,838

23,337

406

22,931

Segment profit (operating profit)(is

1,618

247

137

1,728

510

1,217

loss)

(Note) 1. The 510 million yen adjustment amount in the segment profits includes the total company cost

510 million yen and 0 million yen of transaction elimination between segments. The total company cost is an expense related to the management divisions of our company not belonging to the reporting segment.

2. As indicated in "2. Summarized quarterly consolidated statement's (Change of estimates appropriated in accounting)," the life expectancy has been changed starting from the consolidated cumulative period of this first quarter for some of the vehicles for sales in our company's automobile related businesses. Due to this change, the segment profit during the consolidated cumulative period of this first quarter has increased 75 million yen in the automotive related businesses compared to that of the conventional method.

15

