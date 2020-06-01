Zespól Elektrowni Patnów Adamów Konin S A : Information on obtaining a derogation from the emission limit values for Pątnów II Power Plant

Information on obtaining a derogation from the emission limit values for Pątnów II Power Plant

Legal basis:

Art. 17 item 1 MAR - inside information

Contents of the report:

Zespół Elektrowni Pątnów-Adamów-Konin SA ('Company'), informs that on May 11, 2020 Elektrownia Pątnów II Sp. z o.o. (a subsidiary of the Company) - operating a fuel combustion installation - Block 9, received from Marshal of Wielkopolska Province a decision on the adaptation of the integrated permit to the requirements of the BAT conclusions, granting derogations from the emission limits specified in the Commission Implementing Decision (EU) 2017/1442 of 31 July 2017 laying down conclusions on best available techniques (BAT) for large combustion plants, in accordance with Directive 2010/75 / EU of the European Parliament and of the Council, in the field of emissions of nitrogen oxides, dust, mercury and sulfur dioxide into the air, from August 18, 2021 to August 17, 2024. The authority made the decision immediately enforceable.

Signatures of persons representing the Company:

Maciej Nietopiel - Vice President of the Management Board acting President of the Management Board

Paweł Markowski - Vice President of the Management Board

