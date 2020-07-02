Zespól Elektrowni Patnów Adamów Konin S A : 2019 Results Presentation

3 April 2020

Zespół ElektrowniPątnów-Adamów-Konin SA

2019 Results

Key operational and financial data

2019Change y/y

Sale of electricity: 9,36 TWh 0,32% •Electricity from own production: 5,66 TWh -6,45% •Electricity from resale: 3,70 TWh 12,80% Achieved average electricity sale price 269,61 PLN/MWh 27,43% Sale revenues: 2 878 m PLN 24,86% EBITDA: 393 m PLN 336,67% Net result: -446 m PLN 3,88% CAPEX: 31 m PLN -57,53% Indebtedness: 77 m PLN -81,84% Cash(1): 415 m PLN 21,70% Net debt / EBITDA: -0,72 x

(1)Cash and cahs equivalents and other financial short-term assets

ZE PAK Group-4Q 2019 summary

Key operational and financial dataSale of electricity:

•Electricity from own production:

•Electricity from resale:

4Q 2019

2,26 TWh

1,55 TWh

0,71 TWh

Achieved average electricity sale price Sale revenues:

EBITDA:

Net result: CAPEX:

[m PLN]

Revenues

EBITDA

Adjusted net result

2 878 ⬆24,86% 2 305 355⬆8,56% 923 ⬆36,94% 1 600 ⬆22,70% 1 304

327

674

12M 2019

12M 2018

393 ⬆303,33%90 567 567 -424 -477 12M 2019

94

-117

-540

-347

-446

-464

12M 2018

12M 2019

12M 2018

Kolumna1Other

Depreciation+write-downs on fixed assetsone-off events

adjusted net result

Electricity from resale

EBIT

Higher total revenues from the sale of electricity are mainly the result of a higher obtained price. The volume of energy saleswas similar in both years, while in 2019 the amount of energy sold from own production decreased and the volume of energyfrom trade increased.

Write-downs on assets had a significant impact on the net results in both years. The difference in both years is best illustrated by the EBITDA result, which is not affected by write-downs on assets. The improvement of the situation in 2019 was largely determined by a different strategy of hedging energy sale prices and emission allowance purchase prices as well as cost savings. The third chart shows the net result and net result adjusted for one-off events in both years.

SELECTED ELECTRICITY MARKET DATA