Zespól Elektrocieplowni Wroclawskich KOGENERACJA S A : Appointment of the President of the Management Board and of the Vice-President of the Management Board

Wrocław,2 June 2020

Current Report 13/2020

Subject: Appointment of the President of the Management Board and of the Vice-President of the

Management Board

Acting as persons authorized to representZespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. we hereby inform that the Supervisory Board adopted onJune 2nd, 2020a resolution onappointment of Mr.Mariusz Michałekto the Management Board and entrusting him the position of the President of the Management Board andadopted a resolution onappointment of Mr.Krzysztof Kwiecieńto the Management Board and entrusting him the position of the Vice-President of the Management Board.

The above resolutions entered into force on the date of its adoption.

Mr.Mariusz MICHAŁEK, graduated from the Faculty of Electrical Engineering of theCzęstochowaUniversity of Technology. He also completed the optional pedagogical preparation study at the

Częstochowa University of Technology,managerial post-graduate studies at WSB Dąbrowa Górnicza,post-graduate studies in Economic and Commercial Law at the University of Silesia. Currently he is taking part in executive MBA, studies organized by the Institute of Economics of the Polish Academy of Sciences. He also participated in many trainings and seminars in the area of finance, communication and persuasion.

Mr. Mariusz Michałek has over 20 years of professional experience in the area ofcreating, managing and managing the subordinate area in industry and energy sector, including the international concerns and the State Treasury owned commercial law companies. During his professional career over 2 yearshe worked as the Director of Branch No. 1 in Krakow PGE Energia Ciepła S.A.; 6 years in the TAURON

Group, among others as Vice President of the Management Board of TAURON Wytwarzanie Serwis Sp. z o.o. and as the Operational Director - Proxy at TAURON Serwis; 14 years at Danfoss Poland Sp. z o.o.-part of Danish Group DANFOSS A.S. in the period of sales and production development on the Polish market.

He participated in the implementation of strategic projects related to improvement of business efficiency and in projects co-financed by Norwegian and EOG Funds. He is a member of Polskie TowarzystwoElektrociepłowni Zawodowych(the Polish Society of Professional Combined Heat and Power Plants).

Mr. Krzysztof KWIECIEŃgraduated from University of Warsaw, Faculty of Law and Administration and University of Poitiers. His professional experience in energy sector continues from 2007. He hasoccupied the position of President of Board of Elektrociepłownia "Zielona Góra" S.A since1 May 2018.

Before joining PGE Group he worked in PGNIG S.A. as Deputy Director of Wholesale Trading Branch/Director of Department for Logistics and Settlements. Between 2017 and 2018 he was a Member of the Supervisory Board of PGNiG Termika S.A. Mr.Krzysztof Kwiecień gained his professionalexperience and sectoral knowledge in public administration and consultancy in Poland as well as while working in international organisations focused on the energy.

According to their statements Mr. Mariusz MichałekandMr. Krzysztof Kwiecień are not engaged in any business competing with KOGENERACJA S.A., do not participate in any companies competitive against KOGENERACJA S.A. as a shareholder of civil private partnerships and partnerships or as a member of any body of an association of capital or in any other legal entity competitive against KOGENERACJA S.A. as a member of its body; they are not registered in the Register of Insolvent Debtors maintained pursuant to the Act on the National Court Register.

Referring to the Current reports No. 10/2020 and 12/2020, the Company informs that on June 2, 2020, the written statements were handed in by:

Mr.Radosław Woszczykregarding his resignation with effect at the end of June 2, 2020 from temporarily performing the activities of the member of the Management Board and the delegation to temporarily perform the activities of the Member of the Management Board was completed,

Mr. Roman Nowak regarding his resignation with effect at the end of June 2, 2020 from temporarily performing the activities of the member of the Management Board and the delegation to temporarily perform the activities of the Member of the Management Board was completed.

The reasons for resignation were not disclosed.

Legal basis:Article 56 item 1 section 2 of the Act on Public Offering, Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading and Public Companies of June 29, 2005;§5 item 4 and 5,§9 and§10 of the Ordinance by the Minister of Finance of March 29, 2018 on current and interim information communicated by issuers of securities and on the conditions for regarding as equivalent the information required by the provisions of law in force in a non-Member State.