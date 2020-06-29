Zespól Elektrowni Patnów Adamów Konin S A : Environmental decision for the Tomisławice open pit in accordance with the law

29.06.2020

The Provincial Administrative Court in Poznań, in closed session on June 18, 2020, dismissed the application, filed by an ecological organization and a natural person, against the decision of the Local Government Appeal Court in Konin regarding the refusal to annul the environmental decision issued on 7 August 2007 by the Head of the Wierzbinek commune for the Tomisławice open pit.

The judgement of the Provincial Administrative Court in Poznań means that the environmental decision related to the extraction of lignite at Tomisławice PAK KWB Konin mine (an affiliate of ZE PAK SA) is lawful and is still binding.