ZETADISPLAY AB

(ZETA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM - 07/01 11:29:56 am
15.35 SEK   +0.66%
Zetadisplay : GAUDDI CONTINUES AS ZETADISPLAY

07/02/2020 | 02:49am EDT

Gauddi continues under the name ZetaDisplay. After ZetaDisplay took over the company that specializes in screen communication in mid-October 2019, the name change took place on July 1.

With 20 years of experience in the field of Digital Signage, ZetaDisplay is a leader in the European market and the company is ready to expand further. ZetaDisplay operates more than 50,000 installations in 50 markets worldwide. With the addition of Gauddi, ZetaDisplay is the largest Digital Signage provider in Europe.

INTERNATIONAL FOOTPRINT


ZetaDisplay works in the Netherlands with more than 50 professionals for major brands such as KPN, ING, Luxaflex, RAI Amsterdam, Jaguar Land Rover, GrandVision, Ziggo Dome and Pathé on advanced Digital Signage solutions. More than a hundred experts work in seven other offices in Europe. With the acquisition of Gauddi last year, the originally Swedish company has strengthened its international footprint in order to meet the increased customer demand.

NEW PHASE

Edo Sleutelberg, sales manager: 'Team Gauddi has now been part of ZetaDisplay for eight months. During this period we have been busy integrating our activities. As of July 1, the name Gauddi will disappear and we will continue sailing under the ZetaDisplay banner. Our team is looking forward to a new phase in which we will continue the pleasant and constructive cooperation with our relations and partners. '

BEST PRODUCT

Hans-Christiaan de Vaan, director of ZetaDisplay: 'ZetaDisplay is a full-service supplier in the field of Digital Signage and operates worldwide. We are the European market leader and together with Gauddi we will provide an even broader target group with the best product. '

Disclaimer

ZetaDisplay AB published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 06:48:05 UTC
