Zespól Elektrowni Patnów Adamów Konin S A : 2019 Results Presentation

3 April 2020
Zespół ElektrowniPątnów-Adamów-Konin SA
2019 Results
Key operational and financial data
2019Change y/y
|
Sale of electricity:
|
9,36
|
TWh
|
0,32%
|
•Electricity from own production:
|
5,66
|
TWh
|
-6,45%
|
•Electricity from resale:
|
3,70
|
TWh
|
12,80%
|
Achieved average electricity sale price
|
269,61
|
PLN/MWh
|
27,43%
|
Sale revenues:
|
2 878
|
m PLN
|
24,86%
|
EBITDA:
|
393
|
m PLN
|
336,67%
|
Net result:
|
-446
|
m PLN
|
3,88%
|
CAPEX:
|
31
|
m PLN
|
-57,53%
|
Indebtedness:
|
77
|
m PLN
|
-81,84%
|
Cash(1):
|
415
|
m PLN
|
21,70%
|
Net debt / EBITDA:
|
-0,72
|
x
(1)Cash and cahs equivalents and other financial short-term assets
ZE PAK Group-4Q 2019 summary
Key operational and financial dataSale of electricity:
2,26 TWh
1,55 TWh
0,71 TWh
Achieved average electricity sale price Sale revenues:
EBITDA:
Net result: CAPEX:
[m PLN]
Revenues
EBITDA
Adjusted net result
2 878
⬆24,86%
2 305
355⬆8,56%
923
⬆36,94%
1 600
⬆22,70%
1 304
12M 2019
12M 2018
|
393
⬆303,33%90
567
567
|
-424
|
-477
12M 2019
-540
-347
-446
-464
12M 2018
12M 2019
12M 2018
Kolumna1Other
Depreciation+write-downs on fixed assetsone-off events
adjusted net result
Electricity from resale
EBIT
Higher total revenues from the sale of electricity are mainly the result of a higher obtained price. The volume of energy saleswas similar in both years, while in 2019 the amount of energy sold from own production decreased and the volume of energyfrom trade increased.
Write-downs on assets had a significant impact on the net results in both years. The difference in both years is best illustrated by the EBITDA result, which is not affected by write-downs on assets. The improvement of the situation in 2019 was largely determined by a different strategy of hedging energy sale prices and emission allowance purchase prices as well as cost savings. The third chart shows the net result and net result adjusted for one-off events in both years.
SELECTED ELECTRICITY MARKET DATA
Disclaimer
Zespól Elektrowni Patnów-Adamów-Konin SA published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 08:33:03 UTC