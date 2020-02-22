Zespól Elektrocieplowni Wroclawskich KOGENERACJA S A : Correction of the EBI Report 1/2020 - changes in composition of the Audit Committee

EBI system

Wrocław, 22.02.2020

Current report 2/2020_EBI

Subject: Correction of the EBI Report 1/2020 - changes in composition of the Audit Committee

Acting as persons authorized to represent Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. ("Company") we hereby report that in the EBI Report 1/2020 published on February 21, 2020, in item 4 of the second sentence, as a result of a typing error, it was published that:

"Mr. Radosław Woszczyk - Member of the Audit Committee delegated to temporarily perform the duties of the President of the Company's Management Board",

instead of correctly:

"Mr. Radosław Woszczyk - Member of the Audit Committee delegated to temporarily perform the duties of the Member of the Company's Management Board."

The Supervisory Board adopting the Resolution of February 21, 2020 decided to temporarily delegate the Member of the Supervisory Board, Mr. Radosław Woszczyk, to act as a Member of the Management Board of KOGENERACJA S.A., about which the Company informed in the Current Report 4/2020 on February 21, 2020.

Content of the report after the correction:

"Acting as persons authorized to represent Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. we hereby report that due to delegating Mr. Radosław Woszczyk to temporarily perform the activities of the Member of the Management Board, the Supervisory Board, acting on the basis of §13 (3) of the Regulations of the Supervisory Board, appointed on 21 February 2020, from among its members Mrs. Hanna Mazurkiewicz to the Audit Committee.

Therefore, as of 21 February 2020, the Audit Committee shall include the following:

Mr. Maciej Jankiewicz - Chairman of the Audit Committee , Mrs. Hanna Mazurkiewicz - Member of the Audit Committee, Mr. Piotr Szczepiórkowski - Member of the Audit Committee,

4. Mr. Radosław Woszczyk - Member of the Audit Committee delegated to temporarily perform the activities of the Member of the Management Board from 21 February 2020

The Members of the Audit Committee that meet the independence criteria in line with art. 129 sec. 3 of the Act of 11 May 2017 on statutory auditors, audit firms and public oversight are the Chairman of the Audit Committee Mr. Maciej Jankiewicz and the member of Audit Committee Mr. Piotr Szczepiórkowski.

The members of the Audit Committee have the knowledge and experience in the field of accountancy and the sector in which the Company operates."