Zespól Elektrowni Patnów Adamów Konin S A : 1Q 2020 Results Presentation

Sale of electricity: 1,52 TWh -34,20% •Electricity from own production: 1,12 TWh -3,45% •Electricity from resale: 0,40 TWh -65,22% Achieved average electricity sale price(1) 280,88 PLN/MWh +4,07% Average price of CO2 emission allowances purchase 119,24 PLN/EUA +45,95% Sale revenues: 524 m PLN -24,61% EBITDA: 16 m PLN -78,87% Net result: (11) m PLN - CAPEX: 1 m PLN -87,50% Indebtedness: 166 m PLN -60,17% Cash(2): 319 m PLN 7,29% Net debt / EBITDA: (0,46) x -

In the first quarter of the year, among others good weather conditions for wind energy and restrictions imposed on the economy resulting from the pandemic caused by COVID-19 disease, as well as deterioration in the relationship between recorded prices of electricity and carbon dioxide emission allowances had a negative effect on the Group's ability to sell electricity. 34.20% of the total decrease in the volume of electricity sales from own production and sales of purchased energy was recorded. However, in the case of sales of electricity from own production, the decrease was only 3.45% and the decrease in sales of purchased energy was as much as 65.22%. The decrease in electricity sales and the lower margins realized had a negative impact on the Group's financial results compared to the results recorded in 2019.

In the first quarter of 2020, electricity market prices continued to fall on the day-ahead market of the Polish Power Exchange. The low price level in the first quarter was mainly due to high air temperatures and relatively high winds. The decline in electricity prices on the next day market of POLPX, observed since the beginning of 2020, has deepened as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, whose effects in the form of large decreases in listed products have been visible on all commodity and financial markets since March 16, 2020 (including on the electricity and CO2 emission allowance markets). The weighted average price (TGeBASE) in the first quarter of 2020 was PLN 174.79 / MWh, i.e. by PLN 44.65, i.e. 20.35% lower than in the first quarter of 2019.

On the electricity forward market of TowarowaGiełdaEnergii S.A. the level of prices recorded on the BASE_Y-21 reference futures contract was downward. In the last days of the quarter, clear declines in quoted prices, similarly to the day-ahead market, should be associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a consequence of the pandemic decrease inquoted prices of CO2 emission allowances. Thearithmetic average of the daily clearing rates for the BASE_Y-21 contract in the first quarter of the year was 241.61 PLN / MWh.