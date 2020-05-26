Zespól Elektrocieplowni Wroclawskich KOGENERACJA S A : Delegation of a member of the Supervisory Board to temporarily perform the activities of the Member of the Management Board

Kancelaria Publiczna GPW [Public Chambers of WSE]

Wrocław, 26 May 2020

Current Report 12/2020

Subject: Delegation of a member of the Supervisory Board to temporarily perform the activities of the Member of the Management Board

Acting as persons authorized to represent Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A., in reference to the current report 11/2020 of 25.05.2020, we hereby give notice, that today the Supervisory Board adopted a resolution on delegation of the member of the Supervisory Board, Mr. Roman Nowak to temporarily perform the activities of the Member of the Management Board as from May 27th, 2020, for a period up to three months.

The Supervisory Board accepted the simultaneous employment of Mr. Roman Nowak in KOGENERACJA S.A. as the Maintenance Engineer during the performance of duties of the Member of the Management Board in Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A.

In order to supplement the composition of the Issuer's Management Board, on May 26, 2020, by decision of the Company's Supervisory Board, an announcement was published to initiate the qualification procedure for the position of the President and Vice President of the Management Board of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A.

Mr Roman NOWAK, higher education, Wrocław University of Science and Technology, specialisation: industrial and municipal electrical power engineering, employed in KOGENERACJA S.A. since 1994 on the following positions:

from 1994 to 1995 - Electrical Power Engineering of Combined Heat and Power Plants Specialist

- training for the position of Controller of Electrical Power Equipment,

- training for the position of Controller of Electrical Power Equipment, from 1995 to 1996 - ICA Electromechanical Engineer - section of Automatics and Measurement Computer Systems - expert in Master production area computer system,

from 1996 to 2005 - Automatics and Measurement Computer System Specialist,

from 2005 to 2008 - Manager of the Section of Automatics and Measurement Computer Systems,

from 2008 to 2011 - Maintenance Engineer,

from 2011 to 2015 - Manager of Production Division,

from 2016 until now - Maintenance Engineer.

According to his statement Mr. Roman Nowak is not engaged in any business competing with KOGENERACJA S.A., does not participate in any companies competitive against KOGENERACJA S.A. as a shareholder of civil private partnerships and partnerships or as a member of any body of an association of capital or in any other legal entity competitive against KOGENERACJA S.A. as a member of its body; he is not registered in the Register of Insolvent Debtors maintained pursuant to the Act on the National Court Register.

Legal basis: Article 56 item 1 section 2 of the Act on Public Offering, Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and Public Companies of July 29, 2005;