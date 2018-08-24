Zhaojin Mining Industry : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AGENT FOR THE ACCEPTANCE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS AND NOTICES IN HONG KONG

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED * םږᘤٰุ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1818)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AGENT FOR THE ACCEPTANCE

OF SERVICE OF PROCESS AND NOTICES IN HONG KONG

The board of directors (the "Board") of Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 24 August 2018, Ms. Mok Ming Wai ("Ms. Mok") has resigned as the Company's company secretary and the agent for the acceptance of service of process and notices on behalf of the Company in Hong Kong under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Process Agent"). Ms. Mok confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to her resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the shareholders of the Company.

The Board is also pleased to announce that Ms. Ng Ka Man ("Ms. Ng") has been appointed in replacement of Ms. Mok as the Company's company secretary and the Process Agent with effect from 24 August 2018.

Ms. Ng is a manager of the Listing Services Department of TMF Hong Kong Limited, a leading global professional services firm, where she is primarily responsible for assisting Hong Kong listed companies in handling company secretarial and compliance work. She has over ten years of company secretarial experience. She is an associate member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. Ms. Ng obtained her master degree in Corporate Governance from The Open University of Hong Kong in 2011.

By order of the Board

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited*

Weng Zhanbin

Chairman

Zhaoyuan, the PRC, 24 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. Weng Zhanbin, Mr. Dong Xin and Mr. Wang Ligang; the non-executive directors are Mr. Xu Xiaoliang, Mr. Liu Yongsheng, Mr. Yao Ziping and Mr. Gao Min; and the independent non-executive directors are Ms. Chen Jinrong, Mr. Choy Sze Chung Jojo, Mr. Wei Junhao and Mr. Shen Shifu.

* For identification purpose only