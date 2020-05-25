Zespól Elektrocieplowni Wroclawskich KOGENERACJA S A : Resignation of the President of the Company's Management Board

Kancelaria Publiczna GPW [Public Chambers of WSE]

Wrocław, 25 May 2020

Current report 11/2020

Subject: Resignation of the President of the Company's Management Board

Acting as persons authorized to represent Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. we hereby inform that on May 25, 2020, a written statement was handed in by Mr. Paweł Szczeszek regarding his resignation with effect at the end of May 26, 2020 from his function as President of the Management Board. The reasons for resignation were not disclosed.

Legal basis: Article 56 item 1 section 2 of the Act on Public Offering, Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and Public Companies of July 29, 2005;