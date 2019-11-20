Zespól Elektrocieplowni Wroclawskich KOGENERACJA S A : Announcement about convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. on December 18, 2019

Kancelaria Publiczna GPW [Public Chambers of WSE]

Wrocław, November 20, 2019

Current report 23/2019

Subject: Announcement about convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. on December 18, 2019

Pursuant to §38 section 1 items 1 and 3 of the Ordinance by the Minister of Finance of February 19, 2009 on current and interim information communicated by issuers of securities and on the conditions for regarding as equivalent the information required by the provisions of law in force in a non-Member State (Journal of Lows of 2018, item 757), the Management Board of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. hereby publishes the following:

an announcement about convening the Extraordinary General Meeting on December 18, 2019 at 9.00, in Wrocław in the Company seat, at ul. Łowiecka 24 and:

Appendix 1 to the Announcement - current wording of Articles of Association,

Appendix 2 to the Announcement - wording of Articles of Association with proposed amendments,

Appendix 3 to the Announcement - wording of drafts resolutions of EGM.

Wording of the announcement and of the drafts enclosed.

Legal basis: Article 56 section 1 item 2 (a) of the Act on Public Offering, Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and Public Companies.