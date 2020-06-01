Zespól Elektrowni Patnów Adamów Konin S A : Information on the conclusion of the contract regarding the dismantling of facilities at Adamów Power Plant

Information on the conclusion of the contract regarding the dismantling of facilities at Adamów Power Plant

Legal basis:

Art. 17 item 1 MAR - inside information

Contents of the report:

Zespół Elektrowni Pątnów-Adamów-Konin SA ('Company') informs about the conclusion on May 6, 2020 of a contract with MK Explosion Sp. z o.o. ('Contractor'), the subject of which is the dismantling of facilities and preparation of the site at Adamów Power Plant for potential new investments ('Contract').

Pursuant to the concluded Contract, a lump-sum remuneration in cash, in the amount of PLN 57.5 million, payable by the Contractor to the Company, was established for performing the entire subject of the Contract. Settlement of the implementation of the subject of the Contract will be carried out by revenues from the sale of scrap metal, debris and other materials and equipment from dismantling. The deadline was set at 21 months from the day of handing over the dismantling area. The Contractor undertook that within 21 days of signing the Contract he will obtain and provide the Company with a bank guarantee securing the proper performance of the Contract's subject during the term of the Contract in the amount of PLN 5 million. In the event of withdrawal from the Contract, both for reasons attributable to the Contractor and the Company, a fine of PLN 5 million was set.

Signatures of persons representing the Company:

Paweł Lisowski - Vice President of the Management Board

Maciej Nietopiel - Vice President of the Management Board

back