Software delivery to Burger King Russian Quick service restaurants

Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) announces that its software solution will be part of the Digital Signage installation for more than 750 Burger RUS quick service restaurants (QSR) in the Russian Federation countries. ZetaDisplay’s Norwegian subsidiary Webpro has signed a deal with the domestic integrator company Unitex LLC that will deliver the project. The contract is valid initially for one year and can be extended for four further years thereafter. The total contract value for ZetaDisplay is estimated at 3.3 MSEK consisting entirely of SaaS-revenues.



“This agreement is another proof for our ability of being able to handle complex international assignments. Congratulations to the Norwegian team for this achievement”, comments Per Mandorf, President and CEO of ZetaDisplay. “Our solution was considered best in test during the evaluation phase and we are proud of the trust that the customer puts into our capabilities”.

ZetaDisplay is the leading provider of Digital Signage solutions for the quick service restaurant-segment in the Russian Federation and CIS markets. The Group’s software is already used in more than 760 restaurants in Russia, Kazakhstan and Georgia operated by another internationally leading QSR-chain.

Malmö, 8 July 2020

