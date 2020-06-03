Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Zespól Elektrocieplowni Wroclawskich KOGENERACJA S.A.    KGN   PLKGNRC00015

ZESPÓL ELEKTROCIEPLOWNI WROCLAWSKICH KOG

(KGN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zespól Elektrocieplowni Wroclawskich KOGENERACJA S A : Appointment of the President of the Management Board and of the Vice-President of the Management Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 03:36am EDT

Kancelaria Publiczna GPW[Public Chambers of WSE]

Wrocław,2 June 2020

Current Report 13/2020

Subject: Appointment of the President of the Management Board and of the Vice-President of the

Management Board

Acting as persons authorized to representZespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. we hereby inform that the Supervisory Board adopted onJune 2nd, 2020a resolution onappointment of Mr.Mariusz Michałekto the Management Board and entrusting him the position of the President of the Management Board andadopted a resolution onappointment of Mr.Krzysztof Kwiecieńto the Management Board and entrusting him the position of the Vice-President of the Management Board.

The above resolutions entered into force on the date of its adoption.

Mr.Mariusz MICHAŁEK, graduated from the Faculty of Electrical Engineering of theCzęstochowaUniversity of Technology. He also completed the optional pedagogical preparation study at the

Częstochowa University of Technology,managerial post-graduate studies at WSB Dąbrowa Górnicza,post-graduate studies in Economic and Commercial Law at the University of Silesia. Currently he is taking part in executive MBA, studies organized by the Institute of Economics of the Polish Academy of Sciences. He also participated in many trainings and seminars in the area of finance, communication and persuasion.

Mr. Mariusz Michałek has over 20 years of professional experience in the area ofcreating, managing and managing the subordinate area in industry and energy sector, including the international concerns and the State Treasury owned commercial law companies. During his professional career over 2 yearshe worked as the Director of Branch No. 1 in Krakow PGE Energia Ciepła S.A.; 6 years in the TAURON

Group, among others as Vice President of the Management Board of TAURON Wytwarzanie Serwis Sp. z o.o. and as the Operational Director - Proxy at TAURON Serwis; 14 years at Danfoss Poland Sp. z o.o.-part of Danish Group DANFOSS A.S. in the period of sales and production development on the Polish market.

He participated in the implementation of strategic projects related to improvement of business efficiency and in projects co-financed by Norwegian and EOG Funds. He is a member of Polskie TowarzystwoElektrociepłowni Zawodowych(the Polish Society of Professional Combined Heat and Power Plants).

Mr. Krzysztof KWIECIEŃgraduated from University of Warsaw, Faculty of Law and Administration and University of Poitiers. His professional experience in energy sector continues from 2007. He hasoccupied the position of President of Board of Elektrociepłownia "Zielona Góra" S.A since1 May 2018.

Before joining PGE Group he worked in PGNIG S.A. as Deputy Director of Wholesale Trading Branch/Director of Department for Logistics and Settlements. Between 2017 and 2018 he was a Member of the Supervisory Board of PGNiG Termika S.A. Mr.Krzysztof Kwiecień gained his professionalexperience and sectoral knowledge in public administration and consultancy in Poland as well as while working in international organisations focused on the energy.

According to their statements Mr. Mariusz MichałekandMr. Krzysztof Kwiecień are not engaged in any business competing with KOGENERACJA S.A., do not participate in any companies competitive against KOGENERACJA S.A. as a shareholder of civil private partnerships and partnerships or as a member of any body of an association of capital or in any other legal entity competitive against KOGENERACJA S.A. as a member of its body; they are not registered in the Register of Insolvent Debtors maintained pursuant to the Act on the National Court Register.

Referring to the Current reports No. 10/2020 and 12/2020, the Company informs that on June 2, 2020, the written statements were handed in by:

  • Mr.Radosław Woszczykregarding his resignation with effect at the end of June 2, 2020 from temporarily performing the activities of the member of the Management Board and the delegation to temporarily perform the activities of the Member of the Management Board was completed,

  • Mr. Roman Nowak regarding his resignation with effect at the end of June 2, 2020 from temporarily performing the activities of the member of the Management Board and the delegation to temporarily perform the activities of the Member of the Management Board was completed.

The reasons for resignation were not disclosed.

Legal basis:Article 56 item 1 section 2 of the Act on Public Offering, Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading and Public Companies of June 29, 2005;§5 item 4 and 5,§9 and§10 of the Ordinance by the Minister of Finance of March 29, 2018 on current and interim information communicated by issuers of securities and on the conditions for regarding as equivalent the information required by the provisions of law in force in a non-Member State.

Disclaimer

Zespól Elektrocieplowni Wroclawskich Kogeneracja SA published this content on 02 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2020 07:35:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ZESPÓL ELEKTROCIEPLOWNI WR
03:36aZESPÓL ELEKTROCIEPLOWNI WROCLAWSKICH : Appointment of the President of the Manag..
PU
05/26ZESPÓL ELEKTROCIEPLOWNI WROCLAWSKICH : Delegation of a member of the Supervisory..
PU
05/25ZESPÓL ELEKTROCIEPLOWNI WROCLAWSKICH : Resignation of the President of the Compa..
PU
05/13ZESPÓL ELEKTROCIEPLOWNI WROCLAWSKICH : Change to the agenda of the Ordinary Gene..
PU
02/22ZESPÓL ELEKTROCIEPLOWNI WROCLAWSKICH : Correction of the EBI Report 1/2020 - cha..
PU
02/21ZESPÓL ELEKTROCIEPLOWNI WROCLAWSKICH : Changes in composition of the Audit Commi..
PU
02/21ZESPÓL ELEKTROCIEPLOWNI WROCLAWSKICH : Resignation of the Vice President of the ..
PU
02/21ZESPÓL ELEKTROCIEPLOWNI WROCLAWSKICH : Delegation of a member of the Supervisory..
PU
01/07ZESPÓL ELEKTROCIEPLOWNI WROCLAWSKICH : Schedule for interim reports submission
PU
2019ZESPÓL ELEKTROCIEPLOWNI WROCLAWSKICH : A list of shareholders entitled to at lea..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1 093 M 280 M 280 M
Net income 2019 82,9 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
Net cash 2019 415 M 106 M 106 M
P/E ratio 2019 6,18x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 477 M 121 M 122 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,28x
EV / Sales 2019 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 497
Free-Float 41,9%
Chart ZESPÓL ELEKTROCIEPLOWNI WROCLAWSKICH KOGENERACJA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Zespól Elektrocieplowni Wroclawskich KOGENERACJA S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZESPÓL ELEKTROCIEPLOWNI WR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Pawel Szczeszek President-Management Board
Jakub Frejlich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roman Nowak Secretary & Member-Supervisory Board
Radoslaw Woszczyk Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Radoslaw Pobol Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZESPÓL ELEKTROCIEPLOWNI WROCLAWSKICH KOGENERACJA S.A.-6.98%121
ORSTED A/S13.15%49 084
NATIONAL GRID PLC-0.65%41 278
SEMPRA ENERGY-14.79%38 123
ENGIE-24.27%29 435
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-15.55%29 060
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group