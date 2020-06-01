Zespól Elektrowni Patnów Adamów Konin S A : Change of the publication date of consolidated quarterly report for 1st quarter of 2020

Change of the publication date of consolidated quarterly report for 1st quarter of 2020

Legal basis:

Art. 56 section 1 point 2 of the Public Offering Act - Current and periodic information

Contents of the report:

Zespół Elektrowni Pątnów-Adamów-Konin Spółka Akcyjna ('Company') informs, Pursuant to the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of April 7, 2020 on determining other deadlines for performing certain reporting and disclosure obligations (Journal of Laws 2020, item 622), the Company decided to change the date of submitting the consolidated quarterly report for the first quarter of 2020, of which the Company informed in current report No. 1/2020 of 29 January 2020.

Consolidated quarterly report for 1st quarter of 2020 will be published on 29 June 2020.

At the same time, the Company informs that the publication dates of the other periodic reports in 2020, published in Current Report No. 1/2020 of January 29, 2020, have not changed, and possible date adjustments will be provided by the Company in the form of current reports.

Legal basis: § 80 section 2 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 on the Current and Periodic Information Transmitted by Securities Issuers and the Conditions for Recognizing the Information Required by the Regulations of a Non-Member State as Equivalent.

Signatures of persons representing the Company:

Maciej Nietopiel - Vice President of the Management Board acting President of the Management Board

Paweł Markowski - Vice President of the Management Board

back