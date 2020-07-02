Log in
Zespól Elektrowni Patnów Adamów Konin S A : 1Q 2020 Results Presentation

07/02/2020 | 10:15am EDT

29 June 2020

Zespół ElektrowniPątnów-Adamów-Konin SA

1Q 2020 Results

ZE PAK SA Group-1Q 2020 summary

Key operational and financial data

1Q 2020Change y/y

Sale of electricity:

1,52

TWh

-34,20%

Electricity from own production:

1,12

TWh

-3,45%

Electricity from resale:

0,40

TWh

-65,22%

Achieved average electricity sale price(1)

280,88

PLN/MWh

+4,07%

Average price of CO2 emission allowances purchase

119,24

PLN/EUA

+45,95%

Sale revenues:

524

m PLN

-24,61%

EBITDA:

16

m PLN

-78,87%

Net result:

(11)

m PLN

-

CAPEX:

1

m PLN

-87,50%

Indebtedness:

166

m PLN

-60,17%

Cash(2):

319

m PLN

7,29%

Net debt / EBITDA:

(0,46)

x

-

  • (1)Average price, calculated as electricity sales revenues (own production, from resale and system service) divided by sales volume.

(2)

Cash and cash equivalents and other financial short-term assets

ZE PAK SA Group-1Q 2020 summary [m PLN]

Revenues

EBITDA

Net result

1Q 2020

1Q 2019

OtherElectricity from resale

Electricity from own production

In the first quarter of the year, among others good weather conditions for wind energy and restrictions imposed on the economy resulting from the pandemic caused by COVID-19 disease, as well as deterioration in the relationship between recorded prices of electricity and carbon dioxide emission allowances had a negative effect on the Group's ability to sell electricity. 34.20% of the total decrease in the volume of electricity sales from own production and sales of purchased energy was recorded. However, in the case of sales of electricity from own production, the decrease was only 3.45% and the decrease in sales of purchased energy was as much as 65.22%. The decrease in electricity sales and the lower margins realized had a negative impact on the Group's financial results compared to the results recorded in 2019.

SELECTED ELECTRICITY MARKET DATA

Electricity prices

PLN/MWh

350 300 250 200 150 100 50

1Q 2019

max.

min.

weighted average

2Q 2019

3Q 2019

4Q 2019

1Q 2020

In the first quarter of 2020, electricity market prices continued to fall on the day-ahead market of the Polish Power Exchange. The low price level in the first quarter was mainly due to high air temperatures and relatively high winds. The decline in electricity prices on the next day market of POLPX, observed since the beginning of 2020, has deepened as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, whose effects in the form of large decreases in listed products have been visible on all commodity and financial markets since March 16, 2020 (including on the electricity and CO2 emission allowance markets). The weighted average price (TGeBASE) in the first quarter of 2020 was PLN 174.79 / MWh, i.e. by PLN 44.65, i.e. 20.35% lower than in the first quarter of 2019.

PLN/MWh

260

250

240

230

220

210

2-Jan-20

12-Jan-20

22-Jan-20

1-Feb-20

11-Feb-20

21-Feb-20

pricequarterly average

2-Mar-20

12-Mar-20

22-Mar-20

On the electricity forward market of TowarowaGiełdaEnergii S.A. the level of prices recorded on the BASE_Y-21 reference futures contract was downward. In the last days of the quarter, clear declines in quoted prices, similarly to the day-ahead market, should be associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a consequence of the pandemic decrease inquoted prices of CO2 emission allowances. Thearithmetic average of the daily clearing rates for the BASE_Y-21 contract in the first quarter of the year was 241.61 PLN / MWh.

Disclaimer

Zespól Elektrowni Patnów-Adamów-Konin SA published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 14:13:04 UTC
