Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Zespól Elektrowni Patnów-Adamów-Konin S.A.    ZEP   PLZEPAK00012

ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW-ADAMÓW-KONIN S.

(ZEP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zespól Elektrowni Patnów Adamów Konin S A : Derogation from the emission limit values for the Pątnów II Power Plant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 06:21am EDT
15.05.2020
Derogation from the emission limit values for the Pątnów II Power Plant

Zespół Elektrowni Pątnów-Adamów-Konin has informed that on May 11, 2020, the affiliate - Pątnów II Power Plant - obtained derogations from the emission limits for the 464 MW unit.

On June 5, 2019, the Marshal of the Greater Poland Province received an application from Elektrownia Pątnów II sp. z o.o. company regarding the unification of the text of the integrated permit for the operation of the Fuel Combustion System at the Pątnów II Power Plant, with a request to grant a derogation. The Applicant, in connection with the need to adapt to the requirements set out in the European Commission implementing decision of 31 July 2017 establishing conclusions on the best available techniques (BAT) for large combustion plants, applied for a change to the above-mentioned permits to adapt to the requirements of the conclusions and to grant a derogation from the emission limit values set out in BAT conclusions pursuant to Art. 204 clause 2 of the Environmental Protection Law.

The Marshal of the Greater Poland Province agreed to the request and allowed for a temporary derogation from the emission limit values in the scope of nitrogen oxides emissions, dust emissions, mercury emissions and sulphur dioxide emissions until 17 August 2024 by entering permissible emission variants in the content of the permit.

At the same time, the Marshal decided to make this decision immediately enforceable, due to the important social interest and the exceptionally significant interest of the Applicant.

Disclaimer

Zespól Elektrowni Patnów-Adamów-Konin SA published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 10:20:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW-A
06:51aZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONI : Resignation from the Supervisory Board of..
PU
06:36aZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONI : Information on obtaining a derogation fro..
PU
06:36aZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONI : Information on the conclusion of the cont..
PU
06:36aZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONI : Resignation from the function of the Pres..
PU
06:31aZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONI : Announcement on convening an Ordinary Gen..
PU
06:31aZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONI : Change of the publication date of consoli..
PU
06:21aZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONI : The Adamów Power Plant dismantles its fac..
PU
06:21aZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONI : Derogation from the emission limit values..
PU
05/13ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONI : Obtaining a derogation from the emission ..
PU
05/13ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONI : Conclusion of the contract regarding the ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 753 M 693 M 693 M
Net income 2020 38,0 M 9,57 M 9,57 M
Net cash 2020 244 M 61,3 M 61,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 395 M 98,8 M 99,5 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,06x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,8%
Chart ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW-ADAMÓW-KONIN S.A.
Duration : Period :
Zespól Elektrowni Patnów-Adamów-Konin S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW-A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,10 PLN
Last Close Price 7,78 PLN
Spread / Highest target -16,5%
Spread / Average Target -21,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wojciech Piotr Piskorz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Grzegorz Krystek Member-Supervisory Board
Leszek Wyslocki Member-Supervisory Board
Ludwik Sobolewski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Wieslaw Waldemar Walendziak Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW-ADAMÓW-KONIN S.A.1.04%99
NTPC LTD-17.81%12 805
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.-16.52%6 358
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-17.92%5 572
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED-19.59%4 693
ELECTRICITY GENERATING-15.85%4 567
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group