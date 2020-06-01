Zespól Elektrowni Patnów Adamów Konin S A : Resignation from the function of the President of ZE PAK SA Management Board

Resignation from the function of the President of ZE PAK SA Management Board

Legal basis:

Art. 56 section 1 point 2 of the Public Offering Act - Current and periodic information

Contents of the report:

Zespół Elektrowni Pątnów-Adamów-Konin SA ('Company') informs that today, the Company received a statement from Mr. Henryk Sobierajski on resignation from membership in the Company's Management Board and performing the function of the President of the Management Board on May 4, 2020.

Mr. Henryk Sobierajski did not give any reason for submitting his resignation.

Legal basis: § 5 item 4) and § 9 of the Finance Minister's Regulation of 29 March 2018 on the Current and Periodic Information Transmitted by Securities Issuers and the Conditions for Recognizing the Information Required by the Regulations of a Non-Member State as Equivalent.

Signatures of persons representing the Company:

Maciej Nietopiel - Vice President of the Management Board

Zygmunt Artwik - Vice President of the Management Board

