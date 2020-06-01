Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Zespól Elektrowni Patnów-Adamów-Konin S.A.    ZEP   PLZEPAK00012

ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW-ADAMÓW-KONIN S.

(ZEP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zespól Elektrowni Patnów Adamów Konin S A : Information on the conclusion of the contract regarding the dismantling of facilities at Adamów Power Plant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 06:36am EDT
Current reports Current report no. 15/2020

Information on the conclusion of the contract regarding the dismantling of facilities at Adamów Power Plant

Legal basis:

Art. 17 item 1 MAR - inside information

Contents of the report:

Zespół Elektrowni Pątnów-Adamów-Konin SA ('Company') informs about the conclusion on May 6, 2020 of a contract with MK Explosion Sp. z o.o. ('Contractor'), the subject of which is the dismantling of facilities and preparation of the site at Adamów Power Plant for potential new investments ('Contract').

Pursuant to the concluded Contract, a lump-sum remuneration in cash, in the amount of PLN 57.5 million, payable by the Contractor to the Company, was established for performing the entire subject of the Contract. Settlement of the implementation of the subject of the Contract will be carried out by revenues from the sale of scrap metal, debris and other materials and equipment from dismantling. The deadline was set at 21 months from the day of handing over the dismantling area. The Contractor undertook that within 21 days of signing the Contract he will obtain and provide the Company with a bank guarantee securing the proper performance of the Contract's subject during the term of the Contract in the amount of PLN 5 million. In the event of withdrawal from the Contract, both for reasons attributable to the Contractor and the Company, a fine of PLN 5 million was set.

Signatures of persons representing the Company:

Paweł Lisowski - Vice President of the Management Board

Maciej Nietopiel - Vice President of the Management Board

back

Disclaimer

Zespól Elektrowni Patnów-Adamów-Konin SA published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 10:35:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW-A
06:51aZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONI : Resignation from the Supervisory Board of..
PU
06:36aZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONI : Information on obtaining a derogation fro..
PU
06:36aZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONI : Information on the conclusion of the cont..
PU
06:36aZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONI : Resignation from the function of the Pres..
PU
06:31aZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONI : Announcement on convening an Ordinary Gen..
PU
06:31aZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONI : Change of the publication date of consoli..
PU
06:21aZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONI : The Adamów Power Plant dismantles its fac..
PU
06:21aZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONI : Derogation from the emission limit values..
PU
05/13ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONI : Obtaining a derogation from the emission ..
PU
05/13ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONI : Conclusion of the contract regarding the ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 753 M 693 M 693 M
Net income 2020 38,0 M 9,57 M 9,57 M
Net cash 2020 244 M 61,3 M 61,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 395 M 98,8 M 99,5 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,06x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,8%
Chart ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW-ADAMÓW-KONIN S.A.
Duration : Period :
Zespól Elektrowni Patnów-Adamów-Konin S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW-A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,10 PLN
Last Close Price 7,78 PLN
Spread / Highest target -16,5%
Spread / Average Target -21,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wojciech Piotr Piskorz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Grzegorz Krystek Member-Supervisory Board
Leszek Wyslocki Member-Supervisory Board
Ludwik Sobolewski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Wieslaw Waldemar Walendziak Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW-ADAMÓW-KONIN S.A.1.04%99
NTPC LTD-17.81%12 805
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.-16.52%6 358
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-17.92%5 572
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED-19.59%4 693
ELECTRICITY GENERATING-15.85%4 567
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group