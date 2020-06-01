Log in
Zespól Elektrowni Patnów Adamów Konin S A : The Adamów Power Plant dismantles its facilities

06/01/2020 | 06:21am EDT
15.05.2020
The Adamów Power Plant dismantles its facilities

On May 6, 2020, Zespół Elektrownia Pątnów-Adamów-Konin SA (ZE PAK SA) concluded an agreement with MK Explosion Sp. z o.o. whose subject is the demolition of facilities and site preparation of the Adamów Power Plant for the purposes of potential new investments.

A lump-sum remuneration in cash, in the amount of PLN 57.5 million, was agreed for the performance of the entire subject of the Agreement, payable by the Contractor to the Company. Settlement of the implementation of the Agreement subject will be carried out using the revenues from the sale of scrap metal, debris and other materials and equipment coming from demolition. The completion date was set at 21 months from the day of handing over the demolition area.

The Adamów Power Plant was closed at the beginning of January 2018. The shutdown of the power plant power units was dictated by the decision of the European Commission acting on the basis of the derogation described in the directive of 24 November 2010 stating the need to terminate the operation of the generation assets of the Adamów Power Plant at the beginning of January 2018.

Disclaimer

Zespól Elektrowni Patnów-Adamów-Konin SA published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 10:20:03 UTC
