ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW-ADAMÓW-KONIN S.

(ZEP)
Zespól Elektrowni Patnów Adamów Konin S A : 2019 Results Presentation

07/02/2020 | 04:35am EDT

3 April 2020

Zespół ElektrowniPątnów-Adamów-Konin SA

2019 Results

Key operational and financial data

2019Change y/y

Sale of electricity:

9,36

TWh

0,32%

Electricity from own production:

5,66

TWh

-6,45%

Electricity from resale:

3,70

TWh

12,80%

Achieved average electricity sale price

269,61

PLN/MWh

27,43%

Sale revenues:

2 878

m PLN

24,86%

EBITDA:

393

m PLN

336,67%

Net result:

-446

m PLN

3,88%

CAPEX:

31

m PLN

-57,53%

Indebtedness:

77

m PLN

-81,84%

Cash(1):

415

m PLN

21,70%

Net debt / EBITDA:

-0,72

x

(1)Cash and cahs equivalents and other financial short-term assets

ZE PAK Group-4Q 2019 summary

Key operational and financial dataSale of electricity:

  • Electricity from own production:

  • Electricity from resale:

4Q 2019

2,26 TWh

1,55 TWh

0,71 TWh

Achieved average electricity sale price Sale revenues:

EBITDA:

Net result: CAPEX:

[m PLN]

Revenues

EBITDA

Adjusted net result

2 878

24,86%

2 305

3558,56%

923

36,94%

1 600

22,70%

1 304

327

674

12M 2019

12M 2018

393

303,33%90

567

567

-424

-477

12M 2019

94

-117

-540

-347

-446

-464

12M 2018

12M 2019

12M 2018

Kolumna1Other

Depreciation+write-downs on fixed assetsone-off events

adjusted net result

Electricity from resale

EBIT

Higher total revenues from the sale of electricity are mainly the result of a higher obtained price. The volume of energy saleswas similar in both years, while in 2019 the amount of energy sold from own production decreased and the volume of energyfrom trade increased.

Write-downs on assets had a significant impact on the net results in both years. The difference in both years is best illustrated by the EBITDA result, which is not affected by write-downs on assets. The improvement of the situation in 2019 was largely determined by a different strategy of hedging energy sale prices and emission allowance purchase prices as well as cost savings. The third chart shows the net result and net result adjusted for one-off events in both years.

SELECTED ELECTRICITY MARKET DATA

Disclaimer

Zespól Elektrowni Patnów-Adamów-Konin SA published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 08:33:03 UTC
