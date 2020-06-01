Log in
Zespól Elektrowni Patnów Adamów Konin S A : Announcement on convening an Ordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrowni Pątnów-Adamów-Konin SA

06/01/2020 | 06:31am EDT
Current reports Current report no. 22/2020

Announcement on convening an Ordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrowni Pątnów-Adamów-Konin SA

Legal basis:

Art. 56 section 1 point 2 of the Public Offering Act - Current and periodic information

Contents of the report:

The Management Board of the Zespół Elektrowni 'Pątnów-Adamów-Konin' SA ('the Company'), on the basis of Article 399 § 1, Article 402 1, in connection with Article 395 § 1 and 2 of the Code of Commercial Companies ('the Code of Commercial Companies') and § 10 section 1 of the Company's Articles of Association, convenes for 19 June 2020, at 11.00 the Ordinary General Meeting, to be held in Warsaw at 77/79 Pańska Street, with the following agenda:
1. Opening of the General Meeting.
2. Election of the Chairman of the General Meeting.
3. Confirmation of the correctness of convening the General Meeting and its capacity to adopt resolutions.
4. Adoption of the agenda.
5. Examination of the Management Board's Report From The Company Operations in 2019 and of the Standalone Financial Statement of the Company for financial year 2019.

6. Examination of the Management Board's Report From The ZE PAK S.A. Capital Group's Operations in 2019 and of the Consolidated Financial Statement of the ZE PAK SA Group for the financial year 2019.

7. Consideration of the report on the activities of the Supervisory Board of ZE PAK SA in 2019, including report on the results of the assessment of the Company's financial statements for the financial year 2019, the Management Board's report on the Company's operations in 2019 and the Management Board's proposal to cover the net loss for 2019.

8. Adoption of resolutions on:

a) approval of the Management Board's Report From The Company's Operations in 2019,

b) approval of the Standalone Financial Statement for the financial year 2019,

c) covering the net loss for 2019,

d) approval of the Management Board's Report of ZE PAK SA Capital Group's Operations in 2019,

e) approval of the Consolidated Financial Statement of ZE PAK SA Capital Group for the financial year 2019,

f) approval of the annual Statement of Operations of the Supervisory Board of ZE PAK SA in 2019,

g) granting a vote of acceptance to the members of the Management Board of the Company for performing their duties in 2019,

h) granting a vote of acceptance to the members of the Supervisory Board of the Company for performing their duties in 2019.

9. Adoption of a resolution regarding an amendment to the Company's Statute and authorization of the Company's Supervisory Board to determine the consolidated text of the amended Company's Statute..

10. Adoption of a resolution on adopting the 'Remuneration policy for members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board of ZE PAK SA'.

11. Closing the sessions.

Attached, the Management Board of the Company forwards an announcement on convening the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company made in accordance with art. 402 2 of the Commercial Companies Code and draft resolutions to be discussed.

Legal basis: § 19 section 1 item 1 of the Finance Minister's Regulation of 29 March 2018 on the Current and Periodic Information Transmitted by Securities Issuers and the Conditions for Recognizing the Information Required by the Regulations of a Non-Member State as Equivalent.

Signatures of persons representing the Company:

Maciej Nietopiel - Vice President of the Management Board acting President of the Management Board

Paweł Markowski - Vice President of the Management Board

Attachments:

Announcement about convening the Ordinary General Meeting (otwórz)

Draft resolutions (otwórz)

Disclaimer

Zespól Elektrowni Patnów-Adamów-Konin SA published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 10:30:03 UTC
