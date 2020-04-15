Log in
ZetaDisplay to bring forward the interim report

04/15/2020 | 05:00am EDT

Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) announces that the interim report for January - March 2020 will be brought forward from 4 May to 23 April 2020.

"Given the general market situation, the company wishes to meet the need for up-to-date information as soon as possible and has therefore chosen to bring forward its reporting”, comments Per Mandorf, President and CEO.

Malmö, 15 April 2020

For questions, please contact:

Per Mandorf, President & CEO
Phone +46 704-25 82 34
Email per.mandorf@zetadisplay.com

Ola Burmark, CFO
Phone +46 708-21 57 86
E-mail ola.burmark@zetadisplay.com

Daniel Oelker, CCO
Phone +46 708-45 80 54
E-mail daniel.oelker@zetadisplay.com

 About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay acts at the heart of digital transformations in physical environ­ments. We contribute to nudging peoples’ behaviour at the point-of-decision in retail environments, public spaces and workplace environments. Our solutions are known as Digital Signage that we develop and offer as SaaS-solutions. We are a European leader and intend to drive the further consolidation of the market organically and through acquisitions.

ZetaDisplay has its head office in Malmö. The company generates revenues of MSEK 436 and employs 160 staff at nine offices in six European countries. In total, the company handles 50,000 installations on 50 markets. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm [ZETA].

More information at www.zetadisplay.com

 

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Per Anders Mandorf President & Chief Executive Officer
Mats Håkan Johansson Chairman
Ola Burmark Chief Financial Officer
Ben Lindgren Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Anders Christer Moberg Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZETADISPLAY AB-33.61%0
OMNICOM GROUP, INC.,-31.19%12 056
WPP GROUP-46.24%8 736
PUBLICIS GROUPE-26.02%7 757
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-30.52%6 251
CYBERAGENT, INC.2.14%4 803
