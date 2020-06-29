Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Zespól Elektrowni Patnów-Adamów-Konin S.A.    ZEP   PLZEPAK00012

ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW-ADAMÓW-KONIN S.

(ZEP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zespól Elektrowni Patnów Adamów Konin S A : Environmental decision for the Tomisławice open pit in accordance with the law

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 08:46am EDT
29.06.2020
Environmental decision for the Tomisławice open pit in accordance with the law

The Provincial Administrative Court in Poznań, in closed session on June 18, 2020, dismissed the application, filed by an ecological organization and a natural person, against the decision of the Local Government Appeal Court in Konin regarding the refusal to annul the environmental decision issued on 7 August 2007 by the Head of the Wierzbinek commune for the Tomisławice open pit.

The judgement of the Provincial Administrative Court in Poznań means that the environmental decision related to the extraction of lignite at Tomisławice PAK KWB Konin mine (an affiliate of ZE PAK SA) is lawful and is still binding.

Disclaimer

Zespól Elektrowni Patnów-Adamów-Konin SA published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 12:43:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW-A
08:46aZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONI : Environmental decision for the Tomisł..
PU
06/24ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW-ADAMÓW-KONI : quaterly earnings release
06/08ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONI : Platinum Megawatts for the Pątnów II..
PU
06/01ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONI : A request of a shareholder to supplement ..
PU
06/01ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONI : Resignation from the Supervisory Board of..
PU
06/01ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONI : Information on obtaining a derogation fro..
PU
06/01ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONI : Information on the conclusion of the cont..
PU
06/01ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONI : Resignation from the function of the Pres..
PU
06/01ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONI : Announcement on convening an Ordinary Gen..
PU
06/01ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONI : Change of the publication date of consoli..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 753 M 695 M 695 M
Net income 2020 38,0 M 9,60 M 9,60 M
Net cash 2020 244 M 61,5 M 61,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 482 M 121 M 122 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,8%
Chart ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW-ADAMÓW-KONIN S.A.
Duration : Period :
Zespól Elektrowni Patnów-Adamów-Konin S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW-A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,10 PLN
Last Close Price 9,48 PLN
Spread / Highest target -31,4%
Spread / Average Target -35,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Grzegorz Krystek Member-Supervisory Board
Leszek Wyslocki Member-Supervisory Board
Ludwik Sobolewski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Wieslaw Waldemar Walendziak Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tomasz Piotr Szelag Secretary & Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW-ADAMÓW-KONIN S.A.23.12%121
NTPC LTD-18.52%12 690
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.-18.11%6 189
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-17.64%5 592
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD.-32.89%4 502
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED-23.65%4 437
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group