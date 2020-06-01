Zespól Elektrowni Patnów Adamów Konin S A : Derogation from the emission limit values for the Pątnów II Power Plant

15.05.2020

Zespół Elektrowni Pątnów-Adamów-Konin has informed that on May 11, 2020, the affiliate - Pątnów II Power Plant - obtained derogations from the emission limits for the 464 MW unit.

On June 5, 2019, the Marshal of the Greater Poland Province received an application from Elektrownia Pątnów II sp. z o.o. company regarding the unification of the text of the integrated permit for the operation of the Fuel Combustion System at the Pątnów II Power Plant, with a request to grant a derogation. The Applicant, in connection with the need to adapt to the requirements set out in the European Commission implementing decision of 31 July 2017 establishing conclusions on the best available techniques (BAT) for large combustion plants, applied for a change to the above-mentioned permits to adapt to the requirements of the conclusions and to grant a derogation from the emission limit values set out in BAT conclusions pursuant to Art. 204 clause 2 of the Environmental Protection Law.

The Marshal of the Greater Poland Province agreed to the request and allowed for a temporary derogation from the emission limit values in the scope of nitrogen oxides emissions, dust emissions, mercury emissions and sulphur dioxide emissions until 17 August 2024 by entering permissible emission variants in the content of the permit.

At the same time, the Marshal decided to make this decision immediately enforceable, due to the important social interest and the exceptionally significant interest of the Applicant.