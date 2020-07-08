Log in
ZETADISPLAY AB

ZETADISPLAY AB

(ZETA)
07/08 03:26:04 am
16.35 SEK   +6.17%
Software delivery to Burger King Russian Quick service restaurants

07/08/2020 | 03:01am EDT

Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) announces that its software solution will be part of the Digital Signage installation for more than 750 Burger RUS quick service restaurants (QSR) in the Russian Federation countries. ZetaDisplay’s Norwegian subsidiary Webpro has signed a deal with the domestic integrator company Unitex LLC that will deliver the project. The contract is valid initially for one year and can be extended for four further years thereafter. The total contract value for ZetaDisplay is estimated at 3.3 MSEK consisting entirely of SaaS-revenues.

“This agreement is another proof for our ability of being able to handle complex international assignments. Congratulations to the Norwegian team for this achievement”, comments Per Mandorf, President and CEO of ZetaDisplay. “Our solution was considered best in test during the evaluation phase and we are proud of the trust that the customer puts into our capabilities”.

ZetaDisplay is the leading provider of Digital Signage solutions for the quick service restaurant-segment in the Russian Federation and CIS markets. The Group’s software is already used in more than 760 restaurants in Russia, Kazakhstan and Georgia operated by another internationally leading QSR-chain.

Malmö, 8 July 2020

For questions, please contact:

Per Mandorf, President & CEO
Phone +46 704-25 82 34
Email

Ola Burmark, CFO
Phone +46 708-21 57 86
E-mail ola.burmark@zetadisplay.com

Daniel Oelker, Chief Communication Officer
Phone +46 708-45 80 54
E-mail daniel.oelker@zetadisplay.com

 About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay acts at the heart of digital transformations in physical environ­ments. We contribute to nudging peoples’ behaviour at the point-of-decision in retail environments, public spaces and workplace environments. Our solutions are known as Digital Signage that we develop and offer as SaaS-solutions. We are a European leader and intend to drive the further consolidation of the market organically and through acquisitions.

ZetaDisplay has its head office in Malmö. The company generates revenues of MSEK 436 and employs 160 staff at nine offices in six European countries. In total, the company handles 50,000 installations on 50 markets. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm [ZETA].

More information at www.zetadisplay.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
