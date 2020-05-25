Zespól Elektrocieplowni Wroclawskich KOGENERACJA S A : Resignation of the President of the Company's Management Board

Kancelaria Publiczna GPW [Public Chambers of WSE]
Wrocław, 25 May 2020
Current report 11/2020
Subject: Resignation of the President of the Company's Management Board
Acting as persons authorized to represent Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. we hereby inform that on May 25, 2020, a written statement was handed in by Mr. Paweł Szczeszek regarding his resignation with effect at the end of May 26, 2020 from his function as President of the Management Board. The reasons for resignation were not disclosed.
Legal basis: Article 56 item 1 section 2 of the Act on Public Offering, Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and Public Companies of July 29, 2005;
5 item 4 and §9 of the Ordinance by the Minister of Finance on current and interim information communicated by issuers of securities and on the conditions for regarding as equivalent the information required by the provisions of law in force in a non-Member State of March 29, 2018.
Disclaimer
Zespól Elektrocieplowni Wroclawskich Kogeneracja SA published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 13:57:06 UTC