Zespól Elektrocieplowni Wroclawskich KOGENERACJA S A : Change to the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. on June 3, 2020, introduced at the request of Shareholder PGE Energia Ciepła S.A.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA Spółka Akcyjna in Wrocław ON CONVENING AN ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON 3 June 2020 FORM TO EXERCISE THE RIGHT TO VOTE BY A REPRESENTATIVE at the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company under the name of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA Spółka Akcyjna with its registered office in 50-220 Wrocław, at ul. Łowiecka 24, which shall be held in the Company seat on 3 June 2020 at 11 am Representative: ................................................................................................. acting on behalf the Shareholder:..................................................................................................................................... METHOD OF EXERCISING THE RIGHT TO VOTE BY A REPRESENTATIVE BY MEANS OF A FORM This form, after completing by the Shareholder granting a power of attorney in the event of open voting at the General Meeting may constitute a ballot paper for the Representative, should the shareholder oblige the Representative to use the form in such manner. In the event of secret voting, a completed form should be treated by the Representative only as an instruction on the method of voting and should be kept by the Representative. Should the Representative vote using the form, the from must be submitted to the Chairman of the General Meeting before the end of the voting on a resolution at the latest, which, according to the Shareholder's wish, should be voted upon using the form. The Chairman of the General Meeting shall inform the General Meeting on casting a vote using a form and on this basis such vote shall be considered while counting all the votes cast in the voting over a given resolution. The form used in the voting shall be attached to the minutes of the Meeting. In the event when counting votes at the General Meeting shall be performed by means of electronic devices for counting votes, this form shall not be applied and shall be used only as an instruction in relations between the Shareholder and the Representative. Using this form shall not be the obligation of the Shareholder and shall not constitute a condition for casting a vote by the Representative. This form shall not replace the deed of a power of attorney. The below tables enabling to include instructions for the Representative separately refer to each of the resolutions (drafts) placed with the published Announcement about the convening of the Ordinary General Meeting. The Company Management Board turns everyone's attention to the fact that those drafts may be different from the resolutions voted upon directly at the Company Extraordinary General Meeting and recommends instructing the Representative on the procedure in such event. The Shareholder shall instruct the Representative by inserting "X" in applicable field. In the event of a wish to further instruct, the Shareholder should complete the field called "Further/other instructions" specifying the method of exercising the right to vote by the Representative. Should the Shareholder decide upon a split voting, s/he shall be requested to indicate the number of shares in applicable field from which the Representative shall vote "for", "against" or abstain. In the event of not specifying the number of shares, it shall be considered that the Representative is entitled to vote all shares held by the Shareholder in the indicated manner. The Company declares that in the event of using this form by the Representative, the compliance of the vote with the content of the instruction included therein shall not be verified. Casting or not casting a vote by the Representative shall be decisive also in the event when the actions of the Representative are in contradiction with the instructions given by the Shareholder. In order to facilitate the usage of this form by the Representative, each of the resolutions was placed on a separate page; the Representative may use only some of the pages of the form. ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA Spółka Akcyjna in Wrocław ON CONVENING AN ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON 3 June 2020 RESOLUTION NO. 1/2020 of the Ordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. held in Wrocław on 3 June 2020 on: the appointment of the Chairperson of the General Meeting § 1 Pursuant to article 409 § 1 of the Polish Code of Commercial Partnerships and Companies and § 21 of the Company's Articles of Association, the Ordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. appointed .............................................. as the Chairperson of the General Meeting. § 2 The Resolution shall come into force on the day of passing. FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN AT REPRESENTATIVE'S DISCRETION     Number of shares/votes Number of shares/votes Number of shares/votes Number of shares/votes …………………………….. …………………………….. …………………………….. …………………………….. RESOLUTION NO. 2/2020 of the Ordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. held in Wrocław on 3 June 2020 on: the approval of the agenda of the Meeting The Ordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. hereby decides as follows: § 1 1. Opening of the Ordinary General Meeting. 2. Appointment of the Chairperson of the General Meeting. 3. Confirmation that the Ordinary General Meeting was summoned in a proper way and that it is able to pass resolutions. 4. Approval of the agenda of the Meeting. Review of the Management Board's report on the operations of the Company and of the

KOGENERACJA S.A. Group for 2019 and the financial statements for 2019 as well as the consolidated financial statements for 2019. Presentation of the Management Board's report on representation expenses, expenses on legal services, marketing services, public relations and social communication services, and consulting services related to the management of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. for 2019. Presentation of the Supervisory Board's reports. Passing resolutions regarding the following: Approval of the Management Board's report on the operations of the Company and the

Group for 2019, Approval of the financial statements for the financial year 2019, Approval of the consolidated financial statements of the Capital Group of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. for the financial year 2019, Distribution of the net profit for 2019, Acknowledgement of the fulfilment of duties by Members of the Management Board in 2019, Acknowledgement of the fulfilment of duties by Members of the Supervisory Board in 2019, Adoption of the remuneration policy for Members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board. The amendment to the Articles of Association. Closing of the Ordinary General Meeting.

§ 2 The Resolution shall come into force on the day of passing.

RESOLUTION NO. 3/2020 of the Ordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. held in Wrocław on 3 June 2020 on: the approval of the Management Board's Report on the operations of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. and the KOGENERACJA S.A. Group in 2019 Pursuant to article 393(1) and 395 § 2(1) of the Polish Code of Commercial Partnerships and Companies and § 24(1)(1) of the Company's Articles of Association, the Ordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. resolves as follows: § 1 Having reviewed the following documents "Report of the Management Board on the operations of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. and the KOGENERACJA S.A. Group for 2019" submitted by the Company's Management Board, audited by a statutory auditor and assessed by the Company's Supervisory Board, they are hereby approved. § 2 The Resolution shall come into force on the day of passing.

RESOLUTION NO. 4/2020 of the Ordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. held in Wrocław on 3 June 2020 on: the approval of the financial statements of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. for the financial year 2019 Pursuant to article 393(1) and 395 § 2(1) of the Polish Code of Commercial Partnerships and Companies and § 24(1)(1) of the Company's Articles of Association, the Ordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. resolves as follows: § 1 Having reviewed the following documents of the annual financial statements for the financial year 2019 submitted by the Company's Management Board, audited by a statutory auditor and assessed by the Company's Management Board, they are hereby approved: The statement of total income for the financial year from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019, showing a positive total income of PLN 25,770 thousand, and the net profit for the financial year starting from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019 in the amount of PLN 26,454 thousand,

2019 to 31 December 2019, showing a positive total income of PLN 25,770 thousand, and the net profit for the financial year starting from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019 in the amount of PLN 26,454 thousand, The statement of financial position prepared as at 31 December 2019, with total assets and total liabilities amounting to PLN 1,835,501 thousand,

The cash flow statement for the financial year from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019, showing an decrease in the cash level by the amount of PLN 4,931 thousand,

The summary of changes in the equity capital for the financial year from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019, showing an increase in the equity by the amount of PLN 25,964 thousand,

Notes to the separate financial statements.

2

RESOLUTION NO. 5/2020 of the Ordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. held in Wrocław on 3 June 2020 on: the approval of the consolidated financial statements of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. for the financial year 2019 Pursuant to Article 395 § 5 of the Polish Code of Commercial Partnerships and Companies and § 24(1)(1) of the Company's Articles of Association, the Ordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. resolves as follows: § 1 Having reviewed the following documents of the annual consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2019 submitted by the Company's Management Board, audited by a statutory auditor and assessed by the Company's Management Board, they are hereby approved: The consolidated statement of total income for the financial year from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019, showing a positive total income of PLN 83,143 thousand, and the net profit for the financial year starting from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019 in the amount of PLN 83,827 thousand,

The consolidated statement of financial standing prepared as at 31 December 2019, with total assets and total liabilities amounting to PLN 2,586,605 thousand,

The consolidated cash flow statement for the financial year from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019, showing an increase in the cash level by the amount of PLN 112,437 thousand,

The consolidated summary of changes in the equity capital for the financial year from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019, showing an increase in the equity by the amount of PLN 83,337 thousand,

Notes to the consolidated financial statements.

2

The Resolution shall come into force on the day of passing. ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA Spółka Akcyjna in Wrocław ON CONVENING AN ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON 3 June 2020 FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN AT REPRESENTATIVE'S DISCRETION     Number of shares/votes Number of shares/votes Number of shares/votes Number of shares/votes …………………………….. …………………………….. …………………………….. …………………………….. Further/other instructions: ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ………...................................................................................................................................................................... RESOLUTION NO. 6/2020 of the Ordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. held in Wrocław on 3 June 2020 on: the distribution of the net profit for 2019 § 1 Pursuant to Article 395 § 2(2) and Article 396 § 5 of the Polish Code of Commercial Partnerships and Companies and § 24(1)(2) and (12) as well as § 26 and 27, sections 1-3 of the Company's Articles of Association, the Ordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. resolves not to allocate for distribution the net profit for 2019 in the amount 26,454,431.16 (say: PLN twenty six million, four hundred fifty-four thousand, four hundred thirty-one 16/100) and to transfer the entire undistributed profit to the Company's reserve capital. § 2 Pursuant to Article 348 § 4 of the Polish Code of Commercial Partnerships and Companies and § 27 (4) of the Company's Articles of Association, the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, in view of the fact that the profit is not allocated for distribution, shall not set the date of the right to dividend or the date of dividend payment. § 3 The Resolution shall come into force on the day of passing. FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN AT REPRESENTATIVE'S DISCRETION     Number of shares/votes Number of shares/votes Number of shares/votes Number of shares/votes …………………………….. …………………………….. …………………………….. …………………………….. Further/other instructions: ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ………...................................................................................................................................................................... RESOLUTION NO. 7A/2020 of the Ordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. held in Wrocław on 3 June 2020 on: the acknowledgement of performance of duties of Members of the Management Board Pursuant to Article 393(1) and 395 § 2(3) of the Polish Code of Commercial Partnerships and Companies and § 24(1)(1) of the Company's Articles of Association, the Ordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. resolves as follows: § 1 It grants full and total discharge to : PAWEŁ SZCZESZEK - President of the Management Board for realisation of his obligations as the President of the Management Board during the financial year 2019. § 2 The Resolution shall come into force on the day of passing. FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN AT REPRESENTATIVE'S DISCRETION     Number of shares/votes Number of shares/votes Number of shares/votes Number of shares/votes …………………………….. …………………………….. …………………………….. …………………………….. Further/other instructions: ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ………...................................................................................................................................................................... RESOLUTION NO. 7B/2020 of the Ordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. held in Wrocław on 3 June 2020 on: the acknowledgement of performance of duties of Members of the Management Board Pursuant to Article 393(1) and 395 § 2(3) of the Polish Code of Commercial Partnerships and Companies and § 24(1)(1) of the Company's Articles of Association, the Ordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. resolves as follows: § 1 It grants full and total discharge to : PAWEŁ STRĄCZYŃSKI - Vice-President of the Management Board for realisation of his obligations as the Vice-President of the Management Board during the financial year 2019. § 2 The Resolution shall come into force on the day of passing. FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN AT REPRESENTATIVE'S DISCRETION     Number of shares/votes Number of shares/votes Number of shares/votes Number of shares/votes …………………………….. …………………………….. …………………………….. …………………………….. Further/other instructions: ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ………...................................................................................................................................................................... RESOLUTION NO. 8A/2020 of the Ordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. held in Wrocław on 3 June 2020 on: the acknowledgement of performance of duties of Members of the Supervisory Board Pursuant to Article 393(1) and 395 § 2(3) of the Polish Code of Commercial Partnerships and Companies and § 24(1)(1) of the Company's Articles of Association, the Ordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. resolves as follows: § 1 It grants full and total discharge to : JAKUB FREJLICH - Chairman of the Supervisory Board for realisation of his obligations as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board during the financial year 2019. § 2 The Resolution shall come into force on the day of passing. FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN AT REPRESENTATIVE'S DISCRETION     Number of shares/votes Number of shares/votes Number of shares/votes Number of shares/votes …………………………….. …………………………….. …………………………….. …………………………….. Further/other instructions: ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ………...................................................................................................................................................................... RESOLUTION NO. 8B/2020 of the Ordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. held in Wrocław on 3 June 2020 on: the acknowledgement of performance of duties of Members of the Supervisory Board Pursuant to Article 393(1) and 395 § 2(3) of the Polish Code of Commercial Partnerships and Companies and § 24(1)(1) of the Company's Articles of Association, the Ordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. resolves as follows: § 1 It grants full and total discharge to : RADOSŁAW WOSZCZYK - Vice-President of the Supervisory Board for realisation of his obligations as the Vice-President of the Supervisory Board during the financial year 2019. § 2 The Resolution shall come into force on the day of passing. FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN AT REPRESENTATIVE'S DISCRETION     Number of shares/votes Number of shares/votes Number of shares/votes Number of shares/votes …………………………….. …………………………….. …………………………….. …………………………….. Further/other instructions: ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ………...................................................................................................................................................................... RESOLUTION NO. 8C/2020 of the Ordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. held in Wrocław on 3 June 2020 on: the acknowledgement of performance of duties of Members of the Supervisory Board Pursuant to Article 393(1) and 395 § 2(3) of the Polish Code of Commercial Partnerships and Companies and § 24(1)(1) of the Company's Articles of Association, the Ordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. resolves as follows: § 1 It grants full and total discharge to : MACIEJ JANKIEWICZ - Member of the Supervisory Board for realisation of his obligations as the Member of the Supervisory Board during the financial year 2019. § 2 The Resolution shall come into force on the day of passing. FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN AT REPRESENTATIVE'S DISCRETION     Number of shares/votes Number of shares/votes Number of shares/votes Number of shares/votes …………………………….. …………………………….. …………………………….. …………………………….. Further/other instructions: ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ………...................................................................................................................................................................... RESOLUTION NO. 8D/2020 of the Ordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. held in Wrocław on 3 June 2020 on: the acknowledgement of performance of duties of Members of the Supervisory Board Pursuant to Article 393(1) and 395 § 2(3) of the Polish Code of Commercial Partnerships and Companies and § 24(1)(1) of the Company's Articles of Association, the Ordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. resolves as follows: § 1 It grants full and total discharge to : RADOSŁAW POBOL - Member of the Supervisory Board for realisation of his obligations as the Member of the Supervisory Board during the financial year 2019. § 2 The Resolution shall come into force on the day of passing. FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN AT REPRESENTATIVE'S DISCRETION     Number of shares/votes Number of shares/votes Number of shares/votes Number of shares/votes …………………………….. …………………………….. …………………………….. …………………………….. Further/other instructions: ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ………...................................................................................................................................................................... RESOLUTION NO. 8E/2020 of the Ordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. held in Wrocław on 3 June 2020 on: the acknowledgement of performance of duties of Members of the Supervisory Board Pursuant to Article 393(1) and 395 § 2(3) of the Polish Code of Commercial Partnerships and Companies and § 24(1)(1) of the Company's Articles of Association FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN AT REPRESENTATIVE'S DISCRETION     Number of shares/votes Number of shares/votes Number of shares/votes Number of shares/votes …………………………….. …………………………….. …………………………….. …………………………….. Further/other instructions: ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ………...................................................................................................................................................................... ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA Spółka Akcyjna in Wrocław ON CONVENING AN ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON 3 June 2020 In the event of voting against, I object: ………… …………………………………………… ……………………… (place, date) signature of the Shareholder …………………………………………… ……………………… (place, date) signature of the Representative ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA Spółka Akcyjna in Wrocław ON CONVENING AN ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON 3 June 2020 RESOLUTION NO. 8F/2020 of the Ordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. held in Wrocław on 3 June 2020 on: the acknowledgement of performance of duties of Members of the Supervisory Board Pursuant to Article 393(1) and 395 § 2(3) of the Polish Code of Commercial Partnerships and Companies and § 24(1)(1) of the Company's Articles of Association, the Ordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. resolves as follows: § 1 It grants full and total discharge to : HANNA MAZURKIEWICZ - Member of the Supervisory Board for realisation of her obligations as the Member of the Supervisory Board from 24 June to 31 December 2019. § 2 The Resolution shall come into force on the day of passing. FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN AT REPRESENTATIVE'S DISCRETION     Number of shares/votes Number of shares/votes Number of shares/votes Number of shares/votes …………………………….. …………………………….. …………………………….. …………………………….. Further/other instructions: ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ………...................................................................................................................................................................... ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA Spółka Akcyjna in Wrocław ON CONVENING AN ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON 3 June 2020 In the event of voting against, I object: ………… …………………………………………… ……………………… (place, date) signature of the Shareholder …………………………………………… ……………………… (place, date) signature of the Representative ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA Spółka Akcyjna in Wrocław ON CONVENING AN ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON 3 June 2020 RESOLUTION NO. 8G/2020 of the Ordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. held in Wrocław on 3 June 2020 on: the acknowledgement of performance of duties of Members of the Supervisory Board Pursuant to Article 393(1) and 395 § 2(3) of the Polish Code of Commercial Partnerships and Companies and § 24(1)(1) of the Company's Articles of Association, the Ordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. resolves as follows: § 1 It grants full and total discharge to : PIOTR SZCZEPIÓRKOWSKI - Member of the Supervisory Board for realisation of his obligations as the Member of the Supervisory Board from 17 June to 31 December 2019. § 2 The Resolution shall come into force on the day of passing. FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN AT REPRESENTATIVE'S DISCRETION     Number of shares/votes Number of shares/votes Number of shares/votes Number of shares/votes …………………………….. …………………………….. …………………………….. …………………………….. Further/other instructions: ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ………...................................................................................................................................................................... ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA Spółka Akcyjna in Wrocław ON CONVENING AN ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON 3 June 2020 In the event of voting against, I object: ………… …………………………………………… ……………………… (place, date) signature of the Shareholder …………………………………………… ……………………… (place, date) signature of the Representative ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA Spółka Akcyjna in Wrocław ON CONVENING AN ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON 3 June 2020 RESOLUTION NO. 8H/2020 of the Ordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. held in Wrocław on 3 June 2020 on: the acknowledgement of performance of duties of Members of the Supervisory Board Pursuant to Article 393(1) and 395 § 2(3) of the Polish Code of Commercial Partnerships and Companies and § 24(1)(1) of the Company's Articles of Association, the Ordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. resolves as follows: § 1 It grants full and total discharge to : RAIMONDO EGGINK - Member of the Supervisory Board for realisation of his obligations as the Member of the Supervisory Board from 1 January to 17 June 2019. § 2 The Resolution shall come into force on the day of passing. FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN AT REPRESENTATIVE'S DISCRETION     Number of shares/votes Number of shares/votes Number of shares/votes Number of shares/votes …………………………….. …………………………….. …………………………….. …………………………….. Further/other instructions: ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ………...................................................................................................................................................................... ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA Spółka Akcyjna in Wrocław ON CONVENING AN ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON 3 June 2020 In the event of voting against, I object: ………… …………………………………………… ……………………… (place, date) signature of the Shareholder …………………………………………… ……………………… (place, date) signature of the Representative ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA Spółka Akcyjna in Wrocław ON CONVENING AN ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON 3 June 2020 RESOLUTION NO. 9/2020 of the Ordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. held in Wrocław on 3 June 2020 on: adoption of the remuneration policy for Members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board § 1 Pursuant to Article 378 § 2 and 392 § 1 of the Polish Code of Commercial Partnerships and Companies and pursuant to art. 90d of the Act of 29 July 2005 on public offerings and conditions governing the introduction of financial instruments to organized trading and on public companies andmoreover pursuant to §24 (1)(14) of the Company's Articles of Association, the Ordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. decides as follows: Adopts the remuneration policy for Members of the Supervisory Board and Management Board of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. in the wording as in the attachment to this resolution. The policy referred to in paragraph 1 shall enter into force on the day of adopting this resolution. On the day of entry into force of this resolution, they shall expire: the rules for determining the remuneration of Management Board Members set out in

Resolution No. 3/2018 of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. of 10 May 2018 and the rules for determining the remuneration of the Supervisory Board Members specified in

Resolution No. 3/2018 of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. of 12 April 2018 Remuneration policy for Members of the Supervisory Board and Management Board of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. constitutes an attachment to this resolution. 2 The Resolution shall come into force on the day of passing. FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN AT REPRESENTATIVE'S DISCRETION     Number of shares/votes Number of shares/votes Number of shares/votes Number of shares/votes …………………………….. …………………………….. …………………………….. …………………………….. ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA Spółka Akcyjna in Wrocław ON CONVENING AN ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON 3 June 2020 Further/other instructions: ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ………...................................................................................................................................................................... In the event of voting against, I object: ………… …………………………………………… ……………………… (place, date) signature of the Shareholder …………………………………………… ……………………… (place, date) signature of the Representative ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA Spółka Akcyjna in Wrocław ON CONVENING AN ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON 3 June 2020 RESOLUTION NO. 10/2020 of the Ordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. held in Wrocław on 3 June 2020 on: amendment of the company's articles of association The Ordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S. A. , acting pursuant to Art. 430 § 1 of the Code of Commercial Companies and Partnerships and § 24 section 430. In accordance with the provisions of paragraph 1(4) of the Company's Articles of Association, he hereby decides to amend the content of the Company's Articles of Association as follows: § 1 It amends § 13, section 13. 1 litre. c) the Company's Articles of Association by adopting the following wording: "c) the State Treasury, represented by the Minister of State Assets, shall have the right to appoint and dismiss 1 member of the Supervisory Board by submitting a writtenstatement to the Company". § 2 The Supervisory Board shall be obliged to adopt the consolidated text of the Company's Articles of Association. § 3 The Resolution shall come into force on the day of passing FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN AT REPRESENTATIVE'S DISCRETION     Number of shares/votes Number of shares/votes Number of shares/votes Number of shares/votes …………………………….. …………………………….. …………………………….. …………………………….. Further/other instructions: ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ………...................................................................................................................................................................... In the event of voting against, I object: ………… …………………………………………… ……………………… (place, date) signature of the Shareholder …………………………………………… ……………………… (place, date) signature of the Representative Attachments Original document

